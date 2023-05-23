The top Utah college football recruit in the Class of 2024 unveils his top 10 schools

Corner Canyon High offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia is widely considered the top college football recruit in Utah in the Class of 2024, and on Tuesday evening he unveiled on social media the 10 schools he is still considering with about seven months to go until he is able to sign a national letter of intent.

Garcia’s top 10, in the order he listed them:



Nebraska.

UCLA.

Miami.

Alabama.

USC.

Oklahoma.

Oregon.

Washington.

Stanford.

Utah.

I am very grateful for every coach and staff that have recruited me in this experience, but I’ve reached a point where I need to narrow my list down. Here are the 10 schools I will focus on. @coach_OFFA @BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @KjarEric @bcavi68 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/MkNUvzOTlI — Isaiah Garcia (@IsaiahJoeGarcia) May 24, 2023

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Garcia began his high school career at Cyprus but will play for Corner Canyon this fall, where he’ll protect quarterback Isaac Wilson, who is widely considered the second-best prospect in Utah in the Class of 2024 behind Garcia.

Even as Garcia began landing scholarship offers from numerous Power Five programs, Utah has long been seen as in a good position to keep him home, although the Utes will have to fend off some of the country’s most storied programs for his services.

