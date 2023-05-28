Utah advances to College World Series for 1st time in 29 years

The No. 15-seeded Utah softball team punched its ticket to the Women’s College World Series Sunday afternoon in front of a program-record crowd of 3,093 at Dumke Stadium.
Thanks in part to a four-run second inning, the Utes defeated San Diego State 7-2 in the third and deciding game of the NCAA Super Regional.
It marks the first time Utah has reached the Women’s College World Series since 1994, when coach Amy Hogue was a player in the program. The Utes will travel to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the WCWS. Games begin Thursday.
This story will be updated.
How Utah’s bats woke up, staved off elimination in NCAA softball Super Regionals against San Diego State