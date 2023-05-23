High school softball: 5A playoff picture beginning to take shape despite postponement of Tuesday’s later games

The final few of Tuesday’s 5A softball playoff games were postponed due to an extended lightning and rain delay, but the deeper stages of the bracket started to take shape with the games that were completed prior to the postponement.

Top-seeded Spanish Fork got the ball rolling early and never looked back, as it defeated No. 15-seed Bonneville in six innings by a 12-2 scoreline.

Avery Sapp tallied five strikeouts and allowed just one hit in three innings in the circle for the Dons and also hit the game’s lone extra-base hit with a home run.

Six different Dons recorded an RBI, led by Paige Pierce, who batted-in a game-high four runs.

Spanish Fork remained on the winners end of the bracket, with a matchup between either Olympus or Tooele on deck.

The Titans and the Buffaloes couldn’t finish their game before the postponement of play. By the time of delay, eighth-seeded Tooele possessed a 1-0 lead over fifth-seeded Olympus heading into the seventh inning.

The second winners matchup, however, is set for Wednesday, as Bountiful and Springville won their respective games.

The No. 2-seed Redhawks trailed Stansbury 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, but a two-run homer from junior Jaci Alvey gave Bountiful the one-run lead.

Thanks to solid pitching from Ella Miller, the Redhawks defended the lead successfully in the seventh inning to come away with a 3-2 win.

Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded Red Devils took down Salem Hills with a 6-2 final scoreline.

It took a while for the offenses to get going, with zero runs scored by the end of the third inning.

Springville scored four unanswered runs over the fourth and fifth innings, however, and while the Skyhawks responded with two runs in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to two, the Red Devils matched that total in the bottom of the sixth to keep their lead at four.

Salem Hills couldn’t manage any runs in the seventh inning, as Springville secured the win and a matchup with Bountiful.

Ryann Haveron finished as the winning pitcher for the Red Devils.

Stansbury and Salem Hills will face each other on Wednesday and will attempt to play their way back into the deeper stages of the bracket.

Postponed games — including the unfinished Tooele-Olympus game — will resume Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The winners of Wednesday morning’s winners bracket games will play again at 12:30 p.m. for a chance to play themselves into the 5A championship series.

