High school track: North Summit girls win 7th straight 2A title, Travis Stewart helps Kanab boys return to top of 2A

When Kanab’s Travis Stewart blew out his ACL in the opening game of the high school football season last August, the reality of missing out on the entire football season wasn’t the only thing on his mind.

The senior had won three sprints state titles at the state track meet just three months earlier and it was something he was really looking forward to replicating. Suddenly that hope was very much in jeopardy.

Stewart’s persistence in rehabbing made sure he wasn’t just back in time for the state meet, but better than ever. On Saturday at the 2A state track meet at BYU, Stewart once again won the 100, 200 and 400 meters, and then also added a fourth-place finish in the javelin. Those 35 points were instrumental in leading Kanab to the 2A boys state title, its second in the past three years.

“It feels good, really good, especially coming in second last year,” said Stewart, whose team finished first this season with 96 team points. Millard was in second with 80.

On the girls side, the North Summit dynasty marched on as the Braves tallied 128 team points to capture their seventh straight state championship. Millard’s girls also came in second with 116 points.

North Summit’s only top podium finishes were in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, but it was the final 4x400 relay of the meet that clinched the state title and showed off the team’s depth.

“The difference is just the depth of our team, and we were able to have enough girls and put them in the finals in those sprints. Even in the distance, we were getting, three, four, five people on those events,” said Peck. “We had some good months and then not so good moments, and that’s what it’s all about in track. You have some highs and lows.”

North Summit trailed going into Saturday’s second day of competition, but the meet started out great with four athletes placing in the top eight of the morning 1,600 meters. From there, it slowly started to add points throughout the meet.

“The distance crew really kind of turned things around for us and that just got us some momentum,” said Peck.

While North Summit lacked individual glory, there was no shortage of standout performance for the 2A girls on Saturday.

Rowland Hall’s Jada Crockett had a phenomenal meet in winning the 100, 200 and 400 meters, including setting a new 2A record in the 400 meters with a time of 56.74. She broke the record of current BYU All-American Anna Camp from Millard High School.

Kanab distance sensation Kenidee Glazier also had a great meet as she won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

North Sevier’s Cale Torgeson was a multi-event winner as well, as she finished first in the high jump and 100-meter hurdles.

On the boys side, LeFevre always figured his Kanab team would be in the mix for the title, but Friday’s first day wasn’t exactly a clinic in efficiency.

“Yesterday there were a few things that didn’t go the way we wanted to, our medley team got DQd, dropped the baton, that was kind of a blow. But they buckled down and did what they needed to today,” said LeFevre.

Kanab’s strength in the throws is ultimately what pushed it over the top. It had two athletes place in the top eight in the shot put, two in the discus and then three in the javelin.

2A Boys State Championships

Team scores



Kanab, 96 Millard, 80 North Sevier, 74 South Sevier, 50 San Juan, 49 Enterprise, 40 North Summit, Beaver, 38

Individual results (top eight)

100 meters — 1. Travis Stewart, Kanab, 11.02; 2. Waylon White, Kanab, 11.34; 3. Aiden Dougherty, Enterprise, 11.42; 4. Jet Hill, Gunnison Valley, 11.46; 5. McKade Nelson, North Summit, 11.54; 6. Jack Wilkey, Wasatch Academy, 11.56; 7. Clayton Anzalone, Enterprise, 11.59; 8. Kamden Saling, North Sevier, 11.73.

200 meters — 1. Travis Stewart, Kanab, 22.78; 2. Jet Hill, Gunnison Valley, 23.06; 3. Sawyer Smith, Wasatch Academy, 23.07; 4. Steele Vernon, North Summit, 23.2; 5. Aiden Dougherty, Enterprise, 23.4; 6. Greyson Bennett, North Sevier, 23.49; 7. Clayton Anzalone, Enterprise, 23.54; 8. Daxton Jones, Kanab, 23.71.

400 meters — 1. Travis Stewart, Kanab, 49.61; 2. Rusten Lyman, Enterprise, 51.16; 3. Jet Hill, Gunnison Valley, 51.21; 4. Jason Carlisle, Parowan, 51.21; 5. Greyson Bennett, North Sevier, 51.22; 6. Will Cunningham, Rowland Hall, 51.53; 7. Jake Smith, North Summit, 51.62; 8. Edward Lyman, San Juan, 52.73.

