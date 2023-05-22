Will this teenager win ‘The Voice’ — and give Blake Shelton his final victory?

“The Voice” is getting ready to crown a new winner.

Here’s a look at singer Grace West, who has made the show’s top five and could become the Season 23 champion — and give Blake Shelton his last victory on the show.

Who is Grace West on ‘The Voice’ 2023?

Season 23 marks Shelton’s final season on the show. And the country star — who is the only remaining original coach on the show — is going into his final finale with an advantage: Two of the top five singers — West and Noivas — are from his team.

West was the last singer to join Shelton’s team during the blind auditions. Now, she’s one of the last ones standing. The 19-year-old singer from Michigan, who currently works in Nashville as a songwriter, initially connected with Shelton over their similar backgrounds — Shelton moved to Nashville when he was 17 and worked as a songwriter, with dreams of one day being on the radio.

According to her website, West was 12 when she picked up her grandfather’s guitar and played her first song.

“Music had always been a daily part of her life, from the gospel songs she sang in the church choir to the Motown classics that rang throughout her family’s Detroit-area home,” her website bio reads. “Even so, something changed the day Grace began making music of her own.”

West describes her own sound as “pop-country with an old-school vibe.”

Her performances on the show have included The Judds’ “Love is Alive” and Pam Tillis’ “Maybe it was Memphis.” To secure her spot in the top five, West performed Tammy Wynette’s “’Til I Can Make It on My Own” — the first time the song has been performed on the show.

“This girl needs to be in the final,” Niall Horan said following the performance, according to the entertainment site Gold Derby.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Shelton added.

Grace West performances on ‘The Voice’ 2023

Below are some highlights from West’s run on “The Voice.”

Blind audition

Battle round

Knockouts

The playoffs

Semifinals

How to watch ‘The Voice’ 2023 finale

Part 1 of “The Voice” Season 23 finale airs May 22 at 7 p.m. MDT on NBC.

Part 2 will air May 23 at 8 p.m. MDT.