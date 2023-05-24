Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock n Roll,’ dies at 83

Legendary rock singer Tina Turner has died at 83 on Wednesday.

The American-born singer known as “The Queen of Rock n Roll” died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said, per Reuters.

Turner suffered from several health challenges in recent years, including cancer, kidney failure and a stroke, reports the BBC.

Tina Turner was simply the best. She rose from the ashes of a physically abusive relationship and came back STRONGER than ever. Selling out arenas. Her energy was superhuman & infectious. I have ONLY seen 1 person live 3x & it's Tina. She WAS the Queen of rock. REST IN PEACE.🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/WPo9XN3iIU — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 24, 2023

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,” reads a statement on Turner’s official Facebook page.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1939, Turner started performing at a young age, working in the “local rhythm and blues scene,” per ABC News. She met Ike Turner in 1956 and joined his band’s act, Kings of Rhythm, as her stage name, Tina Turner.

The rock and soul singer went on to sing hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It?,” “Proud Mary,” “I Don’t Wanna Lose You” and “The Best.”

Tina Turner performing at the Delta Center in 2000. Michael Brandy, Deseret News

Her life story was shared in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and the 2019 Broadway musical “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.”

Turner won eight Grammys during her lifetime and was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist.

“I don’t necessarily want to be a ‘strong’ person. “I had a terrible life. I just kept going. You just keep going, and you hope that something will come. This (life) came,” Turner told The New York Times in 2019.

