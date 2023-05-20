Facebook Twitter
Saturday, May 20, 2023 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

BYU signs Weber State transfer cornerback Kamden Garrett

The Las Vegas native played the past four years in Ogden and earned All-Big Sky honors in 2022

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE BYU signs Weber State transfer cornerback Kamden Garrett
Former Weber State cornerback Kamden Garrett joined the BYU football program as a transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Former Weber State cornerback Kamden Garrett joined the BYU football program as a transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU football added another player from the NCAA transfer portal who has ties to new Cougars defensive coordinator Jay Hill, announcing Saturday that transfer cornerback Kamden Garrett signed with the program.

Garrett, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound defender from Las Vegas, played under Hill at Weber State the past four seasons. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Garrett earned All-Big Sky honorable mention honors during the 2022 season, when he finished with 26 total tackles, 20 solo tackles and six pass breakups while playing in all 13 games for the Wildcats.

Related

Over 37 games played for Weber State, Garrett had 75 career tackles, 53 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and 14 pass breakups.

He is the third Weber State transfer to join the BYU program this offseason.

Eddie Heckard, an All-American cornerback for Weber State with 36 games of starting experience under his belt, signed with the Cougars earlier this offseason and was joined recently by offensive tackle Jake Eichorn.

The addition of Heckard and Garrett helps bolster a Cougar secondary that lost cornerbacks Kaleb Hayes and D’Angelo Mandell to the NFL — both signed as undrafted free agent rookies — while Gabe Juedy-Lally transferred to Tennessee.

Next Up In BYU sports
What Utah college football players have entered the transfer portal this spring?
The little-known story of Johnny Miller, a Catholic priest, and the year he took the PGA Tour by storm
How the Big 12 and Pac-12 stacked up in revenue distribution for the 2022 fiscal year
What Utah college basketball players have entered the transfer portal?
Isaac Wilson names his top 6 schools. Are BYU and Utah still in the running?
UConn is reportedly a target for Big 12 expansion, but that comes with questions