Lori Vallow Daybell indicted in Arizona attempted shooting

Lori Vallow Daybell is facing additional charges in Arizona related to the spate of murders and attempted murders that prosecutors say she helped orchestrate in 2019.

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office unsealed a grand jury indictment filed on Feb. 24, 2022, charging Vallow Daybell with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the attempted shooting of her niece’s former husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Fox 10 reporter Justin Lum originally tweeted a picture of the indictment on Tuesday, however a spokesperson with the Maricopa Attorney’s Office told the Deseret News the indictment was not unsealed at that point. About 24 hours later, it was unsealed.

The indictment adds to the mountain of charges filed in multiple jurisdictions against Vallow Daybell, who was found guilty this month on six counts related to the murders of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell, the spouse of her now husband, Chad Daybell.

According to the two-page indictment, Vallow Daybell “agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of First Degree Premeditated Murder.”

Cox is Vallow Daybell’s brother, who died in December 2019. He is widely viewed by prosecutors as an accomplice in the murders.

Boudreaux was one of the first witnesses to testify in the weekslong trial of Vallow Daybell. He told prosecutors he was married to Vallow Daybell’s niece, Melani Pawlowski — the couple was in the middle of a contentious divorce on Oct. 2, 2019, when he was shot at in his driveway outside of Gilbert, Arizona.

Boudreaux had moved to a new house, the location of which was known to only about five people, he said. Besides his neighbor, his now ex-wife would be one of the few people who knew of his location the day he was shot at.

Prosecutors and witnesses pointed to a number of exhibits linking Vallow Daybell and her brother to the attempted shooting, such as suspicious items found at Cox’s apartment, including weapons, cellphone data that put Cox near the scene of the shooting, and a tense conversation hours after the shooting between Vallow Daybell and an unknown individual where she said: “He can’t do anything right.”

The shooter was also driving a green Jeep with Texas license plates that police would later determine was registered to Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband who was shot and killed by Cox earlier that summer. In 2021, another grand jury in Arizona incited Vallow Daybell for conspiracy to commit murder in connection to his death.

Vallow Daybell is being held at Madison County Jail in Idaho after a jury found her guilty May 12 in the deaths of her children and Tammy Daybell. Sentencing is expected to take place in about three months.

