High school track: Mountain View boys end long 5A title drought, Timpview girls claim first crown in history

For the 2023 state track champs in 5A, success has been a long time coming.

Timpview’s girls won their first state championship in school history with a strong performance in the 5A state meet at BYU on Saturday, while Mountain View’s boys halted a 17-year title drought with its win.

Timpview tallied 76 points to finish just ahead of runner-up Timpanogos’ 68 points in what was another extremely tight 5A girls meet.

Mountain View’s boys only had one athlete score points in the field events, but its depth on the track was the catalyst to an outstanding championship pursuit that wasn’t really that close. The Bruins tallied 99 points to claim the title, with Box Elder in second with 69.5 points. Defending state champ Orem finished third despite an impressive distance sweep for Tayson Echohawk won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

“We had a lot of boys step up and fill in gaps that we weren’t even planning on. You plan on the big horses getting it done, but a couple got the energy and really stepped up,” said Mountain View coach Mike Strauss, who’s in his ninth season as head coach.

Mountain View is a program with a great history of track success with 10 state titles, including seven from 1997 to 2006. When Strauss took over the program in 2014 though, it missed qualifying for the state meet in the previous two years. Changing the culture has been a steady progression, but one that he said he’s been very enjoyable.

Just like last year when Mountain View finished third in the 5A team race, it got great production in the distance events from Liam Heninger and Isaac Sohler. It was the sprints that the Bruins separated themselves from the field.

Kellis Taylor and Collin Petersen went first and second in the 400 meters and then third and fourth in the 200 meters. Those 39 points were massive for the Bruins.

Mountain View also won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.

Along with Echohawk, there were two other multi-event winners in the 5A boys meet. Park City hurdler Easton Brotherson won the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Murray’s Amari Adams won the 100 and 200 meters.

Brotherson’s 110 hurdles time of 37.02 finishes the season as the best in Utah.

Adams ends the season as the fastest male athlete in Utah, with both his 100 (10.53) and 200 (21.21) times ranking as the best in Utah this spring.

Adams’ time in the 100 meters was .06 off the all-state record, but that’s never been his primary motivation and he’s pleased with his progress all season.

“I just wanted to put everything on the track, just do as best as I can and have fun in the end,” he said.

Both of his races were extremely tight as he edged East’s Kevin Doe in both events.

For Timpview’s girls, sprints success is what ultimately pushed it over the top. Coach Jamie Ribera always knew points would come in the distance events with elite sophomore runner Jane Hedengren — who won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters this weekend.

It was the sprints where all the other needed points came from. Timpview placed two athletes on the podium in the 100 meters, three in the 200 and one in the 400.

The combination of Kaitlyn Hutchings, Alma Moreno-Diaz and Vasiti Turagavou secured 23 additional team points for the T-Birds, with the trio also helping Timpview podium in all four relay events.

“Obviously having a runner like Jane to win three individual titles is incredible, and she works harder than anyone. We have a really, really good coaching staff who really love the kids and are really dedicated to it. I think for the first time the whole team really bought in, and they did it, and they executed what they needed to,” said Timpview coach Jamie Ribera.

Ironically, Timpview didn’t score a single point in the field events.

Hedengren wasn’t the only three-event winner in 5A girls. Lehi senior Sarah Ballard capped a tremendous career by sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 hurdles in a great final meet. She ended the season with the second-best time in Utah this spring in the 100 and 200 meters behind Fremont’s state record holder Amare Harlan. Her 400 meter time of 55.03 was the best in the state this year.

Northridge’s Kate Tueller was the other multi-event winner as she finished first in the long jump and javelin.

5A Boys State Championships

Team scores



Mountain View, 99 Box Elder, 69.5 Orem, 61 Park City, 55 Maple Mountain, 33 Alta, 31 Stansbury, 27 Murray, Woods Cross, Timpview, Payson, 26

Individual results (top 8)

100 meters — 1. Amari Adams, Murray, 10.53; 2. Kevin Doe, East, 10.68; 3. Robert (Noah) Flores, Alta, 10.82; 4. Tomasi Hifo, Provo, 10.94; 5. Daniel Chase, Woods Cross, 10.97; 6. Gunner Stepp, Springville, 10.99; 7. Jackson Kuchinski, Box Elder, 11.12; 8. Carson Baynes, Park City, 11.36.

200 meters — 1. Amari Adams, Murray, 21.21; 2. Kevin Doe, East, 21.39; 3. Kellis Taylor, Mountain View, 21.71; 4. Collin Petersen, Mountain View, 21.8; 5. Robert (Noah) Flores, Alta, 22.19; 6. Jared Esplin, Timpview, 22.21; 7. Jonathan Pugmire, Maple Mountain, 22.23; 8. Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, 22.26.

