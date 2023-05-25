What people are saying about the new ‘The Color Purple’ trailer

A trailer for the remake of “The Color Purple” dropped this week promoting a star-studded cast, beautiful cinematography and a compelling story. The movie comes out Dec. 25.

What is ‘The Color Purple’ about?

According to Vanity Fair, the movie is “Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer-winning novel, ‘The Color Purple’ follows the trials and tribulations of Celie, a Black woman in the early 20th century who suffers abuse at the hands of her father and husband.”

It was produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg and boasts performances from “American Idol Winner” Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R. and Halle Bailey.

The original film was released in 1985 and was directed by Spielberg and featured Whoopi Goldberg as the main character Celie and Winfrey starred as supporting character Sofia — which earned her an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

It was adapted for Broadway, and Brooks earned a Tony nomination for her role as Sofia, which she is reprising for the movie, per CNN.

Winfrey provided a sneak peek of the movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April and said the 1985 film “was the biggest and most important thing that happened to me.” She also said being involved in the recent adaptation is a “full circle moment,” CNN reported.

What are people saying about the new ‘The Color Purple’ movie trailer?

People flooded Twitter after the trailer was released sharing excitement for the upcoming film and mentioning informational tidbits about the original. Some of the cast even shared a recording of their reaction to seeing the trailer.

The cast of The Color Purple watching the trailer for the first time was an immediate serotonin boost pic.twitter.com/P7D2MEDB68 — Wesley Bonner (@wesleybonner) May 23, 2023

If you’re still not excited about The Color Purple movie musical after that trailer. Let me introduced you to Fantasia’s version of I’m Here pic.twitter.com/nvKuGCUPIY — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) May 22, 2023

Dark-skinned actresses played Nettie + Celie in 1985’s The Color Purple because Alice Walker was so heavily involved in casting.



She selected lesser-known actresses to stay true to the book and required 50% of the production to be Black, female, or people of the third world. https://t.co/1wwrZmloZi pic.twitter.com/z9snfkwaUd — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) May 23, 2023

December 25, 2006 (DREAMGIRLS)

December 25, 2023 (THE COLOR PURPLE)



When Fantasia becomes the second American Idol alum to win an Oscar for a movie musical >>> pic.twitter.com/nYoEysdfek — Kyle (@onthebulletin) May 22, 2023