Former BYU guard Tanner Toolson transferring to Utah Valley

One of BYU basketball’s three players that entered the NCAA transfer portal during the spring window isn’t going far away.

Guard Tanner Toolson announced Wednesday night on social media that he is headed next to Utah Valley, where Todd Phillips has taken over the program after former Wolverines coach Mark Madsen left for the Pac-12’s California.

In his first college season, Toolson played in six nonconference games last year for the Cougars, averaging 3.5 points, 1 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game.

He missed the majority of the year — Toolson last played on Dec. 20 — with a lingering foot injury that tied back to his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Toolson, who hails from Vancouver, Washington, is the cousin of Jake Toolson, who played at BYU and UVU during his college career.

After the Wolverines saw nine players hit the transfer portal with Madsen’s departure, Tanner Toolson is now the sixth transfer headed to Utah Valley this offseason.

The other incoming transfers include:



Caleb Stone-Carrawell, former Austin Peay forward.

Trevin Dorius, former Utah State center.

Simon Akena, former McCook Community College guard.

K’mani Doughty, former New Orleans guard.

Drake Allen, former Southern Utah guard.

While Utah Valley has yet to announce the Toolson transfer, he will become the third player from a rival Utah school to transfer to UVU.

Allen was named to the WAC All-Newcomer team last season after averaging 11 points, 3.6 assist, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for Southern Utah. The Westlake High and Snow College product shot nearly 50% from the field last year.

Dorius started every game for Utah State last season in a year that ended with the Aggies in the NCAA Tournament. The 7-foot-1 center from Wasatch High averaged 5.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1 block per game for USU last year.