Former Oregon defensive tackle Sir Mells is transferring to Utah State

Utah State’s efforts to rebuild its roster through the NCAA transfer portal paid off again Saturday.

Former Oregon defensive tackle Sir Mells became the fourth transfer player previously from a Power Five school to commit to the Aggies this month, announcing the decision on social media Saturday.

FRESH PRINCE OF UTAH🤴🏾👑 pic.twitter.com/G0hdVNbT41 — Sir Mells (@SirMells40) May 20, 2023

Mells, who entered the transfer portal on April 27, will have four years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted the 2022 season, his first year in college.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Mells was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Nevada.

Mells played in four snaps and had a pass breakup against Eastern Washington last season, his only playing time during the 2022 season.

In addition to Mells, the Aggies, who have been hit hard by transfer defections this offseason, have added former Wisconsin cornerback Al Ashforld III, Colorado cornerback Simeon Harris and Arizona State offensive tackle Ralph Frias since the beginning of May.