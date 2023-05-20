High school track: Panguitch boys and girls sweep 1A state titles for third straight state meet

There was a moment early Saturday morning at the 1A state track meet when Panguitch coach Troy Norris had a sinking feeling his boys team’s hope for a three-peat wouldn’t come to fruition. Water Canyon’s boys had just placed four athletes on the podium in the 1,600 meters, including a first- and second-place finish.

Panguitch had a big deficit to make up, and Norris wasn’t sure where all the points would come from.

“Water Canyon has a phenomenal team and I didn’t think we could beat them,” said Norris. “But we just nickle and dimed them, just got a few points in every event and they just added up.”

Panguitch ultimately finished with 124 team points, with Water Canyon finishing in second with 117 points as the Bobcats completed the 3-peat.

For the girls, the outcome was never in doubt.

The Bobcats dominated both days of the 1A state meet, racking up 177.5 team points, well ahead of the 110.5 points from runner-up Rich. It was the 10th straight state title for Panguitch.

“Every year they come to play, it’s amazing. I think it all starts with getting them out, and then they just enjoy it and love it,” said Norris about his girls.

Norris said he had 70 boys and girls athletes out for track this season, which makes up about half the enrollment of the school.

Alexis Allen won the 1A discus for Panguitch, one of three individual champs for the girls. She said being apart of the culture at the school is so fun.

“I just think it brings us all together, just as a community living in a small town. It’s just a celebration. It’s a great accomplishment for all of us to be a part of it,” said Allen.

Other individual girls winners for the Bobcats were Adelaide Englestead in the 3,200 meters and Tabetha Henrie in the 800 meters. They swept all three relays as well.

Rich junior Violet Taylor was the standout of the girls meet. She won the 100 and 200 meters and then the 100 and 300 hurdles. In the 100 meters she won with a time of 12.50, beating her own 1A state record from earlier this season.

For the boys, Tucker Chappel had the only individual win for the Bobcats as he won the discus with a throw of 147’04.50. He was one of 21 individuals who placed in the top eight in their respective events, which put Panguitch in a great position heading into the final 4x400 relay. A win, and the state title was in the bag.

That’s exactly what the Bobcats did with the quartet of Theron Evans, Cameron Parkin, Tyler Cox and Carter Yardley winning with a time of 3:39.59.

Water Canyon backed up its state championship performance in cross country in the fall with a runner-up finish in boys track. It had 18 athletes finish on the podium. Rulon Barlow won the 800 and 1,600 meters, while Theil Cooke won the 3,200 meters and Jonathan Timpson won the high jump.

There were two multi-event winners in 1A boys, with Altamont’s Ethan Hansen winning the 200 and 400 meters and then Tuck Davis winning the 100 and 300 hurdles.

1A Boys State Championships

Team scores



Panguitch, 124 Water Canyon, 117 Milford, 108 Altamont, 59 Monticello, 50 Manila, 34 Bryce Valley, 22 Rich, Tintic, 19

Individual results (top eight)

100 meters — 1. Bryson Acklin, Milford, 11.50; 2. Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, 11.58; 3. Ethan Hansen, Altamont, 11.64; 4. Colton Barnes, Milford, 11.66; 5. Trey Walker, Rich, 11.66; 6. Lorin Allred, Water Canyon, 11.68; 7. Treyton Rose, Milford, 11.69; 8. Jonathan Timpson, Water Canyon, 11.71.

200 meters — 1. Ethan Hansen, Altamont, 23.21; 2. Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, 23.23; 3. Treyton Rose, Milford, 23.64; 4. Bryson Acklin, Milford, 23.74; 5. Lorin Allred, Water Canyon, 23.8; 6. Trey Walker, Rich, 23.95; 7. Kyden Johnson, Water Canyon, 24.03; 8. Colton Barnes, Milford, 24.03.

400 meters — 1. Ethan Hansen, Altamont, 51.78; 2. Randen Leslie, Bryce Valley, 51.87; 3. Manden Brown, Tintic, 52.96; 4. Kyden Johnson, Water Canyon, 53.29; 5. Tuck Davis, Manila, 53.46; 6. Soren Welch, Monticello, 54.85; 7. Marek Holth, Milford, 55.33; 8. Cameron Parkin, Panguitch, 56.09.

