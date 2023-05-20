High school track: Corner Canyon boys, Lone Peak girls repeat as 6A state champions; Eden Devries, Amare Harlan break state records

For Weber hurdler Eden DeVries, success was always in her blood.

The Weber senior broke the 40-year-old overall 100-meter hurdles state record she’s been chasing all season at Saturday’s 6A state track meet by .04 seconds. Ironically enough, the previous record belonged to an extended family member.

East’s Sue Devries set the 100 hurdles state record in 1983 with a time of 14.08, and 40 years later her blood relative broke it. Eden DeVries ran a time of 14.04 at BYU on Saturday, breaking the record of her grandpa’s cousin’s daughter — a second cousin once removed.

It was always her destiny to become hurdles royalty in Utah.

“(At start of year) I thought it was possible, but I didn’t know if I could actually get there, but as you keep on progressing I knew it was more possible, I was just getting there,” said Devries, who ran a 14.09 two weeks ago at region.

On Saturday, she knocked those extra hundreds of a second off.

“It felt really fast, and I was really proud of it. As I was crossing I didn’t know if it was fast enough, but hopefully,” said DeVries.

The reaction when you break a hurdles state record that’s stood for 40 years.

Weber’s Eden Devries with an amazing 14.04 in 100 hurdles at 6A state track meet.

-old state record was 14.08 pic.twitter.com/PNxuAiaC6i — James Edward (@JamesEdward_HS) May 20, 2023

DeVries’ record was one of seven overall state records that 6A runners set in what was an incredible state meet at BYU.

Fremont’s Amare Harlan claimed the other two individual records, with both the boys and girls 4x200 and 4x800 relay state records were reset during Thursday’s opening day of the state track meet.

As for the team 6A titles, it was the usual suspects who hoisted trophies Saturday, with Lone Peak’s girls claiming a fifth straight title and Corner Canyons’ boys a fourth straight title

The irony is, neither team won the Region 4 titles last week as they played it safe for state.

“In region AF beat us, so we were a little nervous of that, but we came up with a plan this week for state and we all just followed that and executed and now we’re state champs,” said Corner Canyon’s Tate Kjar. “It just shows how we work together as a team, and how hard we’ve worked this whole season, just working every day after school.”

Corner Canyon’s boys tallied 92 team points to finish first, with Herriman in second with 76.

For the girls, Lone Peak won with 113 points, with American Fork in second with 88.

Corner Canyon’s lone individual winner on the boys side was in the 300 hurdles with Spencer Kirkham finishing first with a time of 38.09. The Chargers did pick up valuable team points in relay wins in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. It also finished fourth in the 4x800.

Elite distance runner Daniel Simmons backed up his 3,200 meter run on Thursday, with a win in the 1,600 on Saturday, one of four multi-event winners on the boys side. Layton’s Tyler Poole won both the shot put and discus, Weber freshman Joshua Hamblin won the 100 hurdles and long jump, and then Skyridge’s Smith Snowden won the 100 and 200 meters.

Both of Snowden’s wins over West Jordan’s Gamy Remy were among the most exciting races of the entire weekend. He ran a time of 10.581 to edge Remy’s 10.595 in the meters, and in the rematch later in the meet on Saturday Snowden won by two-thousands of a second, 21.392 to 21.394.

For the girls, Lone Peak had athletes finish on the podium in 12 of 18 events, including a pole vault sweep of the top two spots by Sabrina Fairbanks and Lucy Jeppson. Addie Meldrum won the 1,600 meters, while Nadia Chiara was the surprise winner in the 300 hurdles ahead of top seed Madelynne Taggart.

“Madi has an incredible start, so I knew I was going to behind cause my start is not up to par with her, and when I was coming around that curve she wasn’t as far ahead as I thought she was,” said Chiara, who finally passed her at the final hurdle to win by .16 seconds.

Chiara said the unity within the Lone Peak program played a big part in her success and everyone else’s.

