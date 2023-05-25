Former BYU defensive back George Udo is transferring to Cincinnati

Barring any unforeseen change of circumstances, former BYU defensive back George Udo will be back at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 29.

This time, he’ll be playing for the opposition when the Cougars host Cincinnati in BYU’s first conference home game as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Udo announced Thursday via social media that he is committed to the Bearcats program, after entering the NCAA transfer portal last month.

With his commitment to Cincinnati, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Udo, who has one year of eligibility remaining, had a change of heart. Last week, he announced he was transferring to Charlotte, which is joining the American Athletic Conference this summer.

Things change, though, and Udo is headed to the Big 12 along with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, the four schools joining the Power Five conference this summer.

Udo played the cornerback, safety and nickel back positions during four years at BYU.

During his time as a Cougars, he had 44 career tackles. His best season came in 2020, when Udo finished with 25 tackles, three sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.