800 meters — 1. Rulon Barlow, Water Canyon, 2:02.02; 2. Ryuya Kawamura, Mount Vernon Academy, 2:04.18; 3. Carter Yardley, Panguitch, 2:04.78; 4. Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 2:05.22; 5. David Barlow, Water Canyon, 2:05.51; 6. Taiven Cluff, Milford, 2:05.83; 7. Manden Brown, Tintic, 2:06.91; 8. Jesse Pettit, Monticello, 2:07.71.

1,600 meters — 1. Rulon Barlow, Water Canyon, 4:39.52; 2. David Barlow, Water Canyon, 4:41.05; 3. Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 4:43.30; 4. Manden Brown, Tintic, 4:49.78; 5. Jesse Pettit, Monticello, 4:50.36; 6. Taiven Cluff, Milford, 4:51.07; 7. Theil Cooke, Water Canyon, 4:51.44; 8. Leroy Allred, Water Canyon, 4:58.53.

3,200 meters — 1. Theil Cooke, Water Canyon, 10:23.45; 2. Rulon Barlow, Water Canyon, 10:24.48; 3. Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 10:31.17; 4. David Barlow, Water Canyon, 10:36.16; 5. Taiven Cluff, Milford, 10:37.70; 6. Jesse Pettit, Monticello, 10:44.49; 7. Warren Spencer, Valley, 11:05.16; 8. Curtis Bunker, Monticello, 11:05.90.

110 hurdles — 1. Tuck Davis, Manila, 15.74; 2. Tyler Cox, Panguitch, 15.93; 3. Taylor Dotson, Milford, 16.00; 4. Burkley Dalton, Panguitch, 16.52; 5. Ethan White, Wayne, 17.32; 6. Patrick Hammon, Water Canyon, 17.35; 7. Trentin Keele, Panguitch, 17.80; 8. Curtis Bunker, Monticello, 18.01.

300 hurdles — 1. Tuck Davis, Manila, 40.47; 2. Treyton Rose, Milford, 40.68; 3. Tyler Cox, Panguitch, 41.87; 4. Theron Evans, Panguitch, 42.7; 5. Patrick Hammon, Water Canyon, 43.32; 6. Colton Barnes, Milford, 43.78; 7. Samuel Leifson, Rich, 44.34; 8. Trentin Keele, Panguitch, 46.35.

4x100 relay — 1. Milford, 44.45; 2. Panguitch, 44.83; 3. Water Canyon, 45.27; 4. Rich, 46.01. ; 5. Wayne, 46.26; 6. Monticello, 47.43; 7. Escalante, 48.03; 8. Telos Academy, 48.56.

4x400 relay — 1. Panguitch, 3:39.59; 2. Altamont, 3:44.13; 3. Tintic, 3:45.07; 4. Water Canyon, 3:46.50; 5. Rich, 3:52.73; 6. Bryce Valley, 3:54.33; 7. Milford, 4:01.54; 8. Monticello, 4:03.57.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Water Canyon, 3:42.29; 2. Panguitch, 3:46.61; 3. Milford, 3:51.79; 4. Monticello, 3:55.37; 5. Escalante, 3:56.79; 6. Bryce Valley, 4:00.30; 7. Valley, 4:01.04; 8. Rich, 4:05.85.

Long jump — 1. Tommy Sheeran, Monticello, 22’04.50; 2. Randen Leslie, Bryce Valley, 21’09.50; 3. Jonathan Timpson, Water Canyon, 20’11.50; 4. Drayton Blackburn, Milford, 20’03.75; 5. Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 20’01.75; 6. Robert Morrison, Monticello, 20’00.25; 7. Gavin Gonder, Manila, 19’05.75; 8. Bret Heaton, Valley, 19’05.50.

