BYU’s Casey Clinger, Brandon Garnica advance to the NCAA track championships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — BYU’s Casey Clinger and Brandon Garnica finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in the 10,000-meter run at Wednesday night’s NCAA West Preliminaries to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Clinger, a senior from American Fork who finished second in the NCAA indoor championships in March, clocked a time of 28:23.41. Garnica, a senior from Springville, was timed in 28:24.05.

Teammate Christian Allen, a graduate student from West Jordan, finished 13th and missed advancing by one place, with a time of 28:31.97.

Creed Thompson, a sophomore from Lehi, was another near miss, finishing 15th with a time of 28:45.04.

Three other BYU athletes raced in the 10,000 — Joey Nokes (25th in 29:08.28), Luke Grundvig (38th, 29:52.43) and Jacob Stanford (39th, 29:53.53).

Utah Valley’s Habtamu Cheney was 28th in 29:11.39.

The 10,000 served as the semifinals of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will be held in two weeks in Austin, Texas.

The rest of Wednesday’s action consisted of first-round heats for the men, who will return for the quarterfinals on Friday to determine who will advance to the NCAA championships.

The women will compete Thursday and Saturday.

Here’s how Utah collegians fared in Wednesday’s trial heats ( Q = qualified for Friday’s quarterfinals):

Javelin

Cameron Bates (BYU) 6th 232-7 Q

Brinton Paulson (BYU) 23rd 212-11

Chase Clement (BYU) 34th 201-8

Shot put

Danny Bryant (BYU) 32nd 58-4 ¾

Pole vault

Caleb Witsken (BYU) 7thT 17-8 ½ Q

Logan Hammer (USU) 14thT 17- 4 1/2

Dallin Thornton (BYU) 26thT 17-4 1/2

Nathan Burnett (BYU) 25th 16-6 3/4

400-meter dash

Josh Taylor (BYU) 22nd 46.23 Q

Trey Jackson (BYU) 23rd 46.61

1,500-meter run

Lucas Bons (BYU) 5th 3:40.83 Q

Brennan Benson (USU) 12th 3:42.92 Q

Devin Pancake (USU) 26th 3:45.91

Santiago Gaitan (SUU) 27th 3:46.27

Caleb Johnson (BYU) 33rd 3:49.73

100-meter dash

Dallin Draper (BYU) 29th, 10.43

800-meter run

Sebastian Fernandez (BYU) 47th 1:59.95

400-meter hurdles

Treyton Anderson (BYU) 27th 51.98

Spencer Carlile (BYU) 32nd 52.30

Jace Jensen (BYU) 38th 53.00

200-meter dash

Dallin Draper (BYU) 32nd 21.12

Easton Bianchi (BYU) 38th 21.28