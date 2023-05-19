High school track: Repeat 3,200 wins by Trey Despain, Adelaide Englestead highlight Day 1 of 4A/3A/2A/1A state meet

The state track & field meet got underway on Friday for Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A at BYU, with preliminary races dominating the day on the track.

Before they got underway, the distance runners took center stage on the track on Friday morning with eight 3,200 meters races.

Two of the eight winners were repeat winners from a year ago, while five were the state cross country champs in their respective classification in the fall.

The lone repeat winner for the girls was Panguitch’s Adelaide Englestead in 1A, while the Millard’s Michael Ralphs in 2A was the only back-to-back winner.

Englestead finishes her career as three-time state champ in the 3,200 meters, but Friday’s was definitely the closest of them all.

She finished with a time of 12:11.27 to narrowly edge Rich freshman Paige Smith, who finished just .02 seconds behind her.

“I’ve been injured most the season, and I’ve only run enough to run at region and state, I hadn’t actually ran that race for a while yet, so I was really nervous about it,” said Englestead.

She took the lead with about 300 meters to go, and in the final 10 meters could hear Smith closing fast.

“I thought I was kicking as much as I could, and then I saw her and I kicked a little more,” said Englestead.

Other girls 3,200 winners were Kanab’s Kenidee Glazier, Grand’s Cadence Kasprick and Green Canyon’s Hailey Shakespear.

Glazier and Englestead were state cross country champs as well.

The individual winners for the boys were Pine View’s Trey Despain (4A), Richfield’s Richard Crane (3A), Millard’s Michael Ralphs (2A) and Water Canyon’s Theil Cook (1A).

Ralphs, Crane and Despain were cross country champs, while Ralphs is a repeat 3,200 winner

For Despain, his performance on Friday show’s how much he’s improved as a runner. A year ago he finished seventh in the 3,200 with a time of 9:54.54. This year he won with a time of 9:23.80.

“Last year I had a pretty good year finishing up, and after that I pretty much made the decision in my head I was going to give it everything I had,” said Despain.

“Always grinding, putting everything I had into it, it’s just fun to come see the results that everyone, me and all these boys have already earned, we just have to go finish it off.”

The state meet for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A resumes on Saturday morning with finals on the track and in the field all day.

The four boys defending state champs are Snow Canyon (4A), Richfield (3A), Millard (2A) and Panguitch (1A).

The girls reigning champs are Desert Hills (4A), Delta (3A), North Summit (2A) and Panguitch (1A).

One of the best performances of the meet in the preliminary heats was turned in by Delta hurdler Ebony Dodoo. She posted a time of 14.81 in her 3A 100-meter hurdles heat, which is the third-best time in the entire state this spring.

In 4A, Trevor Gough posted a time of 14.51 in his 110-meter hurdles heat, the second-best time in the state this year.

Later in the meet, he posted a state-best time in the 300 hurdles of 37.59. Crimson Cliffs’ Caiden Garcia-Casey (38.24) and Ridgeline’s Brock Parson (38.27) posted the second and third-best times in the state as well.

Their final in that race on Saturday should be outstanding as the three fight for the top spot on the podium.

In the 3A girls javelin final, Manti’s Cadee Alder had a very impressive performance, as she not only won with a throw of 139’04.50, but it’s the best throw regardless of classification in the state this spring.

4A Boys

Day 1 results at BYU

Team scores (through 5 events)

1. Snow canyon, 47

2. Pine View, 34

3. Cedar City, 31

4. Desert Hills, 24

5. Sky View, 11

6. Hurricane, 10

7. Crimson Cliffs, 9

8. Mountain Crest, 8

Individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Trey Despain, Pine View, 9:23.80; 2. Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, 9:40.04; 3. Joshua Lee, Snow Canyon, 9:43.73; 4. Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, 9:45.28; 5. Seth Armstrong, Hurricane, 9:46.15; 6. Logan Boyer, Desert Hills, 9:48.03; 7. Tucker Larsen, Desert Hills, 9:49.04; 8. Isaiah Crookston, Sky View, 9:49.05.

4x200 relay — 1. Snow Canyon, 1:28.53; 2. Cedar, 1:29.46; 3. Dixie, 1:30.47; 4. Bear River, 1:32.40; 5. Hurricane, 1:33.27; 6. Pine View, 1:33.51; 7. Desert Hills, 1:33.54; 8. Logan, 1:34.57.

