Is Ken Jennings done hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ this season?

“Jeopardy!” fans tuning in Monday may have been surprised to see Ken Jennings wasn’t hosting the quiz show.

How long is Mayim Bialik hosting ‘Jeopardy!’?

On May 1, Jennings’ “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik began a hosting stint that will last through the remainder of the 39th season, which concludes in late July, the Deseret News previously reported.

Both Jennings and Bialik were named the show’s co-hosts in July 2022.

“The fact is, we have so much ‘Jeopardy!’ to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” “Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement at the time, adding that viewership had gone up “considerably” as Jennings and Bialik split hosting duties for the show’s 38th season.

Bialik hosted the “Jeopardy!” High School Reunion Tournament earlier this season. That tournament saw 27 former Teen Tournament contestants — who are now in college — competing for $100,000 and a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions, the Deseret News previously reported.

Will Ken Jennings be back on ‘Jeopardy!’ this season?

Although Bialik is hosting for the rest of the season, viewers can catch Jennings hosting the upcoming “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament — which will feature six of the quiz show’s highest-ranked contestants competing against each other, per the Deseret News.

The stacked lineup includes: 40-game champion Amy Schneider, who is No. 2 for most consecutive games won in show history; 38-game winner Matt Amodio and 32-game champ James Holzhauer, who are No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, for most games won; Mattea Roach, a 23-game champ who is the youngest super-champion in “Jeopardy!” history; Sam Buttrey, who won the inaugural Professors Tournament in 2021; and Andrew He, a five-game champ who beat Roach during the semifinal round of the 2022 Tournament of Champions to compete against Schneider and Buttrey in the finals (Schneider ended up winning).

The tournament airs May 8-10 on ABC at 7 p.m. MDT, and will also be available for streaming on Hulu.

Each hourlong episode will feature different combinations of the six contestants competing in two games, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The tournament will end with the crowning of a “Jeopardy!” “master.”