GOP hits pause on debt ceiling negotiations, saying Biden isn’t serious about spending cuts

Republicans abruptly broke off negotiations with the White House on Friday over hiking the amount of money the nation can borrow.

Republican negotiators say Democrats aren’t willing to cut spending enough.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., asked by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to represent the GOP in negotiations, had been attending negotiations this week, as lawmakers try to stave off a default, which Biden administration officials warn could come by June 1.

“We’ve decided to press pause, because it’s just not productive,” Graves told reporters Friday, according to Politico.

“The House passed a strong bill, it has great savings in it. And it’s responsible and it puts us on a path to bend the curve,” he said, per Fox News.

Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden over waiting to start negotiations, even after the House GOP passed a bill that combined a debt ceiling increase with spending cuts.

The Republican debt ceiling bill, the “Limit, Save, Grow Act,” passed the House in April largely along party lines. It would cut spending by $4.8 trillion over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Biden and congressional leaders expressed optimism earlier this week, saying they believed a deal was possible.

“Everyone, including the speaker, agreed we need to be bipartisan,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday after meeting at the White House with Biden and the other House and Senate leaders.

But before he initiated negotiations, Biden was pushing back on the spending cuts included in the GOP’s bill, calling them “devastating” in a campaign-style speech earlier this month.

Washington has to spend less.



It's as simple as that. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 19, 2023

On Friday, a White House official told Politico, “There are real differences between the parties on budget issues and talks will be difficult. The president’s team is working hard towards a reasonable bipartisan solution that can pass the House and the Senate.”

As McCarthy receives pressure from the House Freedom Caucus not to give up too much in negotiations, Biden is getting pressured by progressive members of his party not to give in to Republican demands.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told Axios there would be a progressive “backlash” if the White House made concessions on welfare working requirements and energy permitting reform.

Her comments were echoed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who said the White House should “expect pushback on nearly any significant concession.”

It was not immediately clear when Republicans would agree to go back to the negotiating table, as GOP congressional leaders released messages about spending cuts on social media Friday afternoon.

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, left, and Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, the top negotiators for President Joe Biden on the debt limit crisis, leave after talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s emissaries came to an halt, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 19, 2023. J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

“Washington has to spend less, it’s as simple as that,” McCarthy said in a tweet.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a tweet that the president “waited months before agreeing to negotiate” with McCarthy.

“They are the only two who can reach an agreement. It is past time for the White House to get serious. Time is of the essence,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that without a debt ceiling increase the nation could default on its debt as early as June 1. She reportedly told Wall Street CEOs this week a default would be “catastrophic.”

Republicans have said they want spending cuts and reforms in exchange for a debt ceiling increase, while Biden said for months he would only sign a debt ceiling bill without conditions attached.