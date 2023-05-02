High school baseball: Skyridge ace Tyler Ball shines in victory over Lone Peak

Is there anything that Skyridge senior Tyler Ball can’t do?

“He’s an amazing kid. He does everything,” said Skyridge coach Ryan Roberts. “He’s the kid that does school, he’s the kid that does baseball. He’s a leader on our team and shows everyone how to go.”

Those qualities and more were on full display Tuesday afternoon as Ball helped lead the second ranked Falcons to a 7-4 victory over Region 4 foe Lone Peak in Lehi.

After showing up to the field a little later than normal due to taking an AP Psychology exam, Ball pitched a complete game, giving up eight hits and striking out 12. The senior was also dynamic with the bat in his hands, going 2-2 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.

“It got to the point where I was throwing everything and it felt like it was coming out of my hand and right to the spot that I wanted,” said Ball. “It felt good.”

1 of 10 2 of 10 3 of 10 4 of 10 5 of 10 6 of 10 7 of 10 8 of 10 9 of 10 10 of 10

The good feelings and ultimate victory didn’t come without some adversary though. With the first two Knight batters of the game on base after drawing walks, Lone Peak opened the scoring on a Kaden Hodson single. Two batters later, senior Max Batemen doubled on a fly ball to right field, scoring two and giving the Knights the early 3-0 lead.

“(Ball) threw 28 pitches in the first inning after coming out of a five hour AP Psychology test about 15 minutes before the game,” Roberts said. “He rolled out and didn’t have his normal routine and maybe was a bit not prepared.”

Skyridge wouldn’t fire back offensively until the third inning, but once they did, it was smooth sailing forward for the Falcons. Senior Mason Thompson got the run going for Skyridge with a deep home run over the left field fence, pulling the Falcons within two.

Later in the inning with fellow teammates Crew Schenk and Isaac Johanson on base, Ball delivered from the plate. His three-run blast to left field, his fifth home run of the season, gave Skyridge the lead for good.

“The home run really helped, broke me into the game and from there, confidence went up,” said Ball.

The Skyridge ace then took his impact from the plate to the mound. Over the next 16 batters he faced, the BYU signee struck out nine, only allowed two hits, and was in complete control.

“He’s pretty special,” said Roberts of his sensational senior. “You don’t find kids like that very often coming through your program, so we are lucky to have him.”

The stars seem to be aligning for Skyridge to have a special season. The Falcons are currently ranked third in the RPI, tied for first in a difficult Region 4, and look poised to make a deep run in the state tournament.

This kind of success has excitement running through the program, clearly seen by the number of fans who showed up to Tuesday’s game.

After an 18-13 record last year and a fourth place finish in the region, Roberts understands that a lot of what is happening this year can be credited to the experience of last year.

“We knew we were going to be pretty good. A lot of the lumps that we took last year were because the same guys are playing right now,” Roberts said. “Our kids are playing with good confidence right now. When they do their thing, they are really good.”

“I think we are as good as any team in the state.”

The Falcons will certainly have their chance to prove their coach right. After completing the season series this week against Lone Peak, Skyridge will turn its attention to American Fork, a series that could determine the Region 4 champion.

After that, it will be time for the Falcons to prove themselves in the state tournament. With how things have been going as of late, Ball thinks his team is right on track.

“For a state title, I love the spot we are at right now. I think our pitchers just need to keep fighting, keeping the ball down, and I think that we will be good.”

