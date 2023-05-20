BYU signs Weber State transfer cornerback Kamden Garrett

BYU football added another player from the NCAA transfer portal who has ties to new Cougars defensive coordinator Jay Hill, announcing Saturday that transfer cornerback Kamden Garrett signed with the program.

Garrett, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound defender from Las Vegas, played under Hill at Weber State the past four seasons. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Garrett earned All-Big Sky honorable mention honors during the 2022 season, when he finished with 26 total tackles, 20 solo tackles and six pass breakups while playing in all 13 games for the Wildcats.

Over 37 games played for Weber State, Garrett had 75 career tackles, 53 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and 14 pass breakups.

He is the third Weber State transfer to join the BYU program this offseason.

Eddie Heckard, an All-American cornerback for Weber State with 36 games of starting experience under his belt, signed with the Cougars earlier this offseason and was joined recently by offensive tackle Jake Eichorn.

The addition of Heckard and Garrett helps bolster a Cougar secondary that lost cornerbacks Kaleb Hayes and D’Angelo Mandell to the NFL — both signed as undrafted free agent rookies — while Gabe Juedy-Lally transferred to Tennessee.