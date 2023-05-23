DeSantis’ 2024 announcement expected Wednesday on Twitter

After months of speculation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting ready to announce his bid for president in 2024.

Sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that DeSantis will host an event on Twitter Spaces, a feature that allows live audio conversations, with the platform’s CEO, Elon Musk, on Wednesday at 4 p.m. MDT.

The online event will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, per the report. He has previously backed DeSantis and donated more than $70,000 to his campaign in 2021.

Musk confirmed the news at a Wall Street Journal event Tuesday, where he hailed the occasion as the first time such an announcement will take place on a social media network.

“I will be interviewing Ron DeSantis, and he has quite an announcement to make. And it will be the first time that something like this is happening on social media and with real-time questions and answers, unscripted,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Musk has shown support for the Florida governor. In a tweet from last year, he said that he would vote for DeSantis for president.

After the Twitter event, DeSantis is expected to appear on Fox News, joining host Trey Gowdy at 6 p.m. MDT, according to the network.

His newly launched campaign will also invite donors to the Four Seasons in Miami to kick-start fundraising.

DeSantis has been working to appeal to Republican voters as he’s recently battled publicly with Disney, the College Board and the press. He has also worked with the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature to notch several conservative policy wins, including restrictions on abortion and teen gender transitions, and blocking state investments based on environmental, social and governance standards.

DeSantis, 44, shares residence in the state of Florida with former President Donald Trump, 76, who is DeSantis’ top competitor and has been leading in Republican primary polls.

A Trump spokesperson told Politico that “Announcing on Twitter is perfect for Ron DeSantis.”

“This way he doesn’t have to interact with people and the media can’t ask him any questions,” the spokesperson said.

Although Trump endorsed DeSantis for governor in 2018, and even appeared at his rallies, the relationship between the two has soured.

While Trump created a nickname for DeSantis, the Florida governor has tried to set himself up as a younger, “drama-free” version of Trump.