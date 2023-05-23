Facebook Twitter
This former Utah football player is transferring to a Big Ten school

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE This former Utah football player is transferring to a Big Ten school
The University of Utah debuts its new scoreboard and digital sound system at Rice Eccles Stadium in on June 24, 2016.

The University of Utah’s new scoreboard and digital sound system is seen at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on June 24, 2016.

Weston Kenney, Deseret News

A Utah native who spent his first season of college football with the Utah Utes is now headed to the Big Ten Conference.

On Tuesday, offensive lineman Tyler Knaak, who prepped at Brighton High, announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Just under a month ago on April 27, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Knaak announced that he was entering the transfer portal after a freshman season in which he didn’t play at all.

In his announcement, Knaak wrote that, “Following spring practices, I have come to understand that it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining.”

Since then, Knaak had received offers to play at a wide range of schools, from FCS to Group of Five to Power Five.

Knaak signed with the Utes as part of their 2022 recruiting class and will join a Nebraska team that is under the direction of new head coach Matt Rhule.

