High school softball: Springville beats Payson with ease, advances in state tournament

Victory was never in doubt for No. 4 Springville as it rolled over No. 13 Payson 11-0 in the second game of its Super Regional series with the Lions on Friday.

A fast start propelled the Red Devils to a comfortable win and ousted their visitors from the state tournament.

Springville took a 6-0 lead out of the first inning, all but squelching Payson’s hopes of prolonging its season.

“It’s so nice,” Red Devils junior pitcher Allie Fowler said of the cushion the six runs gave her when she returned to the circle in the second.

“It’s like insurance. It’s nice, especially since I know my girls have my back, so it’s like really such an easy job.”

Springville made it look easy on Friday. The Red Devils gave their bats a workout, earning 11 hits on the afternoon and scoring in every inning they came to the plate but one.

It was a welcome sight for Springville head coach Jill Thackeray after Thursday’s matchup between the two squads saw the Red Devils score just six runs.

“Yesterday we were swinging at so many balls outside of the zone,” she said. “That was the adjustment we wanted to make going in today, is making sure that we were swinging at strikes.”

In the field, Springville was impressive in the series, holding the Lions scoreless in both contests and Thackeray praised her team’s defensive effort following Friday’s victory.

“We have two of the very best pitchers,” she said. “(Our) infield got a lot of balls and made a lot of solid plays. It was the name of the game both days.”

Springville had a week-and-a-half off before facing Payson Thursday in the initial game of the teams’ regional series, and Thackeray felt the long break made her team rusty.

“It really did not help us to be off for 10 days,” she said, “so that was a little bit too slow of a start … yesterday.”

The Red Devils made up for it on Friday, scoring more runs during their first inning at the plate than they did all day Thursday.

Payson hardly ever threatened to get on the board, bringing its season to an end.

The Lions finished off the year with a 15-16 record. It marks the third time this season that Payson fell to Springville, with the first meeting between the schools having come at the beginning of the season.

The Red Devils’ triumph over the Lions is Springville’s 10th victory in its last 12 contests, adding to the team’s momentum as it moves into the next round of the tournament.

The team hopes to capture some of its magic from a year ago when it advanced to the state semifinal.

“(We) really have a lot of confidence and so we’re hopeful that (we) can ride that into next week,” Thackeray said.

“Last year we were young and so having that experience from last year is helpful.”

Springville will begin bracket play next week but won’t know who its next opponent will be until after a re-seeding of the remaining teams.

The first round of bracket play begins Tuesday at Cottonwood Softball Complex.

