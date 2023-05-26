Utah softball making history this week

The Utah softball team’s magical season continues.

Last weekend at the NCAA Regionals at Dumke Stadium, the Utes beat Southern Illinois, then Mississippi twice, to advance to the Super Regionals, which Utah will host for the first time in school history.

The Utes take on San Diego State in a three-game series starting Friday night. The winner advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Utah coach Amy Hogue is looking forward to another weekend of softball at Dumke Stadium.

“It’s exciting to host back-to-back, not just because of our fans but because our team is getting rested while other teams are traveling,” said Hogue, whose team is riding a nine-game winning streak. “We’re getting our team ready for the environment that we haven’t ever had at Dumke Stadium.

“If we can get the 2,500 people to come back and do what they did last weekend, I promise they’re going to get a Utah team that’s prepared and I can’t wait. The environment is going to be nothing like we’ve ever seen. I guarantee it.”

In case you missed it

Jake Whalin signed with the BYU basketball program before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lithuania. He returned last Friday and on Monday, he announced that he’s committed to the University of Utah.

“We are excited to welcome Jake Wahlin to our Runnin’ Utes family,” Utah coach Craig Smith said in a statement. “Jake is a tremendous competitor who comes from a great family and is just scratching the surface of the player he can become.

“Standing at 6-10, Jake brings skill and versatility at the wing position that you just don’t see at his size. I have no doubt that Jake will be a fan favorite among the Runnin’ Ute faithful here at the U for the next four years.”

A three-star prospect coming out Timpview High, Wahlin was part of BYU’s 2021 signing class. Wahlin was rated the No. 182 overall prospect in the country, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

He initially chose BYU over offers from San Diego State, Arizona State, Utah State and Nevada, among others.

From the archives

Extra points

Fanalyst

The transfers will offer some decent depth but we still do not see anything that promises a dramatic change in what is a pretty lethargic program right now. Smith’s third year is not looking all that promising as May fades into June and spring into summer. This is looking to be a make or break year for this coaching staff. The pressure is just beginning. Not where Utah wanted to be at this time. Really too bad, because the U is really in a good place in other programs which look to continue their success. Something has to happen with men’s hoops! Go Utes!!!



— stathis



So many things. I’ll just comment on a few:



1) Who wants to watch a night game in Ann Arbor? Well, not sure who would want to but 115,000 would show up. And it would be watched by millions.



2) Regardless of the asterisks, the B1G deal is a very lucrative deal. More so than any other conference. And, with the exception of the SEC, by a LOT!!



3) Why would the B1G or SEC want to take teams? Because they bring value, media value. The B1G and the SEC want to get the most valuable teams. So, if they want teams from the PAC12, and don’t want teams from the B12, what does that tell you? Well, that’s the scenario. They want teams from the PAC12 and NOT the B12.



So, even if teams are going to leave in a few years, when ESPN will help drive the realignment, why wouldn’t they want to spend a dime and a whole lot more, on teams that bring value now, and in the future?



This whole argument of they won’t support a conference that is going to lose teams is so ironic and wrong. The media partners are driving the changes in who is in what conference. And they will support value wherever it is, in the meantime.



— ArizonaUte

Up next

May 26 | 8 p.m. | Softball | vs. San Diego State | @Salt Lake City | ESPN2

May 27 | 3 p.m. | Softball | vs. San Diego State | @Salt Lake City

May 28 | TBD | Softball | vs. San Diego State | @Salt Lake City