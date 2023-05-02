What do teachers really want for Teacher Appreciation Week?

Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, which means that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up soon.

The time to shower your teachers with gifts falls on May 8-12 this year, and if you need ideas, gift cards, classroom supplies and personalized notes of gratitude and appreciation will go a long way.

Gift cards

Forbes reported that teachers love gift cards because of the freedom it gives them to purchase things for their classroom to help students continue to learn.

“As a teacher, the best gifts are gift cards I can use on supplies for the classroom,” teacher Shari Selman said. “Places like Amazon, Target, Michaels. The truth is we spend a lot of our own money on your children before we even meet them, so to have gift cards to help with supplies would be much appreciated.”

Classroom items

San Diego Family Magazine reported that teachers appreciate receiving school supplies, as they “spend almost $500 of their own money on classroom needs every year.”

The teacher classroom “must haves” list on Amazon has a list of gifts to give your teacher, including:



Fidget toys.

Privacy desk shields for test taking.

Pencil sharpeners.

Classroom bells.

Calendars.

Staplers.

Hole punchers.

Pencils, pens, markers or colored pencils.

Stickers.

Label makers.

Classroom decor.

Post-it notes.

Books.

Cleaning and sanitation supplies.

Women’s Health Magazine interviewed multiple teachers and reported another list of 40 gifts a teacher will actually use that can help guide your search for the perfect Teacher Appreciation Week gift.

Preschool teacher Ashley Houston in Delaware told Forbes that when students and their families purchase something for their teachers “it makes the teacher feel heard and appreciated.”

Personal notes

The Your Modern Family blog reported that handwritten notes or even social media or email messages of gratitude to your teacher is a great gift to give.

“After a rough day or at the end of the year when I’m asking myself ‘Did I make a difference?’ I pull those notes out and read them,” Gregg Williams, a social studies teacher in Arlington, Texas, told Business Insider, “and that is the elixir to keep me going.”