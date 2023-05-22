Former BYU signee Jake Wahlin returns from mission, signs with Utah

Jake Wahlin’s college basketball career will start in Salt Lake City, rather than Provo as originally expected.

Wahlin, a one-time BYU men’s basketball signee, announced his return home from his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lithuania on Friday and three days later made it known on social media that he has committed to the University of Utah.

Utah made it official later on Monday, announcing that Wahlin has signed.

“We are excited to welcome Jake Wahlin to our Runnin’ Utes family,” Utah head coach Craig Smith said in a statement. “Jake is a tremendous competitor who comes from a great family and is just scratching the surface of the player he can become.

“Standing at 6-10, Jake brings skill and versatility at the wing position that you just don’t see at his size. I have no doubt that Jake will be a fan favorite amongst the Runnin’ Ute faithful here at the U for the next four years.”

A three-star prospect coming out Timpview High, Wahlin was part of BYU’s 2021 signing class.

Listed at 6-foot-8, 180 pounds, Wahlin was rated the No. 182 overall prospect in the country, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

He initially chose BYU over offers from San Diego State, Arizona State, Utah State and Nevada, among others

Wahlin’s senior season with the T-Birds came during the COVID-19-marred 2020-21 season, when he averaged 13.7 points, 7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

He was considered an intriguing prospect for the Cougars, per head coach Mark Pope.

“Jake Wahlin is an incredibly intriguing young player who comes from a great family,” Pope said on national signing day. “His length, height, mobility and ballhandling skills make him extremely versatile with a spectacularly high ceiling.

“Whether he becomes a 6-foot-8 point guard or a power forward, he has the potential to have a massive impact on BYU basketball. He is also very tough and not afraid of a challenge, and we are very excited to welcome him into the program.”

Wahlin will now look to fulfill that potential with the rival Runnin’ Utes. In addition to Wahlin, Utah has added four other players to its 2023 class, including:

