High school football: 2023 schedules unveiled for all 108 teams

With the spring sports season heading into its final month, it won’t be long until high school football teams are in summer conditioning mode in preparation for Aug. 11, opening night of the 2023 season.

In anticipation of the upcoming high school football season, the Deseret News has gathered and published schedules for every team in Utah at Deseret.com.

Skyridge, Lehi, Desert Hills, Morgan, San Juan and Layton Christian are the six defending state champs heading into the 2023 season. Layton Christian will be competing in 2A this year, which gives the classification two defending state champs.

Twenty programs across the state will have new head coaches in 2023.

6A

Jim Freeland (Riverton), Justin Hemm (Skyridge), Arnold Ale (Westlake).

5A

Kalin Hall (Maple Mountain), Lance Reynolds (Orem).

4A

Brian Wall (Payson), Solomona Tapasa (Desert Hills), Donovan Malmrose (Cottonwood), Robert Kaelin (Hillcrest), Roger Armijo (Murray), JT Tauiliili (Green Canyon), Carson Mund (Logan).

3A

Dustin Long (Union), Jake Downard (Juab), Fred Taukei’aho (Manti), Tu Tui (North Sanpete), Eric Thorson (Richfield).

2A

Lance Burrell (ALA), Justin Wilbur (Summit Academy), Bryce Twitchell (South Sevier).

Below are links to the complete schedules for every 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A high school football team in Utah.

Region 1

Davis, Farmington, Fremont, Layton, Syracuse, Weber

Region 2

Bingham, Copper Hills, Corner Canyon, Herriman, Mountain Ridge, Riverton

Region 3

American Fork, Lehi, Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, Skyridge, Westlake

Region 4

Cyprus, Granger, Hunter, Kearns, Taylorsville, West Jordan

Region 5

Bonneville, Bountiful, Box Elder, Clearfield, Northridge, Roy, Viewmont, Woods Cross

Region 6

Alta, Brighton, East, Highland, Olympus, Skyline, West

Region 7

Cedar Valley, Maple Mountain, Orem, Springville, Timpview, Wasatch

Region 8

Mountain View, Payson, Provo, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Timpanogos, Uintah

Region 9

Cedar City, Crimson Cliffs, Desert Hills, Dixie, Hurricane, Pine View, Snow Canyon

Region 10

Cottonwood, Hillcrest, Jordan, Murray, Park City, Stansbury, Tooele

Region 11

Bear River, Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, Sky View

3A North

Ben Lomond, Grantsville, Juan Diego, Morgan, Ogden, Union

3A South

Canyon View, Carbon, Juab, Manti, North Sanpete, Richfield

2A North

ALA, Judge Memorial, Layton Christian, Providence Hall, South Summit, Summit Academy

2A South

Delta, Emery, Grand, San Juan, South Sevier

1A North

Duchesne, Gunnison Valley, Millard, North Sevier, North Summit

1A South

Beaver, Enterprise, Kanab, Milford, Parowan

1A 8-player

Altamont, Diamond Ranch, Monticello, Monument Valley, Rich, St. Joseph, USDB, Water Canyon, Whitehorse

