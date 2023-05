High school tennis: 3A state tournament bracket

Class 3A State Tournament

Note: Top 8 seeds receive a bye into the Round of 16 in each position.

UHSAA bracket

First singles

Play-in matches (May 6)

At Richfield High School

No. 16 Liam Knowles, Grand vs. No. 17 Aadi Garg, Providence Hall

No. 12 Joseph Hilton, Maeser Prep vs. No. 21 Cameron Jones, Carbon

No. 14 Joshua Madsen, North Sanpete vs. No. 19 Rowan Nielsen, Grantsville

No. 9 Brandon Lee, Canyon View vs. No. 24 Benson Kunzler, Ben Lomond

No. 15 Patrick Barnes, Juab vs. No. 18 Evan Wright, Manti

No. 11 Adam Williams, Juan Diego vs. No. 22 Ahmed Ammar, Draper APA

No. 13 Jacob Sasser, Union vs. No. 20 Isaac Draper, Delta

No. 10 Bruce Gomez, Richfield vs. No. 23 Conner Montella, San Juan

Second singles

Play-in matches (May 6)

At Richfield High School

No. 16 Payton Roundy, Canyon View vs. No. 17 Ayaan Garg, Providence Hall

No. 12 John Witt, Judge Memorial vs. No. 21 Jackson Friedli, Draper APA

No. 14 William Jackson, Gunnison Valley vs. No. 19 Denim Howell, San Juan

No. 9 Ammon Jackman, Grand vs. No. 24 Kaden Miller, Ben Lomond

No. 15 Landon Bagley, South Sevier vs. No. 18 Joshua Hacker, Maeser Prep

No. 11 Joel Covington, Juab vs. No. 22 Minyang Zhu, Juan Diego

No. 13 Stockton Ross, Union vs. No. 20 Dresden Miller, Carbon

No. 10 Matthew Dettinger, Manti vs. No. 23 Tallon Taylor, Delta

Third singles

Play-in matches (May 6)

At Richfield High School

No. 16 Dylan Black, Carbon vs. No. 17 Braxton Hopkins, Juan Diego

No. 12 Derrek Nguyen, Maeser Prep vs. No. 21 Xavi Case, Providence Hall

No. 14 Andrew Holyoak, Grand vs. No. 19 Logan Bliss, Delta

No. 15 Ashton Sorensen, Manti vs. No. 18 Maddox Kjar, Juab

No. 11 Joshua Thompson, North Sanpete vs. No. 22 Madsen Bergstrom, Canyon View

No. 13 Marty Clinger, San Juan vs. No. 20 Koda Corona, Gunnison Valley

No. 10 Cache Bertoch, Union vs. No. 23 Miguel Santos, Ben Lomond

First doubles

Play-in matches (May 6)

At Richfield High School

No. 16 Omar Murillo/Braedon Gill, Ben Lomond vs. No. 17 Eiden Kwak/Johnathan Clark, Draper

No. 12 Brennan Harvey/Bennett Reilley, Grantsville vs. No. 21 Brady Cundick/Ryan Varga, Providence Hall

No. 14 Hunter Chamberlain/Tanishk Dhru, Juan Diego vs. No. 19 Memphis Howell/Nicholas Bryner, Carbon

No. 9 Cannon Thornock/Trenton Garrett, South Sevier vs. No. 20 Collin Jones/Ethan Oman, Delta

No. 15 Wes Holmes/Devan Williams, Canyon View vs. No. 18 Steven Yang/Henry Wang, Judge Memorial

No. 11 Alex Eggersten/Jiayu Sun, American Heritage vs. No. 22 Noah Olsen/Spencer Adams, San Juan

No. 13 William Gulbrandsen/Dustin Nguyen, Maeser Prep vs. No. 20 Oakley Christensen/Taylor Bartholomew, Gunnison Valley

No. 10 Joshua Cox/Jacob Cox, North Sanpete vs. No. 23 Porter Ross/Eton Taveapont, Union

Second doubles

Play-in matches (May 6)

At Richfield High School

No. 16 Dustyn Buschman/Jack Ewing, Canyon View vs. No. 17 Oliver Slaugh/Finnegan McVicar, Draper APA

No. 12 Aidan Mulligan/Minh Hang, Juan Diego vs. No. 21 Alexandro Case/Jacob Janey, Providence Hall

No. 14 Chance Voorhees/Henry Krauss, Judge Memorial vs. No. 19 Spencer Gosney/Peter Hoops, San Juan

No. 9 Brock Maxfield/Andrew Fee, American Heritage vs. No. 24 Treyson Adger/Nicholas Parent, Ben Lomond

No. 15 Asher Rosenthal/Jacob Gustaveson, Maeser Prep vs. No. 18 Joseph Burrows/John Covey, Delta

No. 11 Liam Mitchell/Luke Olson, North Sanpete vs. No. 22 Zaden Swain/Kevin Winterton, Union

No. 13 Jace Reidhead/Cooper Potts, Grand vs. No. 20 Hayden Todachinnie/Judson Varner, Carbon

No. 10 Stanley Crough/John Cook, Manti vs. No. 23 Hunter Goble/Thomas Hall, Gunnison Valley