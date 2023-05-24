Facebook Twitter
BYU adds tight end from junior college ranks

Ray Paulo joins Cougars program after earning first-team all-conference honors last year at Allan Hancock College

BYU football added a tight end from the junior college ranks, as Ray Paulo signed with the program.

BYU turned to the junior college ranks to add some depth on offense.

The school announced Wednesday that tight end Ray Paulo has signed with the program ahead of the Cougars’ entrance into the Big 12 Conference.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Paulo previously played at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, California, where he played both tight end and defensive end during his time there.

Paulo is a native of Pago Pago, American Samoa, and served a two-year mission in Alabama for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Last season, Paulo earned first-team all-conference honors when he caught 26 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns while adding 10 carries for 34 yards. He also had nine tackles, a sack and a pass breakup on defense.

Paulo redshirted the 2021 season.

Prior to serving a mission, Paulo played as a freshman in 2018 and had 46 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He joins a tight ends group at BYU that is headlined by returning junior Isaac Rex and includes Masen Wake and Ethan Erickson.

