High school track: Morgan sweeps 3A state titles, including a first-ever win for the girls

A year later the bitter taste of runner-up finishes is a thing of the past for Morgan’s track teams.

Morgan’s boys and girls track teams got their redemption by sweeping the 3A state championships at the state meet at BYU on Saturday, with the boys winning by 22 points and the girls by 18 points.

“Their theme and motto this year was unfinished business. We had a lot of returners and lot of seniors, and they gave everything, and it took everything. We have a lot of really good studs that got a lot of points, but there were people picking up points everywhere which is how we did it,” said Morgan coach Brennen Fuller.

The title for Morgan’s girls was the first in school history as it tallied 91 points to finish ahead of the 73 points from runner-up Juan Diego.

Morgan’s boys tallied 94 points, with Juab finishing in second with 72 points.

“Our girls have never won in the history of Morgan high, so it was a really cool,” said Fuller.

For Morgan’s girls at the conclusion of last year’s state meet there was a feeling of ‘what if.’ Standout Grace Gordon injured her hamstring just as she finished winning the 400 meters, which kept her out of the long jump, 100 and 200 meters. Would she have been able to help the Trojans score eight more points to win the title? Nobody will every know.

On Saturday though, Gordon stayed healthy and was the catalyst to a championship run.

She won the 400 meters, finished second to teammate Lucy Tripp in the 200 meters, ran a leg in Morgan’s fourth-place finish in the sprint medley relay and then anchored Morgan’s winning 4x400 relay team.

Clinching the state title in the relay was sweet redemption for Gordon.

“Our team, especially our coaches, we’re really big on family culture. We’re here as a family, and as a team, and we just build off each other, the highs and the lows. At the beginning of the season we all wanted it, and we all knew we could do it and we had to work together. These past few days have been a dog fight, but I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else,” said Gordon. “In track, we say it’s anyone’s game, it’s never a perfect meet, we knew we had to pick up where we needed points.”

Morgan’s girls scored points in 13 of 16 events. It’s lone multi-event winner was senior Tripp who won the 100 and 200 meters.

There were two other multi-event winners at the 3A girls state meet, with Richfield’s Nicole Willardson winning the shot put and discus, and then Grand’s Caden Kasprick winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

For Morgan’s boys, its state title was the third in the past four years. Depth was the key as it placed an athlete or team on the podium in all 16 events. It’s lone individual winner was Brogan Garrett in the 400 meters, but after that it was all about depth in claiming the title.

Richard Crane was the star of the 3A boys meet as he swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters, which included a repeat win in the 1,600 meters.

Layton Christian’s Malik Johnson was a multi-event winner in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

3A Boys State Championships

Team scores

1. Morgan, 94

2. Juab, 72

3. Union, 68.5

4. Richfield, 63

4. Delta, 63

6. Grantsville, 55

7. Juan Diego, 30

8. Carbon, 26

Individual results (top eight)

100 meters — 1. Cameron Smith, Delta, 10.98; 2. Parker Williams, Grantsville, 11.06; 3. Jacob Carter, Morgan, 11.17; 4. Stockton Shepherd, Juab, 11.18; 5. Ethan Rainer, Grantsville, 11.20; 6. Austin West, Juab, 11.24; 7. Jimmy Savage, Morgan, 11.25; 8. Dax Johnson, Juab, 11.34.

200 meters — 1. Ethan Rainer, Grantsville, 22.32; 2. Parker Williams, Grantsville, 22.41; 3. Dax Johnson, Juab, 22.63; 4. Jimmy Savage, Morgan, 22.77; 5. Jyson Diaz, Delta, 22.93; 6. Asher Groft, Canyon View, 23.05; 7. Grant Kling, Richfield, 23.07; 8. Jaiden Reyes, Providence Hall, 23.11.

400 meters — 1. Brogan Garrett, Morgan, 49.01; 2. Asher Groft, Canyon View, 49.77; 3. Easton Humes, Carbon, 49.86; 4. Dax Johnson, Juab, 49.91; 5. Jaden Heap, Juab, 50.42; 6. Jyson Diaz, Delta, 50.44; 7. Tyler Warnick, Providence Hall, 50.81; 8. Justin Gillman, Union, 50.93.

