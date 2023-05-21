High school track: Snow Canyon’s boys shine in dominant 4A meet, Desert Hills’ triumph in final race

The UHSAA state record book doesn’t have an entry for most team points in a state track meet, so there’s no telling where Snow Canyon’s dominant performance in the 4A state track meet ranks all time. It most certainly, however, must rank very, very high.

Snow Canyon was superb throughout the two-day meet at BYU, which culminated with a joyous trophy victory lap around the track after accumulating a whopping 214 team points to top runner-up Cedar’s 97 points. It was a repeat win for the Warriors.

Desert Hills girls team was also a repeat winner on Saturday as it wrapped up the 4A state title with a clinching run in the finale 4x400 relay.

The Thunder finished first with 108.5 points, followed by Green Canyon finishing second with 102 points.

“We work all season this is what we want to do here at Desert Hills. We know what we’re capable of, and so everyday we’re working towards where we are now. We’re super happy, and super excited,” said Desert Hills’ Addison Pettingill who won the 800 and 1,600 meters on Saturday, finished fifth in the 3,200 meters on Friday and then ran a leg in Desert Hills’ clinching third-place finish in the 4x400 relay.

Desert Hills also won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, with Lucy Harris winning the 300-meter hurdles, but beyond that it was the Thunder’s depth that was the catalyst to the repeat win.

Snow Canyon sophomore Amelia Nadauld was the star of the 4A girls meet as she won the 100, 200 and 400 meters along with the long jump. Her time of 12.13 in the 100 meters finishes as the fourth-best in the entire state this spring.

Nadauld’s mom, Lindsay Nadauld — formerly Lindsay Jones — was an all-American at BYU and her daughter is following in her footsteps. Amelia grew up playing soccer, but once it was clear she was the fastest player on the field too, she was encouraged to run track also, and her intensity has led to tremendous early success.

Despite all her success on Saturday, she was extremely anxious heading into her first meet.

“I was so nervous I was going to get injured from doing a lot of events, but my coaches really helped me recover in between events. I was also really nervous that I was going to mess up and false start and get disqualified. I’m so happy with this meet and I did so well,” said Amelia Nadauld.

For Snow Canyon’s boys, the dominance was obvious to any casual observer as 34 athletes wearing the green and gold jerseys earned places on the podium. Snow Canyon also won 3 of 4 relays.

In total, Snow Canyon won nine of 17 events, including Bo Hickman repeating as 4A javelin state champ with a throw of 206’00.

“I was hoping for a little further, but that’s how the card lay, I’m not disappointed, I feel like I was really consistent in the 190s and then I hit a 206 which was one foot off the PR, and I obviously won, so that’s always icing,” said Hickman.

He was a key part of last year’s championship run, and he said the culture within Snow Canyon’s program is a big part of why it’s been so successful as of late.

“Everyone is so into it, there’s no contention, just a brotherhood and sisterhood of everyone working together and having a great time. Running fast, throwing far and jumping high,” said Hickman.

Other individual winners for Snow Canyon were Will Warner (200 meters), Trevor Gough (110, 300 hurdles), Owen Mackay (high jump) and Carson Nowatzke (shot put). Gough won the 300

Besides Gough’s impressive double in the hurdles, the only other multi-event winner for the boys was Pine View’s Trey Despain. He had an outstanding state meet by sweeping the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters to continue a fantastic 2022-2023 school year that included a 4A state cross country championship as well.

4A Boys State Championships

Team scores



Snow Canyon, 214 Cedar, 97 Pine View, 67 Crimson Cliffs, 49 Desert Hills, 47 Green Canyon, 40 Bear River, 36 Dixie, 33

Individual results (top eight)

100 meters — 1. Caidan Cooper, Dixie, 10.75; 2. William West, Snow Canyon, 10.88; 3. Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, 10.94; 4. Will Warner, Snow Canyon, 11.01; 5. Kolter Stuart, Snow Canyon, 11.05; 6. Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, 11.19; 7. Tate Walker, Green Canyon, 11.20; 8. Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, 11.22.

200 meters — 1. Will Warner, Snow Canyon, 21.68; 2. Caidan Cooper, Dixie, 21.86; 3. William West, Snow Canyon, 22.25; 4. Tate Walker, Green Canyon, 22.37; 5. Kolter Stuart, Snow Canyon, 22.49; 6. Tucker Cutler, Bear River, 22.74; 7. Corbin Christian, Snow Canyon, 22.84; 8. Quinton Bladen, Mountain Crest, 23.11.