400 meters — 1. Kellis Taylor, Mountain View, 47.66; 2. Collin Petersen, Mountain View, 48.25; 3. Haven Halladay, Timpview, 48.67; 4. Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, 48.68; 5. AJ Mendizabal, Alta, 48.83; 6. Cooper Jones, Highland, 49.07; 7. Jonathan Pugmire, Maple Mountain, 49.18; 8. Jared Esplin, Timpview, 49.51.

800 meters — 1. Tayson Echohawk, Orem, 1:52.17; 2. Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, 1:52.83; 3. Liam Heninger, Mountain View, 1:54.65; 4. Noah Begay, Lehi, 1:54.79; 5. Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, 1:55.28; 6. Beckham Clements, Skyline, 1:55.44; 7. Chris Henry, Park City, 1:55.46; 8. JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, 1:55.55.

1,600 meters — 1. Tayson Echohawk, Orem, 4:06.97; 2. Liam Heninger, Mountain View, 4:07.01; 3. JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, 4:07.52; 4. Chris Henry, Park City, 4:11.13; 5. Paul Scown, Stansbury, 4:11.23; 6. Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, 4:14.42; 7. Beckham Clements, Skyline, 4:14.81; 8. Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, 4:16.63.

3,200 meters — 1. Tayson Echohawk, Orem, 9:03.29; 2. JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, 9:04.47; 3. Liam Heninger, Mountain View, 9:05.85; 4. Chris Henry, Park City, 9:10.91; 5. Austin Westfall, Orem, 9:11.57; 6. Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, 9:17.54; 7. Paul Scown, Stansbury, 9:19.34; 8. Vance Langston, Brighton, 9:21.26.

110 hurdles — 1. Easton Brotherson, Park City, 14.14; 2. Nathan Howard, Mountain View, 14.83; 3. Denver Spanheimer, Payson, 14.92; 4. Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, 14.97; 5. Ethan Olson, Payson, 15.28; 6. Jaxon Lorenzon, Skyline, 15.31; 7. Warrick Small, Springville, 15.65; 8. Zach Spruill, Wasatch, 15.78.

300 hurdles — 1. Easton Brotherson, Park City, 38.03; 2. Jaxon Lorenzon, Skyline, 39.28; 3. Nathan Howard, Mountain View, 39.29; 4. Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, 39.52; 5. Sam Sebring, Bountiful, 40.16; 6. Warrick Small, Springville, 40.24; 7. Ethan Olson, Payson, 40.38; 8. Peter Nugent, Maple Mountain, 41.82.

4x100 relay — 1. Mountain View, 42.42; 2. Stansbury, 42.51. ; 3. Park City, 42.77; 4. Cedar Valley, 42.95; 5. Box Elder, 43.09; 6. Payson, 43.32; 7. Provo, 43.39; 8. Lehi, 43.55.

4x200 relay — 1. Park City, 1:29.19; 2. Salem Hills, 1:32.44; 3. Uintah, 1:32.49; 4. Viewmont, 1:32.54; 5. Brighton, 1:32.64; 6. Springville, 1:32.84; 7. Hillcrest, 1:32.87; 8. Jordan, 1:33.08.

4x400 relay — 1. Timpview, 3:20.82; 2. Alta, 3:21.49; 3. Maple Mountain, 3:23.60; 4. Viewmont, 3:24.41; 5. Woods Cross, 3:26.34; 6. Hillcrest, 3:27.73; 7. Park City, 3:27.80; 8. Lehi, 3:28.64.

4x800 relay — 1. Mountain View, 7:44.59; 2. Park City, 7:52.90; 3. Lehi, 7:57.69; 4. Maple Mountain, 8:00.02; 5. Stansbury, 8:00.25; 6. Timpanogos, 8:00.38; 7. Skyline, 8:01.62; 8. Alta, 8:02.20.

Long jump —1. Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, 22’04.50; 2. Nathan Victor, Provo, 21’08.25; 3. Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, 21’08.25; 4. Jared Esplin, Timpview, 21’04.25; 5. Logan Johnston, Salem Hills, 20’10.75; 6. Denver Spanheimer, Payson, 20’10.50; 7. Brigham Black, Bountiful, 20’09.25; 8. Samuel Gates, Timpview, 20’05.25.

High jump —1. Logan Gillian, Northridge, 6’06.00; 2. Cole Johnson, Orem, 6’06.00; 3. Noah Begay, Lehi, 6’04.00; 4. Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, 6’02.00; 5. Isaac Greene, Olympus, 6’02.00; 6. Jacob Noyes, Box Elder, 6’02.00; 7. Max Baird, Box Elder, 6’02.00; 7. Jaxon Lorenzon, Skyline, 6’02.00.

