Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 
Brigham Young Sports BYU Cougars

BYU’s Casey Clinger, Brandon Garnica advance to the NCAA track championships

By Doug Robinson Doug Robinson
BYU’s Casey Clinger works out with his cross-country teammates at BYU in Provo on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — BYU’s Casey Clinger and Brandon Garnica finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in the 10,000-meter run at Wednesday night’s NCAA West Preliminaries to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Clinger, a senior from American Fork who finished second in the NCAA indoor championships in March, clocked a time of 28:23.41. Garnica, a senior from Springville, was timed in 28:24.05.

Teammate Christian Allen, a graduate student from West Jordan, finished 13th and missed advancing by one place, with a time of 28:31.97.

Creed Thompson, a sophomore from Lehi, was another near miss, finishing 15th with a time of 28:45.04.

Three other BYU athletes raced in the 10,000 — Joey Nokes (25th in 29:08.28), Luke Grundvig (38th, 29:52.43) and Jacob Stanford (39th, 29:53.53).

Utah Valley’s Habtamu Cheney was 28th in 29:11.39.

The 10,000 served as the semifinals of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will be held in two weeks in Austin, Texas.

The rest of Wednesday’s action consisted of first-round heats for the men, who will return for the quarterfinals on Friday to determine who will advance to the NCAA championships.

The women will compete Thursday and Saturday.

Here’s how Utah collegians fared in Wednesday’s trial heats ( Q = qualified for Friday’s quarterfinals):

Javelin

 Cameron Bates (BYU)      6th        232-7 Q

 Brinton Paulson (BYU)    23rd         212-11

 Chase Clement (BYU)     34th         201-8

Shot put

Danny Bryant (BYU)          32nd         58-4 ¾

Pole vault

Caleb Witsken (BYU)                7thT      17-8 ½ Q

Logan Hammer (USU)              14thT    17- 4 1/2

Dallin Thornton (BYU)               26thT    17-4 1/2

Nathan Burnett (BYU)               25th    16-6 3/4

400-meter dash

Josh Taylor (BYU)                      22nd       46.23 Q

Trey Jackson (BYU)                   23rd        46.61 

1,500-meter run

Lucas Bons (BYU)                        5th         3:40.83 Q

Brennan Benson (USU)               12th        3:42.92 Q

Devin Pancake (USU)                   26th        3:45.91

Santiago Gaitan (SUU)                  27th        3:46.27

Caleb Johnson (BYU)                     33rd       3:49.73

100-meter dash

Dallin Draper (BYU)                         29th,         10.43

800-meter run

Sebastian Fernandez (BYU)              47th       1:59.95

400-meter hurdles

Treyton Anderson (BYU)                  27th           51.98

Spencer Carlile (BYU)                           32nd         52.30

Jace Jensen (BYU)                                38th         53.00

200-meter dash

Dallin Draper (BYU)                                 32nd         21.12

Easton Bianchi (BYU)                             38th            21.28