400 meters — 1. Tate Walker, Green Canyon, 48.14; 2. Quinton Bladen, Mountain Crest, 49.60; 3. Joseph Brough, Green Canyon, 49.86; 4. Ammon York, Cedar, 50.28; 5. Christian Smith, Logan, 50.45; 6. Tel Hirschi, Cedar, 51.21; 7. Caden Bradshaw, Mountain Crest, 52.03; 8. Zack Wirick, Dixie, 52.21.

800 meters — 1. Trey Despain, Pine View, 1:54.49; 2. Logan Peel, Cedar, 1:56.03; 3. Aiden Gulbranson, Snow Canyon, 1:57.04; 4. Payton Wilkins, Desert Hills, 1:58.17; 5. Kyler France, Cedar, 1:58.47; 6. Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, 1:58.58; 7. Clark Campbell, Green Canyon, 1:59.01; 8. James Butterfield, Snow Canyon, 2:00.39.

1,600 meters — 1. Trey Despain, Pine View, 4:18.57; 2. Logan Peel, Cedar, 4:21.15; 3. James Butterfield, Snow Canyon, 4:23.19; 4. Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, 4:24.37; 5. Joshua Lee, Snow Canyon, 4:27.06; 6. Aiden Gulbranson, Snow Canyon, 4:27.17; 7. Braxten Gifford, Cedar, 4:27.56; 8. Payton Wilkins, Desert Hills, 4:27.74.

3,200 meters — 1. Trey Despain, Pine View, 9:23.80; 2. Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, 9:40.04; 3. Joshua Lee, Snow Canyon, 9:43.73; 4. Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, 9:45.28; 5. Seth Armstrong, Hurricane, 9:46.15; 6. Logan Boyer, Desert Hills, 9:48.03; 7. Tucker Larsen, Desert Hills, 9:49.04; 8. Isaiah Crookston, Sky View, 9:49.05.

110 hurdles — 1. Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, 14.45; 2. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 14.79; 3. Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, 14.84; 4. Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, 15.33; 5. Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, 15.40; 6. Phoenix Oliver, Snow Canyon, 15.55; 7. McKoy Smith, Cedar, 15.57; 8. Rj Wright, Hurricane, 15.67.

300 hurdles — 1. Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, 37.02; 2. McKoy Smith, Cedar, 38.13; 3. Brock Parson, Ridgeline, 38.18; 4. Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, 38.56; 5. Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, 38.94; 6. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 39.05; 7. Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, 39.75; 8. Steven Hadfield, Mountain Crest, 39.92.

4x100 relay — 1. Snow Canyon, 42.35; 2. Dixie, 42.45; 3. Crimson Cliffs, 42.82; 4. Cedar, 44.13; 5. Bear River, 44.14; 6. Sky View, 44.37; 7. Desert Hills, 44.38; 8. Hurricane, 44.47.

4x200 relay — 1. Snow Canyon, 1:28.53; 2. Cedar, 1:29.46; 3. Dixie, 1:30.47; 4. Bear River, 1:32.40; 5. Hurricane, 1:33.27; 6. Pine View, 1:33.51; 7. Desert Hills, 1:33.54; 8. Logan, 1:34.57.

4x400 relay — 1. Cedar, 3:21.88; 2. Snow Canyon, 3:22.11; 3. Green Canyon, 3:23.02; 4. Crimson Cliffs, 3:26.71; 5. Mountain Crest, 3:27.03; 6. Bear River, 3:28.01; 7. Pine View, 3:29.10; 8. Logan, 3:32.19.

4x800 relay — 1. Snow Canyon, 8:02.86; 2. Cedar, 8:04.31; 3. Pine View, 8:08.55; 4. Desert Hills, 8:20.69; 5. Green Canyon, 8:24.97; 6. Mountain Crest, 8:27.44; 7. Logan, 8:31.15; 8. Crimson Cliffs, 8:34.62.

Long jump — 1. Brevin Egbert, Sky View, 21’09.75; 2. Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 21’09.50; 3. Robinson Christensen, Snow Canyon, 21’03.00; 4. Steven Hadfield, Mountain Crest, 20’08.75; 5. Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills, 20’06.00; 6. Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, 20’05.00; 7. Will Warner, Snow Canyon, 20’04.50; 8. Oliver Larsen, Snow Canyon, 20’00.50.