800 meters — 1. Richard Crane, Richfield, 1:55.12; 2. Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy, 1:55.60; 3. Paul Squire, Union, 1:56.10; 4. Tucker Giles, Morgan, 1:59.21; 5. Miles Barnett, Richfield, 1:59.96; 6. Colton Scharman, Ogden, 2:00.52; 7. Wayke Olsen, Union, 2:01.16; 8. Ty Jessen, Canyon View, 2:01.25.

1,600 meters — 1. Richard Crane, Richfield, 4:22.79; 2. Paul Squire, Union, 4:24.83; 3. Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy, 4:26.28; 4. Matthew Costello, Union, 4:31.69; 5. Brooks Anderton, Morgan, 4:32.92; 6. Kyle Ransom, Canyon View, 4:33.02; 7. Noah Tebben, Judge Memorial, 4:33.29; 8. Ty Jessen, Canyon View, 4:34.17.

3,200 meters — 1. Richard Crane, Richfield, 9:39.17; 2. Paul Squire, Union, 9:39.40; 3. Jack Blodgett, Ogden, 9:54.74; 4. Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, 9:56.69; 5. Joshua Nicolaides, Morgan, 9:57.10; 6. Matthew Costello, Union, 9:57.19; 7. Tezra Fisk, North Sanpete, 10:01.09; 8. Patrick Reilly, Juan Diego CHS, 10:01.25.

110 hurdles — 1. Malik Johnson, Layton Christian Acad., 14.69; 2. Matthew Harris, Grantsville, 15.23; 3. Aiden Gordon, Grand County, 15.52; 4. Jacob Eldridge, Juab, 15.77; 5. Jarron Ball, Morgan, 15.98; 6. Aunese Tuatagaloa, Ben Lomond, 16.14; 7. Riley Palmer, Carbon, 16.76; 8. Preston Thompson, Manti, 16.90.

300 hurdles — 1. Malik Johnson, Layton Christian Acad., 39.57; 2. Cameron Curtis, Delta, 40.47; 3. Aiden Gordon, Grand County, 40.68; 4. Isaac Bender, Juab, 41.79; 5. Matt Olsen, Emery, 42.08; 6. Gavin DeWitt, Morgan, 42.14; 7. Gavin Miller, Union, 42.81; 8. Garrett Black, Carbon, 43.39.

4x100 relay — 1. Juab, 43.46; 2. Richfield, 43.55; 3. Grantsville, 43.78; 4. Morgan, 43.83; 5. Delta, 43.84; 6. Canyon View, 44.11. ; 7. Ogden, 44.16; 8. Union, 45.12.

4x400 relay — 1. Union, 3:27.37; 2. Morgan, 3:28.46; 3. Juab, 3:29.81; 4. Richfield, 3:30.89; 5. Summit, 3:33.37; 6. Manti, 3:35.10; 7. Carbon, 3:35.60; 8. Emery, 3:39.31.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Richfield, 3:32.14; 2. Morgan, 3:35.54; 3. Juab, 3:38.40; 4. Union, 3:39.71; 5. Carbon, 3:42.79; 6. Emery, 3:45.10; 7. Juan Diego CHS, 3:46.57; 8. Manti, 3:46.78.

Long jump — 1. Jyson Diaz, Delta, 22’07.25; 2. Cameron Smith, Delta, 21’08.25; 3. Chet Colvin, Ogden, 21’05.50; 4. Hunter Stevens, Manti, 20’06.00; 5. Jacob Carter, Morgan, 20’04.50; 6. Job Barlow, Providence Hall, 20’04.00; 7. Zac Nelson, Morgan, 20’03.25; 8. Maui Richmond, Juan Diego CHS, 20’03.00.

High jump — 1. Traxton Jewkes, Carbon, 6’02.00; 2. Matt Olsen, Emery, 6’02.00; 3. Boston Huntington, Emery, 5’10.00; 3. Cai Henderson, Delta, 5’10.00; 3. Kenny Whitmer, Morgan, 5’10.00; 6. Kendlee Foster, Union, 5’10.00; 6. Kayson Douglas, Manti, 5’10.00; 8. Gavin Miller, Union, 5’10.00.