High jump — 1. Jonathan Timpson, Water Canyon, 6’07.50; 2. Gavin Gonder, Manila, 6’04; 3. Bret Heaton, Valley, 6’00; 4. Ethan White, Wayne, 6’00; 5. Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 6’00; 6. Daxton Miller, Panguitch, 5’10; 7. Rayce Jenkins, Escalante, 5’08; 8. Treyson Prince, Panguitch, 5’08.

Shot put — 1. Justen Beebe, Milford, 46’08.25; 2. Grayson Panas, Altamont, 45’06; 3. Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 42’11.75; 4. Kota Bear, Wendover, 42’02.25; 5. Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, 40’10.50; 6. Bridjer Meadows, Green River, 40’07.50; 7. Jed King, Piute, 39’11.50; 8. Robert Morrison, Monticello, 38’03.75.

Discus — 1. Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 147’04.50; 2. Nial Reay, Monticello, 138’07; 3. Justen Beebe, Milford, 121’03; 4. Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 116’11.25; 5. Bridger Chappell, Panguitch, 115’11.25; 6. Jed King, Piute, 114’00.50; 7. Braxton Swaner, Wayne, 112’01.75; 8. Cole Harland, Panguitch, 111’04.25.

Javelin — 1. Drayton Blackburn, Milford, 164’08.50; 2. Daxton Miller, Panguitch, 152’06.75; 3. Robert Morrison, Monticello, 150’10.25; 4. Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 149’10.50; 5. Cole Harland, Panguitch, 146’01.50; 6. Jed King, Piute, 141’04; 7. Theron Evans, Panguitch, 136’08.25; 8. Taylor Dotson, Milford, 134’06.25.

1A Girls State Championships

Team scores



Panguitch, 177.5 Rich, 110.5 Altamont, 78 Valley, 50 Milford, 49.5 Monticello, 48 Wayne, 23 Green River, 16

Individual results (top eight)

100 meters — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, 12.50; 2. Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 13.26; 3. Zoe Pugh, Tintic, 13.40; 4. Mya Young, Valley, 13.47; 5. Debijean Henrie, Panguitch, 13.52; 6. Chloe Stewart, Wayne, 13.74; 7. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, 13.90; 8. Clare Shinkle, Rich, 13.98.

200 meters — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, 26.31; 2. Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 27.84; 3. Chloe Stewart, Wayne, 28.69; 4. Kendra Schofield, Milford, 28.75; 5. Berlynn Black, Monticello, 28.9; 6. Amillia Shinkle, Rich, 28.96; 7. Oaklee Woolsey, Panguitch, 28.98; 8. Mya Young, Valley, 29.07.

400 meters — 1. Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 1:01.75; 2. Hailie Wilcox, Panguitch, 1:03.49; 3. Ruthanna Wilson, Manila, 1:04.02; 4. Natalie Alvarez, Wendover, 1:04.29; 5. Oaklee Woolsey, Panguitch, 1:04.88; 6. Nya Jolley, Rich, 1:05.03; 7. MaKinley Taylor, Piute, 1:06.24; 8. Lyllian Robertson, Manila, 1:07.07.

800 meters — 1. Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 2:27.18; 2. Paige Smith, Rich, 2:29.75; 3. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, 2:35.07; 4. Shandi Syrett, Bryce Valley, 2:38.32; 5. Bradi Gates, Bryce Valley, 2:39.90; 6. Nya Jolley, Rich, 2:40.04; 7. Marah Long, Monticello, 2:40.08; 8. Ayla Carling, Monticello, 2:40.49.

1,600 meters — 1. Paige Smith, Rich, 5:34.99; 2. Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 5:37.69; 3. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, 5:38.54; 4. Maddie Osterhout, Valley, 5:44.84; 5. Marah Long, Monticello, 5:45.05; 6. Ayla Carling, Monticello, 5:45.33; 7. Shandi Syrett, Bryce Valley, 5:56.24; 8. Bradi Gates, Bryce Valley, 6:03.03.

3,200 meters — 1. Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 12:11.27; 2. Paige Smith, Rich, 12:11.29; 3. Marah Long, Monticello, 12:19.29; 4. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, 12:22.85; 5. Maddie Osterhout, Valley, 12:45.02; 6. Shandi Syrett, Bryce Valley, 12:48.95; 7. Ayla Carling, Monticello, 13:13.58; 8. Lilli Burton, Monticello, 13:17.93.

