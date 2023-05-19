4-star QB prospect Isaac Wilson names his top 6 schools

And then there were six.

Isaac Wilson, the four-star quarterback prospect from Corner Canyon High, named his top six schools during a social media post Friday.

Both BYU and Utah made Wilson’s list of six finalists, along with three other Pac-12 programs, UCLA, Arizona State and Arizona, and Big 12 school Oklahoma State.

It’s about that time!!! Top 6!! pic.twitter.com/IBFYBrElno — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) May 19, 2023

The 6-foot, 190-pound Wilson is rated as a top 15 quarterback prospect nationally in the 2024 class by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

In his first season as a starter last year for Corner Canyon, Wilson completed 61.8% of his passes for 3,772 yards, 40 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also ran for 694 yards and five touchdowns.

Wilson is the younger brother of Zach Wilson, the New York Jets quarterback (and No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft) who played three seasons at BYU.

Isaac Wilson broke down what stands out about each school on his top 6 finalists list with On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Regarding BYU, Wilson told Fawcett, “Been going to games for the past 5 years to watch my brothers play. I love the coaching staff and how connected they are. Coach AROD (offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick) is a great mentor and has a great feel for the game.”

Two of Wilson’s other brothers, Micah and Josh, have also played for BYU on the defensive side of the ball.

Wilson took an official visit to Utah last month, and is the son of former Utes defensive lineman Mike Wilson.

Regarding Utah, Wilson told Fawcett, “2x (Pac) 12 champs, seems like all they do is win. It’s just right down the street to my family and friends. (Offensive coordinator Andy) Ludwig runs a clean cut offense that really shows their relations to the next level.”