High jump — 1. Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, 6’08; 2. David Bourgeous, Bear River, 6’06; 3. Lukas Sorenson, Ridgeline, 6’04; 4. Owen Iloa, Hurricane, 6’04; 5. Nyken Bott, Snow Canyon, 6’04; 6. Kovin Brazzle, Desert Hills, 6’02; 7. Matthew Leavitt, Snow Canyon, 6’00; 8. RJ Wright, Hurricane, 6’00.

Shot put — 1. Carson Nowatzke, Snow Canyon, 49’11.25; 2. Dallan DeMille, Cedar, 49’10.75; 3. Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, 49’10.50; 4. Henry Anderson, Green Canyon, 48’04.00; 5. Stewart Taufa, Desert Hills, 46’09.75; 6. Trent Durbin, Cedar, 45’04.00; 7. Jaden DeCoursey, Bear River, 43’08.00; 8. Aspen Borden, Hurricane, 43’07.25.

Discus — 1. Dallan DeMille, Cedar, 158’11; 2. Kayden Kreci, Snow Canyon, 146’00.75; 3. Brodie Swenson, Pine View, 141’04; 4. Trent Durbin, Cedar, 135’00.50; 5. Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, 132’04.25; 6. Tydon Jones, Bear River, 129’00; 7. Alexander Campbell, Hurricane, 126’06; 8. Ethan Sam Fong, Snow Canyon, 124’06.50.

Javelin — 1. Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, 206’00.60; 2. Tydon Jones, Bear River, 168’06; 3. Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, 163’03.75; 4. Austin Crosby, Snow Canyon, 158’08; 5. Sawyer Woods, Pine View, 158’03.25; 6. Lukas Sorenson, Ridgeline, 157’05.75; 7. James Johnson, Snow Canyon, 155’03; 8. Seedar Shammon, Pine Viw, 145’06.50.

4A Girls State Championships

Team scores



Desert Hills, 108.5 Green Canyon, 102 Pine View, 95 Snow Canyon, 91.5 Cedar, 84 Crimson Cliffs, 58 Sky View, 28 Mountain Crest, 25

Individual results (top eight)

100 meters — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 12.16; 2. Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, 12.30; 3. Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, 12.43; 4. Kooper Dennison, Desert Hills, 12.53; 5. Kenzie Palmer, Crimson Cliffs, 12.63; 6. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, 12.72; 7. Kylee Cox, Green Canyon, 12.77; 8. Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, 12.84.

200 meters — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 24.93; 2. Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, 25.59; 3. Kooper Dennison, Desert Hills, 25.83; 4. Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, 25.97; 5. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 26.09; 6. Emery Simister, Desert Hills, 26.22; 7. Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, 26.36; 8. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, 26.39.

400 meters — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 57.77; 2. Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, 59.07; 3. Kylee Cox, Green Canyon, 59.34; 4. Tehanie Waters, Crimson Cliffs, 59.78; 5. Jade Reimer, Pine View, 1:00.00; 6. Wren Jensen, Mountain Crest, 1:00.17; 7. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, 1:00.72; 8. Mckenlee Mogensen, Cedar, 1:00.80.

800 meters — 1. Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, 2:20.16; 2. Mayce Dalton, Cedar, 2:21.21; 3. Hadlie Ballard, Green Canyon, 2:21.22; 4. Adri Baker, Pine View, 2:23.54; 5. Scarlett Guillen, Cedar, 2:24.34; 6. Madelyn Busch, Ridgeline, 2:24.45; 7. Wren Jensen, Mountain Crest, 2:24.55; 8. Elle Williams, Pine View, 2:25.22.

1,600 meters — 1. Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, 5:16.06; 2. Hadlie Ballard, Green Canyon, 5:16.16; 3. Adri Baker, Pine View, 5:23.04; 4. Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, 5:23.51; 5. Brooklyn Hill, Pine View, 5:23.85; 6. Kate Jones, Pine View, 5:26.48; 7. Chelsea Shakespear, Green Canyon, 5:28.25; 8. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, 5:29.05.

3,200 meters — 1. Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, 11:35.41; 2. Brooklyn Hill, Pine View, 11:36.87; 3. Aspen Kenworthy, Snow Canyon, 11:41.81; 4. Kate Jones, Pine View, 11:43.44; 5. Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, 11:45.23; 6. Samantha Heaton, Cedar, 11:45.56; 7. Adri Baker, Pine View, 11:48.38; 8. Maggie Crosby, Snow Canyon, 12:00.28.

