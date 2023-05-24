High school baseball: Upsets in 5A state tournament keep seasons going for Salem Hills and Viewmont

No. 3 Salem Hills and No. 5 Viewmont lived to play another day Wednesday at Miller Park in the 5A state baseball tournament, with the Skyhawks beating No. 2 Timpanogos 6-4 before the Vikings took down No. 4 Lehi 9-5.

Salem Hills won a pair of contests Wednesday to escape elimination, beating No. 6 Jordan in the morning before exacting revenge on the Timberwolves for Tuesday’s eight-run loss.

In the teams’ second go-around, Salem Hills got a quick jump on Timpanogos, putting four runs on the board in the first inning — double its run total from the night before.

The Skyhawks got a pair of triples in the inning and ultimately scored all four runs with two outs.

“These guys are resilient as heck,” Salem Hills head coach Scott Haney said. “I thought we were tight last night against them … I tried to tell our guys today … ‘There’s no tomorrow, so you might as well just go have fun and get it done.’”

Haney’s advice worked, but his team had to fend off a determined Timberwolves squad.

Timpanogos scored its first runs in the third, putting together a two-run inning. A dropped third strike kept things alive for the Timberwolves, who proceeded to cut the Salem Hills lead in half.

Timpanogos tied the contest in the fifth, scoring one run in consecutive innings. However, the Skyhawks regained the lead in the sixth with a run of its own before adding to their advantage in the final inning to reach their total tally of six.

Haney praised his team’s senior leadership following the win.

“My seniors have been awesome all year,” he said. “They set some goals. They set the parameters of the team. They do the discipline, and it’s been huge, so they’ve grown up a lot in a year. I love my seniors.”

Much like Salem Hills, Viewmont made the most of its second crack at the team that sent it to the one-loss bracket.

The Vikings beat No. 17 Woods Cross in the afternoon before taking down a Lehi Pioneers squad that had not lost a game since April.

Lehi and Viewmont matched up on Monday, with the Pioneers needing just six innings to take a 10-run lead that forced an early end to the contest.

However, Viewmont would not go away Wednesday, snapping the Pioneers 10-game win streak and forcing what will be the two teams’ third contest this week.

“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve been resilient when we've been down,” Viewmont head coach Hunter Roybal said. “We’ve never stopped believing in something that we like to call ‘Viking magic.’”

The “Viking magic” was at an all-time high in the seventh inning Wednesday when Viewmont overcame a two-run deficit with six runs on four hits.

Senior shortstop Luke Jacobs got the inning started off with a triple and the comeback was on from there.

Roybal complimented Jacobs following the win, after he came a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.

“Luke Jacobs is a gamer, and if you don’t know who he is, you should know who he is now,” Roybal said. “He’s just a stud and everyone in the state should know who he is.”

After getting played off the field by Lehi Monday, Roybal helped his players remain focused on what lay in front of them.

“We just tried to keep it simple and just play Viewmont baseball,” Roybal said. “We knew that if we were to take one game at a time, one inning at a time, one pitch at a time, we’d have an opportunity to go far.”

The Vikings are one win away from a state title appearance.

Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday’s games, with Timpanogos and Salem Hills playing the first rubber match at 4 p.m. Lehi and Viewmont will go toe to toe at 7 p.m. to fight for the final bid to the state title series.

