Monday, May 22, 2023 
High school baseball: Lehi, Woods Cross snag wins in Monday bracket play of 5A state tournament

By James Edward
Bracket play of the 5A state baseball tournament got underway on Monday at BYU. Here’s a recap with the first two games. This story will be updated.

Lehi 13, Viewmont 3

Defending state champion Lehi continued its title defense with a statement win at BYU on Monday afternoon.

The bats exploded for No. 4 seed Lehi with seven runs in the fifth inning and then two more in the sixth to finish off No. 5 seed Viewmont in six innings for the 13-3 win in the first game of 5A bracket play.

Eight of nine Lehi starters chipped in with a hit for Lehi, which pounded out 16 hits against four different Viewmont pitchers.

Leading the way at the plate for Lehi was first baseman Jackson Brousseau, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Braden Willes and McGwire Madsen also drove in three runs in the win.

Dawson Rodak earned the win for the Pioneers as he pitched 523 innings with four strikeouts while only allowing four hits.

Lehi stays in the winners bracket and will face Woods Cross on Tuesday, while Viewmont drops into the one-loss bracket and will face Brighton.

Woods Cross 1, Brighton 0

Woods Cross continued its unlikely march through the 5A state tournament on Monday afternoon at BYU.

Pitcher Harley Vicchrilli struck out seven and didn’t allow a run through seven innings as the 17th-seeded Wildcats beat No. 8 Brighton during the first game of bracket play as the tournament shifted to a double-elimination format.

In the regional round, No. 17 Woods Cross beat No. 16 Box Elder 2-1 in the best-of-3 series, and then last weekend in the super regional series it stunned top seed in Olympus with the 2-1 series win after dropping Game 1.

Woods Cross scored 11 and 10 runs, respectively, in its two wins over Olympus, but on Monday one run was all Vicchrilli needed.

That lone run of the in the top of the seventh inning and scored on a wild pitch. It was a tough break for Brighton starter Case Beames, who was outstanding for all seven innings in striking out seven and only allowing three hits.

