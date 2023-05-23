Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announces run for Mitt Romney’s Senate seat

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announced Tuesday he would run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Mitt Romney.

Staggs is the first major candidate to declare his intention to run for the seat, and in an interview with the Deseret News he laid out his reasons for getting in the race.

Romney has not said yet whether he intends to run for a second term, but Staggs said he would run whether Romney is in the race or not.

In April, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson said he was forming an exploratory committee to consider a run for the Senate, but he has not formally announced his candidacy yet.

Staggs said he decided to run after personal reflection and after discussing his options with his wife and close friends. He’s been in elected office in Riverton for 10 years, first as a city councilor and then as mayor,

“And throughout that service, I think I have proven myself as a fighter, somebody who is consistently conservative, on all fronts,” he said. “I have consistently been... on the front lines of what I call the front lines of federal or government overreach.”

Staggs said he is announcing his candidacy now because he needs a “solid year” to reach out to voters across the state

Staggs said he is assuming Romney will run again. He said he supported Romney in 2018 and thinks he’s a “really good family man.” But he said he thinks Romney’s ideas are “ruinous for America.”

He criticized Romney’s positions on the budget, immigration and federal overreach, and questioned his vote in support of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“I think he’s fallen well short on all of those points,” Staggs said.

In his position as mayor, Staggs has overseen Riverton at a time when the southwest corner of the Salt Lake valley has grown significantly. During his time in office, he said he led the city to leave the Unified Police Department and establish its own department. Staggs also said he helped spur economic development in the area.

This story will be updated.