100 hurdles — 1. Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, 14.99; 2. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 15.01; 3. Brinley Campbell, Crimson Cliffs, 15.17; 4. Mattie Johnston, Bear River, 15.71; 5. Tori Conrad, Pine View, 15.84; 6. Paige Bagley, Green Canyon, 15.94; 7. Halia Pelton, Dixie, 15.99; 8. Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, 16.39.

300 hurdles — 1. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 44.88; 2. Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, 45.17; 3. Paige Bagley, Green Canyon, 46.31; 4. Leah Albrecht, Cedar, 46.46; 5. Ellie Davies, Sky View, 46.77; 6. Ilenia DeHart, Dixie, 47.32; 7. Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, 47.38; 8. Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon, 47.51.

4x100 relay — 1. Desert Hills, 48.91. ; 2. Crimson Cliffs, 49.74; 3. Sky View, 50.43; 4. Pine View, 50.6; 5. Snow Canyon, 50.81. ; 6. Cedar, 50.94; 7. Bear River, 51.49; 8. Ridgeline, 51.72.

4x200 relay — 1. Desert Hills, 1:42.33; 2. Crimson Cliffs, 1:46.22; 3. Pine View, 1:46.53; 4. Snow Canyon, 1:46.82; 5. Sky View, 1:47.55; 6. Cedar, 1:48.36; 7. Green Canyon, 1:48.50; 8. Bear River, 1:50.33.

4x400 relay — 1. Pine View, 4:02.23; 2. Bear River, 4:03.15; 3. Desert Hills, 4:04.25; 4. Cedar, 4:05.71; 5. Green Canyon, 4:08.81; 6. Snow Canyon, 4:10.05; 7. Mountain Crest, 4:10.24; 8. Dixie, 4:10.42.

4x800 relay — 1. Pine View, 9:47.00; 2. Cedar, 9:54.32; 3. Green Canyon, 9:56.14; 4. Ridgeline, 9:56.23; 5. Mountain Crest, 10:10.85; 6. Hurricane, 10:17.82; 7. Desert Hills, 10:18.02; 8. Sky View, 10:21.08.

Long jump — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 17’08.25; 2. Kylee Cox, Green Canyon, 16’04.50; 3. Maryn Coats, Sky View, 16’02.00; 4. Mattie Johnston, Bear River, 16’01.00; 5. Kenzie Bird, Cedar, 16’01.00; 6. Ashley Flanigan, Cedar, 15’06.50; 7. Anna Reed, Cedar, 15’05.75; 8. Adelin Dalton, Cedar, 15’03.50.

High jump — 1. Tori Conrad, Pine View, 5’05.75; 2. Madeline Carmona, Ridgeline, 5’05.75; 3. Maci Cottam, Crimson Cliffs, 5’03.75; 4. Mercedes Stewart, Sky View, 5’03.75; 5. Jenna Brown, Desert Hills, 4’11.75; 5. Aubrey Olson, Snow Canyon, 4’11.75; 7. Isi Swift, Pine View, 4’11.75; 7. Abby Bodily, Ridgeline, 4’11.75.

Shot put — 1. Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, 41’11.50; 2. Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, 38’07.50; 3. Kiara Hansen, Cedar, 38’04.75; 4. Quincy Esplin, Cedar, 35’05.25; 5. Tea Wright, Pine View, 35’01.25; 6. Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 35’00.00; 7. Eden Hunsaker, Ridgeline, 33’11.75; 8. Lexie Hermandson, Desert Hills, 32’11.25.

Discus — 1. Quincy Esplin, Cedar, 130’06.25; 2. Mattie Dotson, Hurricane, 115’02; 3. Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, 111’10.50; 4. Ella Martin, Snow Canyon, 106’02.75; 5. Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, 99’02.50; 6. McKenna Twitchell, Cedar, 98’00.50; 7. Fetuao Tapasa, Snow Canyon, 97’06; 8. Kaitlin Lewis, Hurricane, 91’09.50.

Javelin — 1. Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 124’01.75; 2. Aggeliki Georgopoulou, Snow Canyon, 117’05.50; 3. Katie Elison, Hurricane, 115’06.50; 4. Kasia Davis, Cedar, 109’04.50; 5. Ella Fielding, Cedar, 108’07.25; 6. Kate Carter, Hurricane, 104’11; 7. Gracie Riley, Bear River, 104’05.50; 8. Quincy Esplin, Cedar, 100’11.

