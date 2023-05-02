Utah State gets a transfer portal win, commitment from former ASU lineman

It is no secret that Utah State football has been hit hard by the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

There have been plenty of departures from Logan and fewer arrivals.

On Tuesday, the Aggies got some good transfer portal news, though.

Former Arizona State offensive lineman Ralph Frias III announced his commitment to the Aggies on social media.

A graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, Frias fills an immediate need along the offensive line, with his 6-foot-6, 300-plus pound frame.

A consensus three-star prospect coming out of Safford High School in 2018, Frias’ career has been up-and-down.

He redshirted his freshman season, before playing in all 11 of the Sun Devils’ games in 2019 and all four games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Frias then missed the entire 2021 season for health reasons, before suiting up again in 2022.

A recent transfer portal entrant — he announced his entry into the portal on April 20 — Frias was ranked the No. 64 offensive tackle prospect nationally and No. 13 overall prospect in Arizona coming out of high school, per ASU.

As of May 2, On3 Sports rates Frias the 30th best offensive tackle prospect in the portal.

When announcing his entrance into the transfer portal, Frias wrote, “First and foremost I would like to express my gratitude to God for all that he has done in my life. Without his grace and blessings, none of this would have been possible, and I feel truly blessed to have been able to pursue my passion here at Arizona State University.

“I would also like to give thanks to Coach Herm Edwards for giving me the chance and opportunity to play at such a prestigious university and for guiding me through my growth as an individual and a leader over the years. I would also like to thank Coach (Kenny) Dillingham for his guidance and mentorship which has helped me as an individual. Their guidance and mentorship have been instrumental in shaping me into the player and person I am today.

“These past few years here at ASU have been an incredible journey full of numerous memories, valuable lessons and strong relationships that I will alway cherish. I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to be a part of such a fantastic community and brotherhood.”

In his commitment to Utah State, Frias was much more brief.

“Committed!” he wrote, before adding the hash tag “All in.”