800 meters — 1. Ben Ralphs, Millard, 2:00.95; 2. Keaton Hallows, North Sevier, 2:01.62; 3. Jason Kerksiek, Beaver, 2:02.01; 4. Michael Ralphs, Millard, 2:02.41; 5. Michael Evelyn, Enterprise, 2:02.57; 6. Ezra Shilling Rabin, Rowland Hall, 2:02.75; 7. LeGrand Callister, American Heritage, 2:02.76; 8. Camden Moat, Millard, 2:05.69.

1,600 meters — 1. Michael Ralphs, Millard, 4:27.95; 2. Ben Ralphs, Millard, 4:27.97; 3. Keaton Hallows, North Sevier, 4:29.27; 4. Jason Kerksiek, Beaver, 4:30.62; 5. Austin Allred, Maeser Prep Acad, 4:32.31; 6. Camden Moat, Millard, 4:34.15; 7. Ezra Shilling Rabin, Rowland Hall, 4:34.49; 8. Rhett Woolstenhulme, North Summit, 4:37.18

3,200 meters — 1. Michael Ralphs, Millard, 9:45.58; 2. Ezra Shilling Rabin, Rowland Hall, 9:47.65; 3. Ben Ralphs, Millard, 9:56.44; 4. Camden Moat, Millard, 9:58.08; 5. Edward Lyman, San Juan, 10:19.04; 6. Austin Edwards, Parowan, 10:19.40; 7. Jason Kerksiek, Beaver, 10:28.83; 8. Tyson Brinkerhoff, Kanab, 10:33.93.

110 hurdles — 1. Sawyer Smith, Wasatch Academy, 15.38; 2. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 15.78; 3. Rider Allen, Kanab, 15.78; 4. Brock Bair, South Sevier, 16.09; 5. Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, 16.50; 6. Jackson Clark, Kanab, 16.69; 7. Brigham Nielson, San Juan, 17.36; 8. Jaedon Bassett, Millard, 17.84.

300 hurdles — 1. Sawyer Smith, Wasatch Academy, 39.14; 2. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 40.2; 3. Brigham Nielson, San Juan, 41.96; 4. Cody Hammond, Gunnison Valley, 42.7; 5. Rider Allen, Kanab, 42.71; 6. Sydney Richins, North Summit, 43.49; 7. Jackson Clark, Kanab, 43.71; 8. Walker Young, Duchesne, 44.58.

4x100 relay — 1. Kanab, 44.72; 2. North Summit, 44.78; 3. San Juan, 44.94; 4. South Sevier, 46.41. ; 5. Gunnison Valley, 46.84; 6. Maeser Prep Acad, 48.17; 7. North Sevier, 48.64.

4x400 relay — 1. North Summit, 3:32.95; 2. San Juan, 3:33.15; 3. Millard, 3:34.07; 4. Kanab, 3:34.56; 5. North Sevier, 3:37.30; 6. Maeser Prep, 3:41.23; 7. Parowan, 3:42.35; 8. Duchesne, 3:43.08.

Sprint medley relay — 1. North Sevier, 3:39.26; 2. Enterprise, 3:40.45; 3. Beaver, 3:44.12; 4. Millard, 3:45.99; 5. Maeser Prep Acad, 3:49.21; 6. Duchesne, 3:53.00; 7. North Summit, 3:59.35; 8. South Sevier, 4:01.88.

Long jump — 1. Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, 21’01.50; 2. Greyson Bennett, North Sevier, 20’06.75; 3. Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep Acad, 20’03.75; 4. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 20’02.50; 5. Hudson Whatcott, San Juan, 19’08.50; 6. Isaiah Ortiz, Duchesne, 19’07.75; 7. Waylon White, Kanab, 19’05.75; 8. Steele Vernon, North Summit, 19’00.75.

High jump — 1. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 6’02.00; 2. Hudson Whatcott, San Juan, 6’02.00; 3. Jack Wilkey, Wasatch Academy, 6’02.00; 4. Cody Hammond, Gunnison Valley, 6’00.00; 4. Adis Halaba, American Prep WV, 6’00.00; 6. Tripp Palmer, San Juan, 6’00.00; 7. Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, 6’00.00; 8. Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep Acad, 5’10.00.