Shot put — 1. Tanner Taylor, Delta, 49’10.50; 2. Dalan Kennedy, Juan Diego, 48’07.50; 3. Shaun Moore, Morgan, 47’11.50; 4. Etu Kaumatule, Juan Diego, 47’03.00; 5. Maddox Wanner, Union, 46’05.50; 6. Nathan Bloomfeldt, Grantsville, 45’09.25; 7. Braxten Shobe, Ogden, 45’08.75; 8. Bradley Wood, Carbon, 44’09.00.

Discus — 1. Kenyon Rook, Union, 144’11; 2. Charles Martinson, Grantsville, 139’03.25; 3. Etu Kaumatule, Juan Diego CHS, 138’03.75; 4. Shaun Moore, Morgan, 138’03; 5. Dalan Kennedy, Juan Diego CHS, 135’08.25; 6. Kione Mataele, Juan Diego CHS, 135’02.75; 7. Braxten Shobe, Ogden, 131’06; 8. Tanner Taylor, Delta, 130’09.25.

Javelin — 1. Kaylex Cox, Manti, 172’02.25; 2. Jay Rowley, Juab, 171’03; 3. Rhett Nye, Morgan, 161’01; 4. Conner White, Juab, 155’04.50; 5. Jackson Alger, Richfield, 152’08.25; 6. Grady Bowles, Juab, 149’11.25; 7. Gavin DeWitt, Morgan, 148’01.25; 8. Traie Buhler, Canyon View, 145’10.50.

3A Girls State Championships

Team scores



Morgan, 91 Juan Diego, 73 Canyon View, 65 Union, 56 Grand, 52 North Sanpete, 50 Carbon, 43 Richfield, 35

Individual results (top eight)

100 meters — 1. Lucy Tripp, Morgan, 12.44; 2. Brynn Leavitt, South Summit, 12.49; 3. Abri Benson, North Sanpete, 12.79; 4. Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, 12.84; 5. Nevaleigh Dinkel, Providence Hall, 12.88; 6. Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 12.91; 7. Hannah Burgess, Grand County, 13.01; 8. Kaylee Gowans, Manti, 13.03.

200 meters — 1. Lucy Tripp, Morgan, 25.96; 2. Grace Gordon, Morgan, 26.16; 3. Madelyn Girardo, Ogden, 26.3; 4. Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, 26.37; 5. Abri Benson, North Sanpete, 26.51; 6. Brynn Leavitt, South Summit, 26.61; 7. Sydney Bradford, Juab, 26.82; 8. Hannah Burgess, Grand County, 27.24.

400 meters — 1. Grace Gordon, Morgan, 56.94; 2. Addison Pettit, Juan Diego CHS, 58.12; 3. Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, 58.47; 4. Mari Briggs, North Sanpete, 59.41; 5. Isabella Pickers, Juan Diego CHS, 1:00.44; 6. Lydia Forsyth, Canyon View, 1:00.74; 7. Allie Wilkins, Grantsville, 1:01.01; 8. Hayden Pettit, Juan Diego CHS, 1:01.24.

800 meters — 1. Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, 2:14.64; 2. Addison Pettit, Juan Diego CHS, 2:18.89; 3. Cadence Kasprick, Grand County, 2:19.41; 4. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 2:19.93; 5. Oi Ling Stevens, Juan Diego CHS, 2:19.97; 6. River White, Union, 2:22.90; 7. Alexis Weiers, Morgan, 2:24.83; 8. Lydia Forsyth, Canyon View, 2:25.56.

1,600 meters — 1. Cadence Kasprick, Grand County, 5:00.75; 2. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 5:09.87; 3. Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, 5:09.92; 4. Oi Ling Stevens, Juan Diego CHS, 5:11.44; 5. Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, 5:13.74; 6. River White, Union, 5:13.95; 7. Isabelle McCullough, Summit Academy, 5:20.54; 8. Madelyn Christensen, North Sanpete, 5:24.54.

3,200 meters — 1. Cadence Kasprick, Grand County, 11:16.25; 2. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 11:16.81; 3. Oi Ling Stevens, Juan Diego CHS, 11:24.96; 4. Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, 11:29.66; 5. Isabelle McCullough, Summit Academy, 11:30.83; 6. Kaitlyn Blackham, Ogden, 11:35.01; 7. River White, Union, 11:36.03; 8. Addie Hurst, Emery, 11:50.93.