4x800 relay — 1. Snow Canyon, 8:02.86; 2. Cedar, 8:04.31; 3. Pine View, 8:08.55; 4. Desert Hills, 8:20.69; 5. Green Canyon, 8:24.97; 6. Mountain Crest, 8:27.44; 7. Logan, 8:31.15; 8. Crimson Cliffs, 8:34.62.

Discus — 1. Dallan DeMille, Cedar, 158’11; 2. Kayden Kreci, Snow Canyon, 146’00.75; 3. Brodie Swenson, Pine View, 141’04; 4. Trent Durbin, Cedar, 135’00.50; 5. Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, 132’04.25; 6. Tydon Jones, Bear River, 129’00; 7. Alexander Campbell, Hurricane, 126’06; 8. Ethan Sam Fong, Snow Canyon, 124’06.50.

Long jump — 1. Brevin Egbert, Sky View, 21’09.75; 2. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 21’09.50; 3. Robinson Christensen, Snow Canyon, 21’03.00; 4. Steven Hadfield, Mountain Crest, 20’08.75; 5. Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills, 20’06.00; 6. Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, 20’05.00; 7. Will Warner, Snow Canyon, 20’04.50; 8. Oliver Larsen, Snow Canyon, 20’00.50.

3A Boys

Day 1 results at BYU

Team scores (through 4 events)

1. Union, 26

2. Morgan, 23

3. Richfield, 20

4. Delta, 19

5. Juan Diego, 17

6. Ogden, 14

7. Grantsville, 8

8. Manti, 6

Individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Richard Crane, Richfield, 9:39.17; 2. Paul Squire, Union, 9:39.40; 3. Jack Blodgett, Ogden, 9:54.74; 4. Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, 9:56.69; 5. Joshua Nicolaides, Morgan, 9:57.10; 6. Matthew Costello, Union, 9:57.19; 7. Tezra Fisk, North Sanpete, 10:01.09; 8. Patrick Reilly, Juan Diego CHS, 10:01.25.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Richfield, 3:32.14; 2. Morgan, 3:35.54; 3. Juab, 3:38.40; 4. Union, 3:39.71; 5. Carbon, 3:42.79; 6. Emery, 3:45.10; 7. Juan Diego CHS, 3:46.57; 8. Manti, 3:46.78.

Discus — 1. Kenyon Rook, Union, 144’11; 2. Charles Martinson, Grantsville, 139’03.25; 3. Etu Kaumatule, Juan Diego CHS, 138’03.75; 4. Shaun Moore, Morgan, 138’03; 5. Dalan Kennedy, Juan Diego CHS, 135’08.25; 6. Kione Mataele, Juan Diego CHS, 135’02.75; 7. Braxten Shobe, Ogden, 131’06; 8. Tanner Taylor, Delta, 130’09.25.

Long jump — 1. Jyson Diaz, Delta, 22’07.25; 2. Cameron Smith, Delta, 21’08.25; 3. Chet Colvin, Ogden, 21’05.50; 4. Hunter Stevens, Manti, 20’06.00; 5. Jacob Carter, Morgan, 20’04.50; 6. Job Barlow, Providence Hall, 20’04.00; 7. Zac Nelson, Morgan, 20’03.25; 8. Maui Richmond, Juan Diego CHS, 20’03.00.

2A Boys

Day 1 results at BYU

Team scores (through 4 events)

1. North Sevier, 36

2. Millard, 26

3. Beaver, 16

3. Duchesne, 16

5. Enterprise, 14

6. Maeser Prep, 10

7. Kanab, 8

7. Rowland Hall, 8

7. San Juan, 8

Individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Michael Ralphs, Millard, 9:45.58; 2. Ezra Shilling Rabin, Rowland Hall, 9:47.65; 3. Ben Ralphs, Millard, 9:56.44; 4. Camden Moat, Millard, 9:58.08; 5. Edward Lyman, San Juan, 10:19.04; 6. Austin Edwards, Parowan, 10:19.40; 7. Jason Kerksiek, Beaver, 10:28.83; 8. Tyson Brinkerhoff, Kanab, 10:33.93.

Sprint medley relay — 1. North Sevier, 3:39.26; 2. Enterprise, 3:40.45; 3. Beaver, 3:44.12; 4. Millard, 3:45.99; 5. Maeser Prep Acad, 3:49.21; 6. Duchesne, 3:53.00; 7. North Summit, 3:59.35; 8. South Sevier, 4:01.88.

