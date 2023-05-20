This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

The Utah Jazz did not end up with a top-four pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Congratulations to the San Antonio Spurs for getting the No. 1 pick and the rights to draft Victor Wembanyama.

“I‘m sure we’re gonna have a lot of interesting conversations here over the next few weeks as we get our own internal work done.” Jazz general manage Justin Zanik

But, just because the Jazz didn’t get the No. 1 or even a top pick doesn’t mean they can’t move into the top four.

There’s already a lot of buzz about the possibility of the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets looking to trade their No. 3 and No. 4 overall picks, respectively. Because the Jazz have the ninth, 16th and 28th picks in the first round of this year’s draft and a ton of future draft capital, they will likely be included in any and all conversations that involve trades this offseason, from the draft and beyond.

“I‘m sure we’re gonna have a lot of interesting conversations here over the next few weeks as we get our own internal work done,” Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said shortly after the lottery on Tuesday night. “And then we’ll really start engaging with teams as they get to build their own boards and know a little bit more as well.”

That doesn’t mean that the Jazz are definitely looking to move up in the draft, but it does mean that the Jazz are open and willing to hear what other teams are willing to offer.

Even if the Jazz don’t move up from the ninth pick, league sources have indicated that it would be surprising if the Jazz kept all three of their first-round picks. That might mean the Jazz would be willing to trade their lower first-rounders for an already established player on another team.

“Anything is possible,” Zanik said. “What we have is flexibility and opportunity. So, here we go.”

Let the offseason roller coaster begin.

Stat of the week

At the NBA draft combine, only three guards measured a wingspan of at least 7 feet. Shooting guard twins Amen and Ausar Thompson from Overtime Elite both recorded an official height of 6’5.75” and a wingspan of 7 feet. The only other guard to register a 7-foot wingspan was Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis.