“Our main focus coming into state was everyone should be there when someone runs, and when someone finishes everyone should be at the end to make sure they knew they did well,” said Chiara, who also finished second in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 200 meters.

Weber’s Cami Cvitkovich had a great meet in winning the high jump with a 6A record of 5’09.75.

For Harlan, Saturday represented her final high school track meet after a fantastic career, and she went out with a bang as she lowered each of her 100- and 200-meter state records.

“Definitely sad to be finishing high school, but super excited for the future and for what’s coming up,” said the Michigan signee. “It was definitely the goal to PR and run faster and end on that super high note.”

The time that Harlan posted that future sprinters in Utah will now be chasing are 11.43 in the 100 meters and 23.30 in the 200 meters.

6A Boys State Championships

Team scores



Corner Canyon, 92 Herriman, 76 American Fork, 69 Lone Peak, 68 Skyridge, West Jordan, 49 Syracuse, 40 Layton, 39

Individual results (top 8)

100 meters — 1. Smith Snowden, Skyridge, 10.59; 2. Gabe Remy, West Jordan, 10.60; 3. Cameron Mamalis, Bingham, 10.90; 4. Aiden Mcdonald, Corner Canyon, 10.92; 5. Champion Edwards, American Fork, 10.92; 6. Cole Christensen, Lone Peak, 10.93; 7. Evan Agor, American Fork, 10.95; 8. Quinn Hale, Corner Canyon, 10.96.

200 meters — 1. Smith Snowden, Skyridge, 21.4; 2. Gabe Remy, West Jordan, 21.4; 3. Aiden Mcdonald, Corner Canyon, 21.64; 4. Evan Agor, American Fork, 21.92; 5. Colby Anderson, Roy, 22; 6. Ethan Valletta, Lone Peak, 22.03; 7. Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, 22.05; 8. D’Angelo Mayes, Syracuse, 22.06.

400 meters — 1. Colby Anderson, Roy, 47.53; 2. Ethan Valletta, Lone Peak, 47.66; 3. Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, 48.04; 4. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, 48.66; 5. Bode Jensen, Farmington, 48.92; 6. Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, 48.93; 7. Ethan Winterton, Mountain Ridge, 49.90; 8. Jaxon Durrant, American Fork, 49.90.

800 meters — 1. Kadan Allen, Herriman, 1:52.68; 2. Connor Whatcott, Corner Canyon, 1:53.46; 3. William Steadman, Herriman, 1:54.38; 4. Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, 1:54.44; 5. Brandon Geckler, Davis, 1:54.91; 6. Jayden Gibson, Skyridge, 1:54.92; 7. Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, 1:55.47; 8. Jeff Lewis, Corner Canyon, 1:55.82.

1,600 meters — 1. Daniel Simmons, American Fork, 4:10.48; 2. William Steadman, Herriman, 4:11.30; 3. Noah Jenkins, Herriman, 4:12.12; 4. Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, 4:13.52; 5. Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, 4:14.81; 6. Max Hofheins, Herriman, 4:15.17; 7. Andrew Harris, Weber, 4:15.29; 8. Alex Maxfield, West Jordan, 4:15.83.

3,200 meters — 1. Daniel Simmons, American Fork, 8:52.14; 2. Noah Jenkins, Herriman, 8:56.18; 3. Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, 8:57.06; 4. Jeff Lewis, Corner Canyon, 9:13.59; 5. William Horne, Herriman, 9:13.61; 6. Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, 9:19.14; 7. Nathan Rummler, Lone Peak, 9:21.47; 8. Alex Maxfield, West Jordan, 9:21.82.

110 hurdles — 1. Joshua Hamblin, Weber, 14.52; 2. Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, 14.52; 3. Forest Mead, Herriman, 14.94; 4. Erik Youngberg, American Fork, 15.11; 5. Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, 15.31; 6. Caleb Steele, Copper Hills, 15.33; 7. Broc Traver, Copper Hills, 15.38; 8. Tad Frederick, Riverton, 15.54.

