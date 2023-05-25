Facebook Twitter
What people are saying about the new ‘The Color Purple’ trailer

The movie comes out Dec. 25 and is produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
Oprah Winfrey, producer of an upcoming film remake of “The Color Purple,” takes part in a panel discussion on the film during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2023 at Caesars Palace, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

A trailer for the remake of “The Color Purple” dropped this week promoting a star-studded cast, beautiful cinematography and a compelling story. The movie comes out Dec. 25.

What is ‘The Color Purple’ about?

According to Vanity Fair, the movie is “Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer-winning novel, ‘The Color Purple’ follows the trials and tribulations of Celie, a Black woman in the early 20th century who suffers abuse at the hands of her father and husband.”

It was produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg and boasts performances from “American Idol Winner” Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R. and Halle Bailey.

The original film was released in 1985 and was directed by Spielberg and featured Whoopi Goldberg as the main character Celie and Winfrey starred as supporting character Sofia — which earned her an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

It was adapted for Broadway, and Brooks earned a Tony nomination for her role as Sofia, which she is reprising for the movie, per CNN.

Winfrey provided a sneak peek of the movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April and said the 1985 film “was the biggest and most important thing that happened to me.” She also said being involved in the recent adaptation is a “full circle moment,” CNN reported.

What are people saying about the new ‘The Color Purple’ movie trailer?

People flooded Twitter after the trailer was released sharing excitement for the upcoming film and mentioning informational tidbits about the original. Some of the cast even shared a recording of their reaction to seeing the trailer.