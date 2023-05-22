Facebook Twitter
Utah State football gets commitment from BYU transfer Logan Pili

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
Utah State head coach Blake Anderson reacts to a waived-off call by the referee against Alabama in 2022.

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson reacts to a waived-off call by the referee during agame against Alabama on Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Vasha Hunt, Associated Press

Earlier this offseason, Utah State lost a pair of transfers to rival BYU in offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho and linebacker AJ Vongphachanh.

On Monday, the Aggies returned the favor, reeling in a BYU transfer.

Linebacker Logan Pili — formerly of Timpview High — announced on social media that he is transferring to Utah State.

Once a three-star prospect (per ESPN and 247 Sports) and a member of BYU’s 2020 signing class, Pili was a true freshman for the Cougars last season and appeared in three games, against Utah Tech, Stanford and SMU.

He was a standout linebacker for the T-Birds, recording 53 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception during his senior season at Timpview.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Pili has all four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting the 2022 season.

Prior to his time at BYU, Pili served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vancouver, Washington.

Pili entered the transfer portal on April 15, one of nine Cougars to do so.

He isn’t even the latest incoming transfer for Utah State, though.

Also on Monday, junior college defensive back Gabriel Bryan announced on social media that he too has committed to Utah State.

Listed at 6-feet, 185 pounds, Bryan has two years of eligibility remaining and perhaps more importantly adds yet another body to what had been a depleted Aggies secondary.

After losing 12 players during the spring transfer window, the Aggies have rebounded by adding nine transfers, including Pili and Bryan, as well as:

All nine players have at least two years of eligibility remaining.

