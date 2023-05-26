Isaac Wilson just got put in an ‘Elite’ group of quarterbacks from around the country

Fresh off his announcement Wednesday night that he has committed to play college football for the Utah Utes, Corner Canyon High quarterback Isaac Wilson on Friday was named part of a special group of high school signal callers from around the country.

The roster for the annual summertime Elite 11 Finals, a showcase of top prep quarterbacks, was released on Friday and Wilson was one of 20 selected.

From June 14-16 in Los Angeles, Wilson and the other 19 QBs will participate in a variety of events that will give them a chance to showcase their abilities.

The field will then be whittled down almost in half to a group that will be considered the “Elite 11.”

Related What experts said about Isaac Wilson committing to Utah football

Over the 24 years of the event, there has been a slew of Elite 11 quarterbacks who have gone on to be part of Utah’s program, at least for a time.

Most recently, Nate Johnson was in the group in 2021. Devin Brown (now at Ohio State), whom Wilson succeeded as the starting QB at Corner Canyon last year, was in that group as well.