Discus — 1. Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, 161’07.25; 2. Dean Anderson, North Sevier, 128’03.25; 3. Wyatt Shurtliff, Enterprise, 125’10.25; 4. Trayson Brown, Beaver, 123’09.75; 5. Karter Ramsay, Kanab, 123’09; 6. Matt Kerksiek, Beaver, 121’07; 7. Sam Zimmerman, Utah Military Acad HF, 112’03.25; 8. Wyatt Orton, Kanab, 111’04.25.

Long jump — 1. Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, 21’01.50; 2. Greyson Bennett, North Sevier, 20’06.75; 3. Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep Acad, 20’03.75; 4. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 20’02.50; 5. Hudson Whatcott, San Juan, 19’08.50; 6. Isaiah Ortiz, Duchesne, 19’07.75; 7. Waylon White, Kanab, 19’05.75; 8. Steele Vernon, North Summit, 19’00.75.

1A Boys

Day 1 results at BYU

Team scores (through 4 events)

1. Water Canyon, 39

2. Monticello, 30

3. Panguitch, 23

4. Milford, 21

5. Bryce Valley, 11

6. Tabiona, 9

7. Altamont, 6

8. Valley, 5

Individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Theil Cooke, Water Canyon, 10:23.45; 2. Rulon Barlow, Water Canyon, 10:24.48; 3. Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 10:31.17; 4. David Barlow, Water Canyon, 10:36.16; 5. Taiven Cluff, Milford, 10:37.70; 6. Jesse Pettit, Monticello, 10:44.49; 7. Warren Spencer, Valley, 11:05.16; 8. Curtis Bunker, Monticello, 11:05.90.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Water Canyon, 3:42.29; 2. Panguitch, 3:46.61; 3. Milford, 3:51.79; 4. Monticello, 3:55.37; 5. Escalante, 3:56.79; 6. Bryce Valley, 4:00.30; 7. Valley, 4:01.04; 8. Rich, 4:05.85.

Discus — 1. Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 147’04.50; 2. Nial Reay, Monticello, 138’07; 3. Justen Beebe, Milford, 121’03; 4. Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 116’11.25; 5. Bridger Chappell, Panguitch, 115’11.25; 6. Jed King, Piute, 114’00.50; 7. Braxton Swaner, Wayne, 112’01.75; 8. Cole Harland, Panguitch, 111’04.25.

Long jump — 1. Tommy Sheeran, Monticello, 22’04.50; 2. Randen Leslie, Bryce Valley, 21’09.50; 3. Jonathan Timpson, Water Canyon, 20’11.50; 4. Drayton Blackburn, Milford, 20’03.75; 5. Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 20’01.75; 6. Robert Morrison, Monticello, 20’00.25; 7. Gavin Gonder, Manila, 19’05.75; 8. Bret Heaton, Valley, 19’05.50.

4A Girls

Day 1 results at BYU

Team scores (through 6 events)

1. Pine View, 46.5

2. Green Canyon, 41

3. Cedar City, 35

4. Snow Canyon, 23.5

5. Desert Hills, 20.5

6. Ridgeline, 16.5

7. Crimson, 14

8. Mountain Crest, 12

8. Hurricane, 12

Individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, 11:35.41; 2. Brooklyn Hill, Pine View, 11:36.87; 3. Aspen Kenworthy, Snow Canyon, 11:41.81; 4. Kate Jones, Pine View, 11:43.44; 5. Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, 11:45.23; 6. Samantha Heaton, Cedar, 11:45.56; 7. Adri Baker, Pine View, 11:48.38; 8. Maggie Crosby, Snow Canyon, 12:00.28.

4x200 relay — 1. Desert Hills, 1:42.33; 2. Crimson Cliffs, 1:46.22; 3. Pine View, 1:46.53; 4. Snow Canyon, 1:46.82; 5. Sky View, 1:47.55; 6. Cedar, 1:48.36; 7. Green Canyon, 1:48.50; 8. Bear River, 1:50.33.

4x800 relay — 1. Pine View, 9:47.00; 2. Cedar, 9:54.32; 3. Green Canyon, 9:56.14; 4. Ridgeline, 9:56.23; 5. Mountain Crest, 10:10.85; 6. Hurricane, 10:17.82; 7. Desert Hills, 10:18.02; 8. Sky View, 10:21.08.

