Is BYU finished with recruiting the portal?

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has made extensive changes in his roster this winter and spring through the transfer portal. From the running backs room to the receivers room and additional linemen and secondary players, the Cougars will enter the Big 12 with what the staff hopes is a deeper, more talented, faster football squad. Here is a list of players in Utah colleges who have entered the transfer portal.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: Is BYU football finished recruiting the transfer portal for this season’s roster?

Jay Drew: I’m not smart enough to be able to figure out exactly how many scholarships the BYU football coaching staff has left to dole out to transfer portal guys, but I am thinking it isn’t many after the recent additions.

For that reason, I am going to say that I think BYU is done scouring the portal for more additions. And it appears that they have filled their needs, especially at receiver.

The recent additions of Eastern Michigan’s Darius Lassiter and UConn’s Keelan Marion boosts BYU’s receivers room fairly well. And with Kody Epps deciding to stay after a brief foray into the portal, BYU receivers coach Fesi Sitake should be set to work his magic.

The recent addition of Weber State cornerback Kamden Garrett was a bit of a surprise, but he should help fellow WSU transfer Eddie Heckard and returner Jakob Robinson in solidifying the cornerbacks room.

I’m still thinking BYU could use another standout defensive lineman out of the portal, but those are hard to find.

Dick Harmon: BYU might be done chasing receivers. The ones they were after, Darius Lassiter and Keeland Marion, will complete the room. The thing is, Fesi Sitake went after the top 10 he could find and got most of them on campus. Colorado’s Chase Sowell ended up at East Carolina, Javon Antonio, Chance Morrow, Elijah Smooth, Montana Lemonious-Craig and Jyaire Shorter all chose SEC, Pac-12 or other Big 12 landing spots.

As of the publication of the newsletter, Oregon linebacker Harrison Taggart, who prepped at Corner Canyon, is still considering his options. He would be a great addition to Jay Hill’s defense and has four years of eligibility. The portal signings are changing by the hour and I wouldn’t be surprised if BYU adds another secondary player if possible. Like Jay says, a defensive lineman addition would be a luxury at this late point in the cycle but it would be tough as most talent at that position is pretty well picked over in late May.

Cougar tales

BYU’s men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to compete in the NCAA West preliminary meet in Sacramento this week. Details of the meet and team are here. In baseball, the Cougars closed the season with a loss to Pepperdine. The softball team fell to Iowa in the championship game of the NISC.

Men’s golf made a remarkable showing at the NCAA regional near San Jose, California, as reported in this piece by Jay Drew.

Former Timpview High forward Jake Wahlin, who committed to BYU before missionary service, returned home and signed with Utah.

From the archives

From the Twitterverse

Gustin’s physicality drives her (@CriddleBenjamin)

Deming gains high honors (@GregWrubell)

Noon kick for BYU at Arkansas (@slmandell)

Extra points

BYU adds another corner from portal (Deseret News)

BYU offers QB at Detmer’s HS (KSLsports.com)

UConn receiver signs with BYU (Deseret News)

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers:

As a lifetime fan of Johnny Miller, which included watching many of his tournament wins, seeing him adjust so easily behind a mic calling out great golf matches, watching him and Jack Nicklaus play together for a few years at Thanksgiving Point, etc., I was pleasantly surprised one afternoon in the Provo Temple when Johnny sat down next to me in a session. I looked over at him and said, “Thank you Johnny for all of the wonderful memories you made for me by watching your great career. You were a perfect ambassador for the Church.” Johnny simply said, “Thank you for your kind words.” This honor to Johnny Miller is so well deserved.

— Boyd in Provo

The best Mormon golfer ever was convert Billy Casper by far. He beat Nicklaus and Palmer head-to-head and had 51 PGA Tour wins (seventh all-time). Miller was very good briefly, mostly at events in the desert, but Casper was the real deal. Both players weren’t liked much due to their boorish personalities, but all-time great players they certainly were.

Hopefully Tony Finau ups his game more and wins some majors. He is the greatest gentleman in the game along with Jordan Spieth these days. Ya gotta love Finau, folks!

— Real Ute

Up next

May 24-26 | 10 a.m. | Track and field | NCAA West Preliminary | Sacramento, California

May 25-26 | 8 a.m. | Men’s golf | NCAA Championship | Scottsdale, Arizona