300 hurdles — 1. Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, 38.09; 2. Caleb Doman, Lone Peak, 38.94; 3. Adam Goetz, West Jordan, 39.15; 4. Joshua Hamblin, Weber, 39.32; 5. Tanner Crosland, Farmington, 39.38; 6. Erik Youngberg, American Fork, 39.79; 7. Forest Mead, Herriman, 39.96; 8. Will Bennion, American Fork, 41.09.

4x100 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 41.92; 2. Syracuse, 42.3; 3. American Fork, 42.33; 4. West Jordan, 42.59; 5. Bingham, 42.68; 6. Roy, 43.15; 7. Fremont, 43.31. ; 8. Weber, 43.37.

4x200 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 1:26.41; 2. American Fork, 1:27.20; 3. Lone Peak, 1:28.63; 4. Westlake, 1:28.93; 5. Bingham, 1:29.24; 6. Syracuse, 1:29.48; 7. Layton, 1:30.32; 8. Weber, 1:30.52.

4x400 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 3:16.55; 2. Lone Peak, 3:19.30; 3. Herriman, 3:24.09; 4. West Jordan, 3:24.25; 5. Farmington, 3:24.67; 6. Weber, 3:25.06; 7. Davis, 3:25.26; 8. Skyridge, 3:25.26.

4x800 relay — 1. Herriman, 7:39.63; 2. Lone Peak, 7:44.53; 3. Skyridge, 7:51.43; 4. Corner Canyon, 7:54.19; 5. American Fork, 7:54.21; 6. Farmington, 7:57.35; 7. Copper Hills, 7:59.94; 8. Davis, 8:02.75.

Long jump — 1. Joshua Hamblin, Weber, 22’04.00; 2. Dominic Overby, West Jordan, 21’11.75; 3. Joshua Pommerening, Copper Hills, 21’11.00; 4. Christian Perez, Layton, 21’10.25; 5. Jaxon Durrant, American Fork, 21’07.75; 6. Tarryn Moore, Cyprus, 21’06.75; 7. Jackson Ames, Corner Canyon, 21’03.50; 8. Robert Young, Roy, 21’02.00.

High jump — 1, Joshua Pommerening, Copper Hills, 6’06; 2. Cashe Bennett, Davis, 6’06; 3. Knadi Lee, Pleasant Grove, 6’04; 4. Brandon Crockett, Weber, 6’02; 5. Jaxon Durrant, American Fork, 6’02; 6. Coleson Quiring, Westlake, 6’00; 6. Jacob Schreiner, Riverton, 6’00; 8. Lincoln Thornton, West, 6’00.

Shot put —1. Tyler Poole, Layton, 58’01.75; 2. Cameron Beck, Skyridge, 55’07.75; 3. Evan Forbush, Davis, 54’11.50; 4. Jackson Stark, Syracuse, 52’11; 5. Cade Uluave, Mountain Ridge, 52’05.50; 6. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, 51’10.50; 7. Chase Higham, Mountain Ridge, 50’09.75; 8. Jj Rusch, Syracuse, 50’08.75.

Discus — 1. Tyler Poole, Layton, 174’08; 2. Jackson Stark, Syracuse, 157’01; 3. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, 146’08.75; 4. Leon Crutcher, West, 142’10.25; 5. Davis Cox, Layton, 141’01.25; 6. Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, 139’08.50; 7. Kaden Miller, American Fork, 139’06; 8. Ben Brown, Davis, 138’03.

Javelin — 1. Brevin Hamblin, Syracuse, 187’04.75; 2. Davis Cox, Layton, 174’01.75; 3. Jack Burke, Skyridge, 167’11.75; 4. Kadan Allen, Herriman, 167’04.75; 5. Whit Slack, Skyridge, 162’10.25; 6. Jonathan Wheeler, Mountain Ridge, 160’11.50; 7. Damon Sirois, Copper Hills, 154’08.75; 8. Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, 154’07.

