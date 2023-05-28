Utah advances to College World Series for 1st time in 29 years

The No. 15-seeded Utah softball team punched its ticket to the Women’s College World Series Sunday afternoon in front of a program-record crowd of 3,093 at Dumke Stadium.

Thanks in part to a four-run second inning, the Utes defeated San Diego State 7-2 in the third and deciding game of the NCAA Super Regional.

It marks the first time Utah has reached the Women’s College World Series since 1994, when coach Amy Hogue was a player in the program. The Utes will travel to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the WCWS. Games begin Thursday.

This story will be updated.