Shot put — 1. Blaine Anderson, North Aevier, 49’05.75; 2. Andrew Northrup, South Sevier, 46’00.25; 3. Boden Mackelprang, Parowan, 41’05.75; 4. Britton Little, Kanab, 41’02; 5. Wyatt Orton, Kanab, 41’00.50; 6. Trayson Brown, Beaver, 40’11.25; 7. Ethan Nolan, North Summit, 40’09; 8. Sam Zimmerman, Utah Military Hillfield, 40’05.00.

Discus — 1. Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, 161’07.25; 2. Dean Anderson, North Sevier, 128’03.25; 3. Wyatt Shurtliff, Enterprise, 125’10.25; 4. Trayson Brown, Beaver, 123’09.75; 5. Karter Ramsay, Kanab, 123’09; 6. Matt Kerksiek, Beaver, 121’07; 7. Sam Zimmerman, Utah Military Acad HF, 112’03.25; 8. Wyatt Orton, Kanab, 111’04.25.

Javelin — 1. Luke DeGraffenried, Millard, 175’11; 2. Taggart Harris, Beaver, 169’04.25; 3. Magnum Nielson, San Juan, 155’02.25; 4. Travis Stewart, Kanab, 154’00.75; 5. Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep Acad, 149’00.25; 6. Nate Stewart, Kanab, 146’08.75; 7. Dixon Kelly, Kanab, 138’11; 8. Jared Burke, San Juan, 138’01.50.

2A Girls State Championships

Team scores



North Summit, 128 Millard, 116 North Sevier, 101 Kanab, 84 Parowan, 39 Rowland Hall, 34 Beaver, 22 American Heritage, 17

Individual results (top eight)

100 meters — 1. Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 12.29; 2. Anne Marie Gibbs, American Heritage, 12.91; 3. Scarlett Brock, North Summit, 12.92; 4. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 12.96; 5. Kara Camp, Millard, 12.97; 6. Avery Judi, North Summit, 13.14; 7. Jenna Larsen, North Summit, 13.29; 8. Sydney Kinnear, North Summit, 13.42.

200 meters — 1. Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 25.55; 2. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 26.44; 3. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 26.52; 4. Scarlett Brock, North Summit, 26.95; 5. Oakley King, Millard, 27.26; 6. Jenna Larsen, North Summit, 27.4; 7. Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, 27.55; 8. Swayzee Mason, North Sevier, 27.69.

400 meters — 1. Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 56.74; 2. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 57.01; 3. Scarlett Brock, North Summit, 58.22; 4. Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, 59.99; 5. Oakley King, Millard, 1:00.39; 6. Deanna Gale, Parowan, 1:01.47; 7. Jaidyn Kinnear, North Summit, 1:01.73; 8. Adilynn Sargent, North Summit, 1:02.50.

800 meters — 1. Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, 2:18.99; 2. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 2:25.34; 3. Julia Rust, North Summit, 2:27.74; 4. Kyra Moat, Millard, 2:29.57; 5. Emma Stephenson, Millard, 2:30.44; 6. Carolina Corcoran, Rowland Hall, 2:31.51; 7. Miranda Rivera, American Prep WV, 2:32.33; 8. Charly Sargent, North Summit, 2:33.04

1,600 meters — 1. Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, 5:19.27; 2. Julia Rust, North Summit, 5:21.82; 3. Kyra Moat, Millard, 5:32.51; 4. Chayden Sargent, North Summit, 5:35.64; 5. Emma Stephenson, Millard, 5:41.12; 6. Ava Sargent, North Summit, 5:43.41; 7. Charly Sargent, North Summit, 5:45.67; 8. Carolina Corcoran, Rowland Hall, 5:46.07.

3,200 meters — 1. Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, 11:17.39; 2. Julia Rust, North Summit, 11:50.78; 3. Kyra Moat, Millard, 11:59.30; 4. Chayden Sargent, North Summit, 12:01.44; 5. Emma Stephenson, Millard, 12:01.86; 6. Ava Sargent, North Summit, 12:36.83; 7. Charly Sargent, North Summit, 12:37.52; 8. Danielle Zwahlen, North Summit, 12:55.03.