Pole vault — 1. Kyle James, Riverton, 14’05.50; 2. Wyatt Barker, Riverton, 14’05.50; 3. Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, 14’05.50; 4. Devan Pierce, Bingham, 13’11.75; 5. Sam Price, Syracuse, 13’11.75; 6. Eli Johnson, West, 13’05.75; 7. Max Freeman, West Jordan, 13’00; 8. Isaac Richards, Skyridge, 13’00.

6A Girls State Championships

Team scores



Lone Peak, 113 American Fork, 88 Bingham, 73 Skyridge, 62 Corner Canyon, 53 Fremont, 42 Weber, 38 Mountain Ridge, 37

Individual results (top 8)

100 meters — 1. Amare Harlan, Fremont, 11.43; 2. Andrea Amoah, Bingham, 11.92; 3. Angelina Appel, Bingham, 12.41; 4. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 12.41; 5. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, 12.44; 6. Eden DeVries, Weber, 12.50; 7. Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, 12.54; 8. Kalena Bellini, Skyridge, 12.72.

200 meters — 1. Amare Harlan, Fremont, 23.3; 2. Andrea Amoah, Bingham, 24.53; 3. Desirae Riehle, American Fork, 25.2; 4. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 25.33; 5. Angelina Appel, Bingham, 25.67; 6. Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, 25.91; 7. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, 26.01; 8. Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, 26.03.

400 meters — 1. Desirae Riehle, American Fork, 56.40; 2. Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, 57.38; 3. Annalise Ririe, Weber, 57.90; 4. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 58.08; 5. Addison Kjar, Corner Canyon, 59.04; 6. Audrey Hales, Herriman, 59.08; 7. Anna Ward, Layton, 59.64; 8. Natalie Shober, Mountain Ridge, 59.93.

800 meters — 1. Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, 2:11.48; 2. Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, 2:13.50; 3. Emerald Kehr, West, 2:13.78; 4. Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, 2:14.40; 5. Natalie Swain, Bingham, 2:14.54; 6. Maggie Featherstone, Herriman, 2:15.32; 7. Shelby Jensen, Westlake, 2:15.63; 8. Zoey Nilsson, Lone Peak, 2:16.93.

1,600 meters — 1. Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, 4:50.91; 2. Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, 4:51.98; 3. Natalie Swain, Bingham, 4:55.62; 4. Emerald Kehr, West, 4:56.91; 5. Shelby Jensen, Westlake, 4:57.59; 6. Hailey Low, Layton, 5:00.92; 7. Skye Siddoway, Farmington, 5:04.21; 8. Avalon Mecham, American Fork, 5:05.43.

3,200 meters — 1. Shelby Jensen, Westlake, 10:43.73; 2. Natalie Swain, Bingham, 10:46.20; 3. Hailey Low, Layton, 10:50.29; 4. Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, 10:53.14; 5. Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, 10:59.79; 6. Mya Oyler, Riverton, 11:02.49; 7. Millie Robinson, Westlake, 11:02.89; 8. Marci Havens, Westlake, 11:03.95.

100 hurdles — 1. Eden DeVries, Weber, 14.03; 2. Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, 14.71; 3. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, 14.85; 4. Lily Collier, American Fork, 15.22; 5. Katrina Hirst, Farmington, 15.36; 6. Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, 15.41; 7. Kate Garner, Herriman, 15.54; 8. Megan Eaton, Lone Peak, 15.58.

300 hurdles — 1. Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, 43.64; 2. Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, 43.8; 3. Mia Kauffman, Skyridge, 44.28; 4. Lillian Smith, Copper Hills, 45.26; 5. Makaylie Roberds, Skyridge, 45.48; 6. Lily Collier, American Fork, 45.49; 7. Eden DeVries, Weber, 45.78; 8. Kaitlyn Kimball, American Fork, 45.79.

4x100 relay — 1. Fremont, 47.83; 2. Bingham, 48.18; 3. Corner Canyon, 48.29; 4. Lone Peak, 48.98; 5. Weber, 49.24; 6. Cyprus, 49.8; 7. Syracuse, 49.9; 8. Copper Hills, 49.92.

