Three of the top four draft picks could be on the move

As the June 22 NBA draft continues to near, it’s clear that the only sure thing is that Victor Wembanyama will go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

Outside of that singular fact, there are a lot of things that could change on draft night and any one of those things could have ripple effect on the rest of the NBA.

Of the teams that lucked out on lottery night and were awarded a top-four pick, three of them are rumored to be considering trading the pick. Since we know that the only sure thing is the Spurs sticking with the top pick, that means that the second, third and fourth picks could be up for grabs.

Those picks, if traded, will not come cheap. If the Charlotte Hornets trade the No. 2 pick, if the Portland Trail Blazers want to trade the No. 3 pick, or if the Houston Rockets want to trade the No. 4 pick, that could mean some high-profile players could be on the move and a lot of assets could be changing hands.

These are the type of moves that could really change the makeup of the league and leave teams looking completely different.

The 2023 draft could end up impacting the offseason in major ways. Draft-night trades, or trades that happen prior to the draft could force the hand, not only of teams involved, but other teams as well.

Just as an example, let’s look at the Trail Blazers. If they decide that they’re in win-now mode and don’t want to work to develop a draft prospect, and they beef up their roster with a star to pair with Damian Lillard, how will the rest of the West react to that?

For that matter, how will Western Conference teams react to Wembanyama?

It’s been a while since the NBA has had a draft that was this uncertain at the top of the selection tier and since there have been so many teams that could be changing direction or focus.

Grab your popcorn. Draft night is going to be wild.

Programming note: I’m on vacation, so there won’t be a newsletter next week. Jazz Insiders will return on June 9.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic notched his eighth triple-double of the playoffs when the Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers with a Game 4 win in the Western Conference finals. Jokic finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists and passed Wilt Chamberlain’s record of seven playoff triple-doubles. Chamberlains’s record stood for 56 years.