Shot put — 1. Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, 41’11.50; 2. Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, 38’07.50; 3. Kiara Hansen, Cedar, 38’04.75; 4. Quincy Esplin, Cedar, 35’05.25; 5. Tea Wright, Pine View, 35’01.25; 6. Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 35’00.00; 7. Eden Hunsaker, Ridgeline, 33’11.75; 8. Lexie Hermandson, Desert Hills, 32’11.25.

Javelin — 1. Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 124’01.75; 2. Aggeliki Georgopoulou, Snow Canyon, 117’05.50; 3. Katie Elison, Hurricane, 115’06.50; 4. Kasia Davis, Cedar, 109’04.50; 5. Ella Fielding, Cedar, 108’07.25; 6. Kate Carter, Hurricane, 104’11; 7. Gracie Riley, Bear River, 104’05.50; 8. Quincy Esplin, Cedar, 100’11.

High jump — 1. Tori Conrad, Pine View, 5’05.75; 2. Madeline Carmona, Ridgeline, 5’05.75; 3. Maci Cottam, Crimson Cliffs, 5’03.75; 4. Mercedes Stewart, Sky View, 5’03.75; 5. Jenna Brown, Desert Hills, 4’11.75; 5. Aubrey Olson, Snow Canyon, 4’11.75; 7. Isi Swift, Pine View, 4’11.75; 7. Abby Bodily, Ridgeline, 4’11.75.

3A Girls

Day 1 results at BYU

Team scores (through 5 events)

1. Union, 27

1. Juan Diego, 27

3. Manti, 23

4. Morgan, 22

5. Grand, 21

6. Summit Academy, 14

6. Richfield, 14

8. Emery, 13

Individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Cadence Kasprick, Grand County, 11:16.25; 2. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 11:16.81; 3. Oi Ling Stevens, Juan Diego CHS, 11:24.96; 4. Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, 11:29.66; 5. Isabelle McCullough, Summit Academy, 11:30.83; 6. Kaitlyn Blackham, Ogden, 11:35.01; 7. River White, Union, 11:36.03; 8. Addie Hurst, Emery, 11:50.93.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Carbon, 4:13.79; 2. Juan Diego CHS, 4:16.39; 3. Grand County, 4:18.69; 4. Morgan, 4:23.52; 5. Union, 4:23.67; 6. Canyon View, 4:25.87; 7. Delta, 4:28.08; 8. North Sanpete, 4:30.87.

Shot put — 1. Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 40’01.50; 2. Susie Palei, Union, 37’07.50; 3. Sisilia Mafi, Morgan, 35’07.50; 4. Emma Johansen, North Sanpete, 35’04.75; 5. Lacie Christensen, Manti, 35’00.00; 6. Cadee Alder, Manti, 32’11.75; 7. Klowie Pike, Judge Memorial, 32’04.25; 8. Leineta Mafi, Morgan, 31’11.50.

Javelin — 1. Cadee Alder, Manti, 139’04.50; 2. Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego CHS, 126’11.50; 3. Brooklyn Olson, Manti, 111’01.75; 4. Catherine Stevens, Juan Diego CHS, 109’02.25; 5. Brecklan Weaver, Union, 108’03.25; 6. Paras Reitz, Richfield, 100’05.50; 7. Amaya Rogers, Morgan, 95’09.50; 8. Kayla Miller, Union, 92’01.50.

High jump — 1. Olivia Backus, Summit Academy, 5’05.00; 2. Megan Stilson, Emery, 5’02.50; 3. Abby Titus, Morgan, 5’00.75; 4. Kinzlee Brindley, Canyon View, 5’00.75; 5. Abby Morris, Emery, 5’00.75; 6. Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, 5’00.75; 7. Grace Thomsen, Morgan, 5’00.75; 8. Preslie Harward, Richfield, 4’10.75.