100 hurdles — 1. Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, 15.52; 2. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 15.98; 3. Kara Camp, Millard, 16.24; 4. Leah Castellon, San Juan, 16.38; 5. Alina Lurth, Beaver, 16.59; 6. Addilyn Anderson, Gunnison Valley, 16.86; 7. Caper Farnsworth, Enterprise, 17.05; 8. Abby Jacobsen, Parowan, 17.19.

300 hurdles — 1. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 44.69; 2. Kara Camp, Millard, 46.04; 3. Sydney Kinnear, North Summit, 47.45; 4. Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, 47.76; 5. Bree Harmon, American Heritage, 48.67; 6. Leah Castellon, San Juan, 49.25; 7. Trevi Sieverts, North Summit, 49.55; 8. Addilyn Anderson, Gunnison Valley, 49.62.

4x100 relay — 1. North Summit, 51.87; 2. Parowan, 51.95; 3. North Sevier, 52.45; 4. Maeser Prep Acad, 52.84; 5. Enterprise, 52.97; 6. Kanab, 53.16; 7. South Sevier, 53.18; 8. Duchesne, 54.74.

4x400 relay — 1. North Summit, 4:08.61; 2. Millard, 4:21.68; 3. North Sevier, 4:23.19; 4. Kanab, 4:26.09; 5. American Heritage, 4:29.05; 6. South Sevier, 4:29.53; 7. Parowan, 4:30.92; 8. Maeser Prep, 4:40.30.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Kanab, 4:22.94; 2. Millard, 4:27.27; 3. North Sevier, 4:32.13; 4. North Summit, 4:37.87; 5. American Prep WV, 4:47.30; 6. South Sevier, 4:48.37; 7. San Juan, 4:54.50; 8. American Heritage, 4:54.57.

Long jump — 1. Kara Camp, Millard, 16’10.25; 3. Madi Orton, Kanab, 16’04.75; 3. Avery Judd, North Summit, 16’04.75; 4. Lexee Keisel, Gunnison Valley, 16’00.25; 5. London Fenus, Kanab, 15’10.50; 6. Bailee Moser, North Summit, 15’09.75; 7. Haylee Marshall, Beaver, 15’07.50; 8. Caper Farnsworth, Enterprise, 15’06.60.

High jump — 1. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 5’06.25; 2. Madi Orton, Kanab, 5’05.00; 3. Alina Lurth, Beaver, 5’02.50; 4. Rylee Little, Kanab, 5’02.50; 5. Olivia Bassett, Millard, 5’02.50; 6. Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, 5’00.75; 7. Avery Judi, North Summit, 5’00.75; 8. Keezie Flannery, San Juan, 5’00.75.

Shot put — 1. Alli Mason, North Sevier, 37’02.50; 2. Caislee Lunt, Millard, 33’11.75; 3. Trinity Bodenschatz, South Sevier, 33’07.50; 4. Taylor Janes, Kanab, 33’02.00; 5. Sydney Bosh, North Sevier, 32’06.50; 6. Zoie Whitaker, Millard, 31’08.00; 7. Alina Lurth, Beaver, 31’04.50; 8. Addilyn Guymon, Parowan, 29’08.25.

Discus — 1. Zoie Whitaker, Millard, 104’07; 2. Jacelynn Rose, Duchesne, 101’01.50; 3. Addilyn Guymon, Parowan, 93’10.75; 4. Brooklin Goble, North Sevier, 93’04.5; 5. Savannah Richmond, San Juan, 93’03; 6. Lily Moon, Duchesne, 92’01.50; 7. Tenycia Torgerson, Duchesne, 91’02.50; 8. Caislee Lunt, Millard, 90’00.25.

Javelin — 1. Sarah Snell, Saint Joseph CHS, 134’03.75; 2. Alina Lurth, Beaver, 114’03.75; 3. Caislee Lunt, Millard, 110’07.50; 4. Haylie McQuivey, Kanab, 108’03.25; 5. Lauren Richins, North Summit, 105’06.25; 6. Zoie Whitaker, Millard, 105’01.50; 7. Leticia Calderon, American Prep WV, 103’07.25; 8. Emrey Kabonic, Kanab, 102’02.