‘We’re finally at the end’: The official trailer for ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2 is here

“Manifest” fans — the official trailer for Season 4, Part 2 is here. Clear your calendars for June 2 and prepare yourself for the end of the 828ers “tortured, life-changing journey.”

The series finale seems like it will be just as intense and dramatic as previous seasons — Cal is “glowing” again, Zeke is conversing with Mick from beyond the grave, Angelina is ushering in the end of times and the death date is closing in on the 828ers.

After leaving fans on a gut-wrenching cliffhanger six long months ago, there are dozens of unanswered questions that fans will hopefully get clear answers to during the final half of Season 4.

Based on the newest trailer, it looks like the final episode will address burning questions, such as: Will Michaela and Jared flame spark again? Is Zeke going to be featured in the series after his death? Are the callings evil? Can the 828ers stop the impending end of the world?

The end is nigh for 828ers. Being tasked with saving the world is beginning to frustrate the passengers who “didn’t ask for this.”

As the threat of the death date grows closer, Cal will have to take on the ever-powerful Angelina, who believes it is her duty to “bring on the end of times.”

“I wish I could tell you everything that’s going to happen, Mick,” Zeke tells Michaela from a heaven-esque setting. “If I tell you about the future, it’ll change your decisions.”

Watch the official trailer for ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2

According to the trailer, “We’re finally at the end.”

“It’s time to be with the people you love,” declares Ben. “Hold ’em tight. Because tomorrow, tomorrow might be all we’ve got.”

Watch the official trailer for a sneak peek at how the 828ers are going to face the end of the world.

What we know about ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2

The final episodes of “Manifest” will bring back cast members Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards and Ty Doran.

Along with the release date, Netflix (reported by Collider) shared a synopsis for Part 2 of the series’ final season:

“In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers.

“As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the ‘Manifest’ story.”

What show creator Jeff Rake said about the ‘Manifest’ series finale

Show creator Jeff Rake told TV Guide that the final episodes will be a “mythological conflict.”

“We’ve talked somewhat about the Noah myth and Noah’s Ark, and that continues to become a big part of our mythology in the final 10 episodes. Angelina, spoiler alert, will come to believe that she is effectively Noah,” Rake told TV Guide.

“It’s up to Ben, Mick, and perhaps mostly Cal to defeat Angelina as we make our way into the final block. The problem is that Angelina becomes increasingly powerful,” Rake added. “Sometimes you believe that you have to collaborate with your enemy in order to save yourselves and that’s a big part of the storytelling in the final block.”

“With Zeke being gone, Jared, who still thinks of Mick as the love of his life is obviously wondering, how long do I have to wait before trying again?” Rake said. “And we’re gonna see that happen.”

When does ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2 come out?

“Manifest” Season 4, Part 2 will land on Netflix on June 2, otherwise known as the “death date.”

What is ‘Manifest’ rated?

“Manifest” is rated TV-14 for mild violence and frightening scenes, per Common Sense Media.