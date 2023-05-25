What experts said about Isaac Wilson committing to Utah football

One of the biggest questions surrounding the 2024 football recruiting class in the state of Utah was answered Wednesday night, when four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson committed to the Utah Utes program.

Wilson is widely seen as the No. 2 prospect in the state in the 2024 class, behind only Corner Canyon teammate and offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia (who previously played at Cyprus High).

The 6-foot, 190-pound Wilson — the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the former BYU Cougar — is rated a top 15 overall quarterback prospect nationally by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN and is the fourth commit in the Utes’ 2024 recruiting class, and the first quarterback.

“I’ve been a Utah fan since I could remember and then we made that flip with Zach, who did his thing,” Isaac Wilson told 247 Sports’ Blair Angulo, “but now I’m excited to do my thing, go back to our roots and go back to where my dad played. I couldn’t be more excited to be committed to Utah.”

Wilson holds scholarship offers from a dozen Power Five schools, according to 247 Sports, and last week he announced he was still considering six schools, among them Utah, BYU, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State and Oklahoma State.

His commitment to the Utes, understandably, elicited reactions from several recruiting experts.

Here’s a sampling of what was said.

“Take away Wilson’s name and consider his ranking and the high school for which he plays. He’s a top-400 prospect nationally, and he plays at one of the best high school football programs in the state of Utah,” The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman wrote.

“Now add in the fact that he’s the younger brother of a No. 2 NFL draft pick, and you have a really exciting prospect coming in for the Utes.”

Wasserman praised Utah’s recruiting efforts at the quarterback position, which included landing three-star prospect Mack Howard of Mississippi as a part of its 2023 class. Howard was an early enrollee who participated in spring practices with the Utes.

“Combine that with the fact that Utah signed one of its best classes of all time in the 2023 cycle, and there’s a lot to be excited about if you’re a Utes fan,” Wasserman wrote.

“With a developing frame and decent growth potential considering his bloodlines, Wilson is a big-play quarterback who can dissect defenses with consistent accuracy.” — 247 Sports’ Blair Angulo, on Isaac Wilson

Wilson completed 61.8% of his passes for 3,772 yards, 40 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season for Corner Canyon, his first year as a starter.

He also ran for 694 yards and five touchdowns in helping the Chargers reach the 6A state championship game, where Corner Canyon lost to Skyridge 17-7.

Wilson took an official visit to Utah in mid-April, telling Angulo at the time that Utah “was by far the most put-together program I’ve ever seen, from the strength staff’s presentation, to the academics, to meeting with coach Kyle Whittingham and Andy Ludwig, it was just all top notch.”

In assessing Wilson, Angulo wrote after his commitment, “With a developing frame and decent growth potential considering his bloodlines, Wilson is a big-play quarterback who can dissect defenses with consistent accuracy. He shows a steady, quick release and silent mechanics, displays the ability to fit throws into tight windows at every level and flashes good zip and arm action, though at times sacrifices top velocity for release speed.”

Angulo also projects Wilson as a multiyear starter at the Power Five level whose confidence will grow as he gains more experience, a trait that was seen in brother Zach at the collegiate level.

“Wilson can deliver the ball on time without setting his feet, looks comfortable throwing on the run and does well to keep his eyes down field,” Angulo wrote.

Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson scores a rushing touchdown as Corner Canyon and Lone Peak play at Lone Peak on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Corner Canyon won 35-6. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Before making his announcement, Wilson was one of just a handful of four-star quarterbacks in the 2024 class who remained uncommitted, according to Rivals’ Adam Gorney.

Now, the focus is on the future — both in Wilson’s final year at Corner Canyon and what he can bring to the Utes beyond that.

Gorney noted that Wilson’s commitment could be a selling point for other prospective recruits.

“His commitment is big for the Utes for another reason: He’s an in-state quarterback at arguably the top program in the state especially for passing offenses and a lot of elite local prospects will want to play with someone of Wilson’s caliber,” Gorney wrote.

“... Others should join up as well because Wilson will deliver the ball for sure and he comes from a big-time high school program and has a great pedigree.”