4x200 relay — 1. Bingham, 1:41.20; 2. Corner Canyon, 1:42.49; 3. American Fork, 1:42.60; 4. Lone Peak, 1:45.40; 5. Skyridge, 1:45.66; 6. Weber, 1:46.80; 7. Fremont, 1:46.88; 8. Westlake, 1:47.05.

4x400 relay — 1. American Fork, 3:52.716; 2. Lone Peak, 3:52.718; 3. Skyridge, 3:55.93; 4. Corner Canyon, 3:58.46; 5. Mountain Ridge, 4:01.48; 6. Herriman, 4:02.61; 7. Westlake, 4:05.29; 8. Copper Hills, 4:06.39.

4x800 relay — 1. Lone Peak, 9:11.91; 2. Skyridge, 9:25.04; 3. American Fork, 9:27.31; 4. Herriman, 9:27.49; 5. Corner Canyon, 9:30.41; 6. Mountain Ridge, 9:36.38; 7. Westlake, 9:37.17; 8. Copper Hills, 9:43.14.

Long jump — 1. Amare Harlan, Fremont, 19’02.25; 2. Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, 17’07.50; 3. Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, 17’05.00; 4. Tehana Moo, Syracuse, 16’05.25; 5. Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, 16’05.25; 6. Presley Gray, American Fork, 16’04.50; 7. Ella Thompson, West, 15’09.75; 8. Mya Huft, Kearns, 15’09.25.

High jump — 1. Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, 5’09.75; 2. Loryn Helgesen, Davis, 5’07.75; 3. Presley Gray, American Fork, 5’05.75; 4. Rylee Parkinson, Mountain Ridge, 5’01.75; 5. Emma Gibb, American Fork, 5’01.75; 6. Shelby Clegg, American Fork, 4’11.75; 7. Mary Cummings, American Fork, 4’11.75; 8. Anna Merril, Layton, 4’11.75.

Shot put — 1. Clara Baker, American Fork, 40’00.00; 2. Anastasia Witte, Layton, 39’10.25; 3. Sariah Sotele, Hunter, 39’01.25; 4. Yvonne Lealiiee, Hunter, 37’03.75; 5. Kalo Fifita, Corner Canyon, 36’09.25; 6. Kaleigh Adams, Syracuse, 35’09.25; 7. Gillian Dangerfield, Westlake, 34’10.00; 8. Atelaite Latu, West, 34’05.50.

Discus — 1. Atelaite Latu, West, 128’03.25; 2. Burklie Burton, Layton, 126’00.50; 3. Clara Baker, American Fork, 118’06; 4. Yvonne Lealiiee, Hunter, 117’02.25; 5. Camille Allen, Hunter, 117’02.25; 6. Mary Cummings, American Fork, 107’03.50; 7. Gillian Dangerfield, Westlake, 105’11.75; 8. Kezia Griffith, Mountain Ridge, 105’07.75.

Javelin — 1. Miley Richards, Skyridge, 116’08; 2. Kate Sorensen, Bingham, 113’10.25; 3. Mia Midgley, Copper Hills, 104’00.75; 4. Burklie Burton, Layton, 103’02.50; 5. Grace Tycksen, Mountain Ridge, 103’00.25; 6. Clara Baker, American Fork, 102’08.25; 7. DANI (Breanna) MaAlaelu, West, 98’10.50; 8. Ruby McConnachie, Hunter, 96’11.75.

Pole vault — 1. Sabrina Fairbanks, Lone Peak, 12’00.00; 2. Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, 11’05.75; 3. Aaleiah Porter’Gyll, Herriman, 11’00.00; 4. Miley Richards, Skyridge, 11’00.00; 5. Gabriella Fenn, Riverton, 11’00.00; 6. Rylan Marin, Bingham, 11’00.00; 7. Natalie Germanov, West, 10’06.00; 8. Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, 10’06.00.