Dr Pepper ice cream may be coming to a store near you

There’s a new ice cream flavor floating around.

Blue Bell and Dr Pepper have collaborated to build an ice cream flavor — Dr Pepper Float. According to Blue Bell, these two Texas brands combined vanilla ice cream with Dr Pepper flavored sherbet to create the flavor.

On Thursday, pints and half-gallons of these ice cream flavor hit the stores in 23 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.

Blue Bell said, “Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat.” The ice cream will be available through 2024.

Two iconic brands, Blue Bell® and Dr Pepper®, have teamed up to create one delicious ice cream flavor, Dr Pepper Float - our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together w/Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Find it in the half gallon and pint sizes beginning today! pic.twitter.com/Os9vUwkKw1 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) May 18, 2023

What does the Dr Pepper ice cream taste like?

As the reviews roll in, reviewers have described the ice cream as tasting like Dr Pepper. The Dallas Observer said, “We gave it a quick taste, and yep, taste like straight Dr Pepper.”

Another reviewer said this ice cream flavor might be better than an actual Dr Pepper float. Talk 103.9 Radio tried the ice cream and said, “So let’s get to the taste test. It is indeed amazing. Just to get it out of the way, the vanilla is of course smooth, creamy, and fantastic (Blue Bell rules all things vanilla). The Dr. Pepper swirl though ... holy cow. The Dr Pepper taste is 100% on point. ... It also blew my mind that it’s actually a sherbet that somehow is smooth and creamy. I would also go on record to say that this ice cream is better than an actual Dr Pepper float (give both a try and get back to me).”

Does Dr Pepper and ice cream taste good?

While taste is a matter of personal opinion, there are several recipes on the internet for Dr Pepper floats. Recipe Fairy said the combination of Dr Pepper with ice cream was “one of the tastiest drinks around.”

