Facebook Twitter
Sunday, May 28, 2023 | 
Utah Utes Sports University of Utah

Utah advances to College World Series for 1st time in 29 years

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE Utah advances to College World Series for 1st time in 29 years
Utah head coach Amy Hogue is soaked with water after winning the NCAA softball Super Regional between Utah and San Diego State.

Utah head coach Amy Hogue is soaked with water after winning the NCAA softball Super Regional between Utah and San Diego State at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 28, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The No. 15-seeded Utah softball team punched its ticket to the Women’s College World Series Sunday afternoon in front of a program-record crowd of 3,093 at Dumke Stadium.

Thanks in part to a four-run second inning, the Utes defeated San Diego State 7-2 in the third and deciding game of the NCAA Super Regional.

It marks the first time Utah has reached the Women’s College World Series since 1994, when coach Amy Hogue was a player in the program. The Utes will travel to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the WCWS. Games begin Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In University of Utah
Utah collegians finish 1-2-3 in 5,000-meter run at NCAA West region track and field meet
How Utah’s bats woke up, staved off elimination in NCAA softball Super Regionals against San Diego State
How San Diego State sent No. 15 Utah to the brink of elimination in the NCAA softball tournament
Isaac Wilson just got put in an ‘Elite’ group of quarterbacks from around the country
Sharpshooter Cole Bajema on why he left Washington for the Runnin’ Utes
Utah softball making history this week