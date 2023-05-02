Every player who scored a point for Utah State basketball last season is gone

Since Ryan Odom left Utah State for VCU in March, it’s been a transfer portal exodus for the Utah State Aggies basketball team.

On Tuesday, forward Zee Harmoda announced he is entering the transfer portal, and all 10 players who scored a point for the Aggies in their 2022-23 NCAA tournament season have either entered the transfer portal or graduation. This was first pointed out by KSL Sports’ USU radio broadcaster Scott Garrard on Twitter.

Steven Ashworth (transfer), Taylor Funk (graduate), Dan Akin (graduate), Max Shugla (transfer) and Sean Bairstow (transfer) were Utah State’s starting five, and all have moved on from the program.

Hamoda (transfer), Trevin Dorius (graduate), RJ Eytle-Rock (graduate), Rylan Jones (transfer) and Szymon Zapala (transfer) all scored points off the bench for the Aggies.

It’s common for players to leave a program after a new coach arrives, but it’s rare to have every single player who scored gone.

New coach Danny Sprinkle essentially has a blank slate in his first season at USU and is starting to build his roster through the transfer portal.

Sprinkle has added USC transfer guard Max Agbonkpolo, Montana State guard Darius Brown II, Idaho transfer forward Nigel Burris, Washington forward Jackson Grant and former Montana State forward Great Osobor.

The Aggies signed three players to their early signing day class in November — three-star forward Karson Templin, Garrison Phelps and Kalifa Sakho.

