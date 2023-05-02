Toronto Ontario Temple to be renovated in October

The Toronto Ontario Temple, one of 10 in the country, is due for renovation near the end of this year.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday that the temple will undergo renovation starting in October.

First dedicated in August 1990 by former President Gordon B. Hinckley, the temple was the second in operation within Canada and has now been operating for more than 30 years. It serves eight stakes and one district close by, as shown in this boundary map by the church.

The Toronto Ontario Temple serves members from 8 stakes and 1 district headquartered in Ontario. Do you live within its borders?



Barrie Ontario Stake

Brampton Ontario Stake

Hamilton Ontario Stake

Kingston Ontario District

Kitchener Ontario Stake

London Ontario Stake pic.twitter.com/r8XxgwYPTQ — Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Canada (@ChurchinCanada) February 28, 2023

Without any setbacks, it’s expected to take nine months to complete the entire renovation process.

The church didn’t respond immediately to questions about specific renovation plans.

For now, the closest nearby temple is the Montreal Quebec Temple, which is about six hours away by car.

Other temples of the church that are currently undergoing renovation include the Manti Utah Temple, Salt Lake Temple, Stockholm Sweden Temple and St. George Utah Temple.

Renovations for the Columbus Ohio Temple were completed in late April. The temple is now open for touring until its rededication on June 4.