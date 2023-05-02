High school football: 2023 schedules unveiled for all 108 teams
Skyridge, Lehi, Desert Hills, Morgan, San Juan and Layton Christian are the six defending state champs heading into 2023 fall season
With the spring sports season heading into its final month, it won’t be long until high school football teams are in summer conditioning mode in preparation for Aug. 11, opening night of the 2023 season.
In anticipation of the upcoming high school football season, the Deseret News has gathered and published schedules for every team in Utah at Deseret.com.
Skyridge, Lehi, Desert Hills, Morgan, San Juan and Layton Christian are the six defending state champs heading into the 2023 season. Layton Christian will be competing in 2A this year, which gives the classification two defending state champs.
Twenty programs across the state will have new head coaches in 2023.
6A
Jim Freeland (Riverton), Justin Hemm (Skyridge), Arnold Ale (Westlake).
5A
Kalin Hall (Maple Mountain), Lance Reynolds (Orem).
4A
Brian Wall (Payson), Solomona Tapasa (Desert Hills), Donovan Malmrose (Cottonwood), Robert Kaelin (Hillcrest), Roger Armijo (Murray), JT Tauiliili (Green Canyon), Carson Mund (Logan).
3A
Dustin Long (Union), Jake Downard (Juab), Fred Taukei’aho (Manti), Tu Tui (North Sanpete), Eric Thorson (Richfield).
2A
Lance Burrell (ALA), Justin Wilbur (Summit Academy), Bryce Twitchell (South Sevier).
Below are links to the complete schedules for every 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A high school football team in Utah.
Region 1
Davis, Farmington, Fremont, Layton, Syracuse, Weber
Region 2
Bingham, Copper Hills, Corner Canyon, Herriman, Mountain Ridge, Riverton
Region 3
American Fork, Lehi, Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, Skyridge, Westlake
Region 4
Cyprus, Granger, Hunter, Kearns, Taylorsville, West Jordan
Region 5
Bonneville, Bountiful, Box Elder, Clearfield, Northridge, Roy, Viewmont, Woods Cross
Region 6
Alta, Brighton, East, Highland, Olympus, Skyline, West
Region 7
Cedar Valley, Maple Mountain, Orem, Springville, Timpview, Wasatch
Region 8
Mountain View, Payson, Provo, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Timpanogos, Uintah
Region 9
Cedar City, Crimson Cliffs, Desert Hills, Dixie, Hurricane, Pine View, Snow Canyon
Region 10
Cottonwood, Hillcrest, Jordan, Murray, Park City, Stansbury, Tooele
Region 11
Bear River, Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, Sky View
3A North
Ben Lomond, Grantsville, Juan Diego, Morgan, Ogden, Union
3A South
Canyon View, Carbon, Juab, Manti, North Sanpete, Richfield
2A North
ALA, Judge Memorial, Layton Christian, Providence Hall, South Summit, Summit Academy
2A South
Delta, Emery, Grand, San Juan, South Sevier
1A North
Duchesne, Gunnison Valley, Millard, North Sevier, North Summit
1A South
Beaver, Enterprise, Kanab, Milford, Parowan
1A 8-player
Altamont, Diamond Ranch, Monticello, Monument Valley, Rich, St. Joseph, USDB, Water Canyon, Whitehorse