Shot put — 1. Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, 52’09.75; 2. Keaton Jeppsen, Box Elder, 50’06.25; 3. Zayden Cook, Payson, 49’02.50; 4. Clarence Pututau, Woods Cross, 49’02.25; 5. Jensen Somerville, Lehi, 48’02.00; 6. Cole Johnson, Orem, 47’08.50; 7. Dylan Olsen, Brighton, 46’09.75; 8. Owen Cottle, Payson, 46’05.50

Discus —1. Keaton Jeppsen, Box Elder, 151’01.50; 2. Cole Johnson, Orem, 145’10.50; 3. Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, 145’06.50; 4. Arizona Priddis, Mountain View, 140’05.75; 5. Tobias Johnson, Stansbury, 138’03.75; 6. Ammon Shaw, Springville, 138’00; 7. Isaiah Cooper, Hillcrest, 136’07; 8. Jensen Somerville, Lehi, 136’03.50.

Javelin —1. Walker Deede, Springville, 182’00.25; 2. Cole Johnson, Orem, 172’09.25; 3. Jack Jensen, Murray, 163’01.50; 4. Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, 158’04; 5. Slade Henderson, Uintah, 157’01.75; 6. Chase Harding, Uintah, 156’09; 7. Jacob Proctor, Tooele, 154’01.50; 8. Bridger Blauer, Payson, 152’08.25.

Pole vault —1. Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, 15’05.75; 2. Jackson Merrill, Orem, 15’05.75; 3. Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, 14’05.50; 4. Shawn Spencer, Hillcrest, 13’11.75; 5. Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, 12’06.00; 6. Tyson Morley, Viewmont, 12’06.00; 7. Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, 12’02.75; 8. Naoto Robinson, Hillcrest, 12’02.75.

5A Girls State Championships

Team scores



Timpview, 76 Timpanogos, 68 Lehi, 55 Box Elder, 54 Mountain View, 51 Wasatch, 47 Stansbury, 36 Park City, 31

Individual results (top 8)

100 meters — 1. Sarah Ballard, Lehi, 11.88; 2. Madi Durrant, Wasatch, 12.37; 3. Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, 12.39; 4. Kaitlyn Hutchings, Timpview, 12.53; 5. Alma Moreno - Diaz, Timpview, 12.62; 6. Olivia Nielson, Payson, 12.71; 7. Ellie Hadfield, Maple Mountain, 12.80; 8. Breklyn Stout, Viewmont, 12.82.

200 meters — 1. Sarah Ballard, Lehi, 24.26; 2. Madi Durrant, Wasatch, 25.22; 3. Kaitlyn Hutchings, Timpview, 25.37; 4. Gracee Alders, Stansbury, 25.47; 5. Olivia Nielson, Payson, 25.77; 6. Alma Moreno - Diaz, Timpview, 25.8; 7. Vasiti Turagavou, Timpview, 25.81; 8. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, 25.82.

400 meters — 1. Sarah Ballard, Lehi, 55.03; 2. Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, 55.85; 3. Meg Murdock, Highland, 56.93; 4. Madi Durrant, Wasatch, 57.01; 5. Kylie Hadfield, Box Elder, 57.26; 6. Vasiti Turagavou, Timpview, 57.37; 7. Sabrina Wright, Highland, 57.55; 8. Morgan Carter, Park City, 57.98.

800 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 2:09.62; 2. Julie Moore, Mountain View, 2:14.28; 3. Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, 2:15.26; 4. Ava Trimble, Orem, 2:15.30; 5. Kate Giles, Wasatch, 2:16.16; 6. Kaylee Hale, Park City, 2:16.19; 7. Caroline Moon, Lehi, 2:17.08; 8. Olivia Larsen, Maple Mountain, 2:18.73.

1,600 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 4:53.82; 2. Raygan Peterson, Timpanogos, 4:56.26; 3. Julie Moore, Mountain View, 4:57.71; 4. Caroline Moon, Lehi, 5:00.28; 5. Lydia Templeman, Springville, 5:00.41; 6. Kate Giles, Wasatch, 5:01.33; 7. Olivia Larsen, Maple Mountain, 5:01.36; 8. Mari Konold, Mountain View, 5:02.54.