2A Girls

Day 1 results at BYU

Team scores (through 5 events)

1. Kanab, 44

2. Millard, 42

3. North Summit, 30

3. North Sevier, 30

5. Beaver, 16

6. St. Joseph, 10

7. South Sevier, 9

8. APA West valley, 6

Individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, 11:17.39; 2. Julia Rust, North Summit, 11:50.78; 3. Kyra Moat, Millard, 11:59.30; 4. Chayden Sargent, North Summit, 12:01.44; 5. Emma Stephenson, Millard, 12:01.86; 6. Ava Sargent, North Summit, 12:36.83; 7. Charly Sargent, North Summit, 12:37.52; 8. Danielle Zwahlen, North Summit, 12:55.03.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Kanab, 4:22.94; 2. Millard, 4:27.27; 3. North Sevier, 4:32.13; 4. North Summit, 4:37.87; 5. American Prep WV, 4:47.30; 6. South Sevier, 4:48.37; 7. San Juan, 4:54.50; 8. American Heritage, 4:54.57.

Shot put — 1. Alli Mason, North Sevier, 37’02.50; 2. Caislee Lunt, Millard, 33’11.75; 3. Trinity Bodenschatz, South Sevier, 33’07.50; 4. Taylor Janes, Kanab, 33’02.00; 5. Sydney Bosh, North Sevier, 32’06.50; 6. Zoie Whitaker, Millard, 31’08.00; 7. Alina Lurth, Beaver, 31’04.50; 8. Addilyn Guymon, Parowan, 29’08.25.

Javelin — 1. Sarah Snell, Saint Joseph CHS, 134’03.75; 2. Alina Lurth, Beaver, 114’03.75; 3. Caislee Lunt, Millard, 110’07.50; 4. Haylie McQuivey, Kanab, 108’03.25; 5. Lauren Richins, North Summit, 105’06.25; 6. Zoie Whitaker, Millard, 105’01.50; 7. Leticia Calderon, American Prep WV, 103’07.25; 8. Emrey Kabonic, Kanab, 102’02.

High jump — 1. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 5’06.25; 2. Madi Orton, Kanab, 5’05.00; 3. Alina Lurth, Beaver, 5’02.50; 4. Rylee Little, Kanab, 5’02.50; 5. Olivia Bassett, Millard, 5’02.50; 6. Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, 5’00.75; 7. Avery Judi, North Summit, 5’00.75; 8. Keezie Flannery, San Juan, 5’00.75.

1A Girls

Day 1 results at BYU

Team scores (through 5 events)

1. Panguitch, 57.5

2. Rich, 25.5

3. Monticello, 24

4. Milford, 21.5

5. Valley, 21

6. Altamont, 15

7. Green River, 12

8. Whitehorse, 8

Individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 12:11.27; 2. Paige Smith, Rich, 12:11.29; 3. Marah Long, Monticello, 12:19.29; 4. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, 12:22.85; 5. Maddie Osterhout, Valley, 12:45.02; 6. Shandi Syrett, Bryce Valley, 12:48.95; 7. Ayla Carling, Monticello, 13:13.58; 8. Lilli Burton, Monticello, 13:17.93.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Panguitch, 4:41.95; 2. Rich, 4:43.00; 3. Valley, 4:51.04; 4. Monticello, 4:53.54; 5. Water Canyon, 5:04.35; 6. Altamont, 5:04.47; 7. Milford, 5:08.34; 8. Wendover, 5:13.49.

Shot put — 1. Presley Willden, Milford, 34’00.75; 2. Shania Mitchell, Whitehorse, 32’07.75; 3. Mardy Jessen, Altamont, 32’01.50; 4. Haydee Pugmire, Rich, 31’09.00; 5. Alexis Allen, Panguitch, 31’02.75; 6. Kimber Reeve, Valley, 30’07.25; 7. Jenilee Keener, Green River, 30’06.25; 8. Byntlee Owens, Panguitch, 30’05.75.

Javelin — 1. Jenilee Keener, Green River, 128’01.75; 2. Kimber Reeve, Valley, 117’07; 3. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, 116’11.25; 4. Gracie Dotson, Milford, 108’10.25; 5. Maci Frandsen, Panguitch, 107’10.50; 6. Josslyn Griffin, Panguitch, 107’09.75; 7. Cassandra Argyle, Rich, 94’03.50; 8. Lillee Torgersen, Panguitch, 92’03.75.

High jump — 1. Berlynn Black, Monticello, 5’00.75; 2. Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 5’00.75; 3. Emree Carter, Altamont, 4’10.75; 4. Lexie Palmer, Panguitch, 4’10.75; 4. Kendra Schofield, Milford, 4’10.75; 6. Briannon Woolsey, Escalante, 4’10.75; 6. Paige Smith, Rich, 4’10.75; 8. Katie Hatch, Panguitch, 4’08.75.