100 hurdles — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, 15.13; 2. Kieran Mooney, Panguitch, 17.54; 3. Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 18.06; 4. Jordan Conder, Tintic, 18.11; 5. Kennedy Carter, Altamont, 18.77; 6. Addiana Allred, Tabiona, 18.97; 7. Cloee Orton, Panguitch, 19.44; 8. Briannon Woolsey, Escalante, 19.82.

300 hurdles — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, 44.45; 2. Hailie Wilcox, Panguitch, 49.20; 3. Kennedy Carter, Altamont, 50.74; 4. Berlynn Black, Monticello, 51.01; 5. Kieran Mooney, Panguitch, 51.25; 6. Lexie Palmer, Panguitch, 51.63; 7. Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 53.77; 8. Olivia Argyle, Rich, 55.04.

4x100 relay — 1. Panguitch, 53.45; 2. Valley, 54; 3. Milford, 55.09; 4. Wayne, 55.3; 5. Altamont, 55.32; 6. Tintic, 55.9; 7. Rich, 55.99; 8. Piute, 56.07.

4x400 relay — 1. Panguitch, 4:26.85; 2. Altamont, 4:34.69; 3. Rich, 4:36.89; 4. Monticello, 4:44.40; 5. Wayne, 4:52.35; 6. Milford, 4:54.63.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Panguitch, 4:41.95; 2. Rich, 4:43.00; 3. Valley, 4:51.04; 4. Monticello, 4:53.54; 5. Water Canyon, 5:04.35; 6. Altamont, 5:04.47; 7. Milford, 5:08.34; 8. Wendover, 5:13.49.

Long jump — 1. Mya Young, Valley, 15’08.25; 2. 3. 2. Mya Young, Valley, 15’08.25; 3. Aspen Thacker, Altamont; 15’06.25; 4. Ashly Casasola-Escobar, Altamont, 15’02.75; 5. Ruthanna Wilson, Manila, 15’02; 6. Debijean Henrie, Panguitch, 14’10.75; 7. Maci Frandsen, Panguitch, 14’10; 8. Emree Carter, Altamont, 14’09.50.

High jump — 1. Berlynn Black, Monticello, 5’00.75; 2. Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 5’00.75; 3. Emree Carter, Altamont, 4’10.75; 4. Lexie Palmer, Panguitch, 4’10.75; 4. Kendra Schofield, Milford, 4’10.75; 6. Briannon Woolsey, Escalante, 4’10.75; 6. Paige Smith, Rich, 4’10.75; 8. Katie Hatch, Panguitch, 4’08.75.

Shot put — 1. Presley Willden, Milford, 34’00.75; 2. Shania Mitchell, Whitehorse, 32’07.75; 3. Mardy Jessen, Altamont, 32’01.50; 4. Haydee Pugmire, Rich, 31’09.00; 5. Alexis Allen, Panguitch, 31’02.75; 6. Kimber Reeve, Valley, 30’07.25; 7. Jenilee Keener, Green River, 30’06.25; 8. Byntlee Owens, Panguitch, 30’05.75.

Discus — 1. Alexis Allen, Panguitch, 110’01.25; 2. Haydee Pugmire, Rich, 103’10.50; 3. Harley Thomas, Milford, 97’00.50; 4. Lacey Ellett, Wayne, 94’05.75; 5. Jenilee Keener, Green River, 92’06.25; 6. BreAnna Taylor, Altamont, 89’05.25; 7. Byntlee Owens, Panguitch, 88’09.25; 8. Heather Kerr, Pinnacle, 88’06.25.

Javelin — 1. Jenilee Keener, Green River, 128’01.75; 2. Kimber Reeve, Valley, 117’07; 3. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, 116’11.25; 4. Gracie Dotson, Milford, 108’10.25; 5. Maci Frandsen, Panguitch, 107’10.50; 6. Josslyn Griffin, Panguitch, 107’09.75; 7. Cassandra Argyle, Rich, 94’03.50; 8. Lillee Torgersen, Panguitch, 92’03.75.