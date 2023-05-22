He’s been eliminated on ‘American Idol’ — twice. Will he pull off a win on ‘The Voice’?

“The Voice” is getting ready to crown a new winner.

Here’s a look at singer Noivas, who has made the show’s top five and could become the Season 23 champion — and give Blake Shelton his last victory on the show.

Who is Noivas on ‘The Voice’ 2023?

Noivas has been a strong contender from the start of the competition — his rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” for the blind audition round quickly led to a four-chair turn, with all four coaches fighting over him. In fact, Noivas is the only finalist on “The Voice” whose audition had a four-chair turn, per the entertainment site Gold Derby.

Noivas started out his time on “The Voice” with Chance the Rapper, who used his one and only block during the blind auditions to prevent Shelton from getting a chance to coach the 30-year-old singer from Texas, the Deseret News reported. It proved to be a good strategy: Noivas revealed that he would have selected Shelton if the country singer hadn’t been blocked.

“You are an incomparable talent,” Chance said. “I think you’re a voice of this generation that deserves to be heard.”

Noivas ended up joining Shelton’s team during the Battle round after losing to singer Ray Uriel. The singer has been praised throughout the show for his passion and energy, and has performed everything from “I Put a Spell on You” to “Come Together.” To secure his spot in the top five, Noivas performed Adele’s “Skyfall.”

This isn’t Noivas’ first time competing on national TV. He previously competed on “American Idol,” making the top 48 in Season 13 and the top 24 in Season 14, according to Hollywood Life.

If Noivas wins “The Voice,” it would mark Shelton’s 10th — and reportedly final — win on the show.

The country singer announced last year that Season 23 would mark his last.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement, the Deseret News reported. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Noivas performances on ‘The Voice’ 2023

Below are some highlights from Noivas’ run on “The Voice.”

Blind audition

Battle round

Knockouts

The playoffs

Semifinals

How to watch ‘The Voice’ 2023 finale

Part 1 of “The Voice” Season 23 finale — featuring performances from the top five singers — airs May 22 at 7 p.m. MDT on NBC.

Part 2 — which will reveal the Season 23 winner — airs May 23 at 8 p.m. MDT.