100 hurdles — 1. Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 15.08; 2. Brinley Beus, Ogden, 15.54; 3. Zoe Thomas, Delta, 15.75; 4. Journey Toomey, North Sanpete, 16.21; 5. Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, 16.35; 6. Madelyn Girardo, Ogden, 16.48; 7. Paisley Blood, Canyon View, 16.48; 8. Bailey Beckstrom, Morgan, 16.50.

300 hurdles — 1. Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, 44.95; 2. Madelyn Girardo, Ogden, 46.3; 3. Bailey Beckstrom, Morgan, 47.14; 4. Mia McKay, Grand County, 47.57; 5. Journey Toomey, North Sanpete, 47.63; 6. Zoe Thomas, Delta, 48.38; 7. Paisley Blood, Canyon View, 48.87; 8. Emersyn Visser, Providence Hall, 49.93.

4x100 relay — 1. Morgan, 50.41. ; 2. Canyon View, 50.74; 3. Carbon, 51.13; 4. North Sanpete, 51.16; 5. Summit Academy, 51.16; 6. Grand County, 51.25; 7. Juab, 51.74; 8. Ben Lomond, 51.85.

4x400 relay — 1. Morgan, 4:03.00; 2. North Sanpete, 4:04.79; 3. Juan Diego, 4:08.37; 4. Carbon, 4:10.74; 5. Canyon View, 4:12.04; 6. Ogden, 4:12.37; 7. Union, 4:12.92; 8. Richfield, 4:16.73.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Carbon, 4:13.79; 2. Juan Diego CHS, 4:16.39; 3. Grand County, 4:18.69; 4. Morgan, 4:23.52; 5. Union, 4:23.67; 6. Canyon View, 4:25.87; 7. Delta, 4:28.08; 8. North Sanpete, 4:30.87.

Long jump — 1. Mylee Jensen, Richfield, 16’10.25; 2. Olivia Backus, Summit Academy, 16’09.25; 3. Nyrvanah Crockett, Juan Diego, 16’01.00; 4. Kaylee Gowans, Manti, 16’00.25; 5. Andee Nelson, Canyon View, 15’11.25; 6. Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, 15’06.25; 7. Abby Titus, Morgan, 15’05.50; 8. Paisley Blood, Canyon View, 15’05.00.

High jump — 1. Olivia Backus, Summit Academy, 5’05.00; 2. Megan Stilson, Emery, 5’02.50; 3. Abby Titus, Morgan, 5’00.75; 4. Kinzlee Brindley, Canyon View, 5’00.75; 5. Abby Morris, Emery, 5’00.75; 6. Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, 5’00.75; 7. Grace Thomsen, Morgan, 5’00.75; 8. Preslie Harward, Richfield, 4’10.75.

Shot put — 1. Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 40’01.50; 2. Susie Palei, Union, 37’07.50; 3. Sisilia Mafi, Morgan, 35’07.50; 4. Emma Johansen, North Sanpete, 35’04.75; 5. Lacie Christensen, Manti, 35’00.00; 6. Cadee Alder, Manti, 32’11.75; 7. Klowie Pike, Judge Memorial, 32’04.25; 8. Leineta Mafi, Morgan, 31’11.50.

Discus — 1. Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 122’04.50; 2. Susie Palei, Union, 120’01.75; 3. Haley Garrish, Carbon, 116’04.75; 4. Lacie Christensen, Manti, 108’04; 5. Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego CHS, 105’06.25; 6. Lucy Nickle, Delta, 102’11.50; 7. Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, 101’07; 8. Elizabeth Hamilton, Summit Academy, 101’01.75.

Javelin — 1. Cadee Alder, Manti, 139’04.50; 2. Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego CHS, 126’11.50; 3. Brooklyn Olson, Manti, 111’01.75; 4. Catherine Stevens, Juan Diego CHS, 109’02.25; 5. Brecklan Weaver, Union, 108’03.25; 6. Paras Reitz, Richfield, 100’05.50; 7. Amaya Rogers, Morgan, 95’09.50; 8. Kayla Miller, Union, 92’01.50.