3,200 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 10:46.77; 2. Mari Konold, Mountain View, 10:51.74; 3. Julie Moore, Mountain View, 10:52.03; 4. Raygan Peterson, Timpanogos, 10:57.12; 5. Lydia Beus, Orem, 11:06.09; 6. Olivia Larsen, Maple Mountain, 11:09.43; 7. Kate Giles, Wasatch, 11:10.57; 8. Graysen Lanenga, Lehi, 11:13.05

100 hurdles — 1. Udochi Okoro, Skyline, 14.78; 2. Emily Coleman, Stansbury, 15.13; 3. Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, 15.14; 4. Gracee Alders, Stansbury, 15.18; 5. Whitney Fisher, Olympus, 15.28; 6. Sydney Watson, Springville, 15.63; 7. Kora Cook, Uintah, 15.73; 8. Abigail Grahn, Murray, 15.91.

300 hurdles — 1. Sydney Watson, Springville, 43.08; 2. Udochi Okoro, Skyline, 44.41; 3. Abby Egbert, Orem, 44.61; 4. Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, 44.84; 5. Whitney Fisher, Olympus, 45.31; 6. Emily Coleman, Stansbury, 45.5; 7. Raygan Peterson, Timpanogos, 46.06; 8. Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, 46.16.

4x100 relay — 1. Park City, 48.02; 2. Lehi, 48.3; 3. Stansbury, 48.46; 4. East, 49.09; 5. Timpview, 49.67; 6. Olympus, 49.75; 7. Payson, 50.68; 8. Spanish Fork, 50.71.

4x200 relay — 1. Timpanogos, 1:41.38; 2. Timpview, 1:42.03; 3. Park City, 1:42.81; 4. Stansbury, 1:45.50; 5. Viewmont, 1:45.66; 6. Highland, 1:45.94; 7. Box Elder, 1:46.16; 8. Lehi, 1:46.25.

4x400 relay — 1. Timpanogos, 3:55.63; 2. Highland, 3:58.67; 3. Orem, 4:00.70; 4. Timpview, 4:01.29; 5. Box Elder, 4:02.86; 6. Park City, 4:02.22; 7. Springville, 4:06.22; 8. Payson, 4:07.19.

4x800 relay — 1. Mountain View, 9:21.90; 2. Park City, 9:28.05; 3. Springville, 9:35.80; 4. Timpview, 9:42.12; 5. Orem, 9:43.25; 6. Brighton, 9:43.29; 7. Lehi, 9:47.58; 8. Timpanogos, 9:50.70.

Long jump — 1. Kate Tueller, Northridge, 18’00.50; 2. Elle Jacobson, Jordan, 17’10.25; 3. Rosa Welch, Lehi, 17’05.75; 4. Kora Cook, Uintah, 17’04.75; 5. Gracee Alders, Stansbury, 17’01; 6. Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, 16’11.50; 7. Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, 16’11.25; 8. Kate Mecham, Box Elder, 16’09.50.

High jump —1. Kora Cook, Uintah, 5’08.00; 2. Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, 5’05.00; 2. Mae Johnson, Bountiful, 5’05.00; 4. Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, 5’03.00; 5. Lillia Morgan, Box Elder, 5’03.00; 6. Kate Tueller, Northridge, 5’03.00; 7. Jessica Thurman, Salem Hills, 5’03.00; 8. Abigail Kirby, Salem Hills, 5’01.00.

Shot put — 1. Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, 36’09.25; 2. Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, 36’00.75; 3. Norah Christensen, Timpanogos, 34’06.25; 4. Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, 34’05.75; 5. Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, 34’05.00; 6. Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, 33’10.25; 7. Kamri Andersen, Box Elder, 33’01.75; 8. Lauren Fetzer, Murray, 32’11.25.

Discus — 1. Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, 118’10; 2. Mia Strauss, Mountain View, 116’03.75; 3. Bailey Sweat, Wasatch, 115’05; 4. Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, 113’07; 5. Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, 112’09.25; 6. Sharaden Caldwell, Wasatch, 108’10; 7. Lindsey Stewart, Uintah, 108’07.25; 8. Emily Bell, Springville, 106’10.75.

Javelin — 1. Kate Tueller, Northridge, 135’02.75; 2. Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, 118’03.75; 3. Chloe Glines, Uintah, 117’00.75; 4. Rylee Crane, Uintah, 107’06.50; 5. Princess Spitzenberg, Orem, 101’03.75; 6. Anabrie Chlarson, Tooele, 100’01.50; 7. Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, 99’08.75; 8. Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, 99’02.50.

Pole vault — 1. Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, 11’00.00; 2. Anna Ames, Hillcrest, 11’00.00; 3. Liesel Ford, Lehi, 9’09.00; 4. Melanie Birkeland, Olympus, 9’05.50; 5. Taylee Holyoak, Cedar Valley, 8’11.50; 6. Adelynne Steed, Salem Hills, 8’11.50; 7. Abbie Johnson, Payson, 8’05.50; 8. Saidey Johnson, Cedar Valley, 7’11.75.

