3 Isaac Wilson games to watch in the 2023 season

Last Wednesday, Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson took the mystery out of where he is headed for college, committing to Kyle Whittingham’s Utah program.

There was plenty of chatter prior to his commitment that Wilson would indeed be heading to the Utes — he took an official visit to the school in April.

While it’s not official until Wilson signs a national letter of intent, the focus now is on how Wilson’s commitment will help the Utes’ 2024 recruiting class efforts and how he will finish up his high school career.

The four-star recruit is rated one of the top two prospects from the state of Utah this season and is widely seen as a top 15 quarterback prospect nationally by major recruiting services.

For Utah fans looking to get a glimpse at Wilson during his senior high school season, there are a handful of 2023 games that stand out for him to showcase what kind of talent he has against top competition.

Aug. 11 — Corner Canyon at Granger

Wilson begins his second season as the Chargers’ starter with a matchup against another quarterback who is garnering attention as a recruit.

Carson Su’esu’e played his first three high school seasons at De La Salle in California, but the Utah transplant is joining the Granger program for his senior season. BYU is one of a dozen programs that have offered Su’esu’e, including a handful of Power Five programs, among them Utah.

Wilson threw for 450 yards and six touchdown passes in his first start last season, as Corner Canyon beat Herriman 45-7.

Can he put on another strong performance to open the 2023 season, as well as outduel another top quarterback prospect?

Aug. 18 — Bishop Gorman (Nevada) at Corner Canyon

Last year, the Chargers went to Nevada to play national powerhouse Bishop Gorman and were soundly beaten, 42-7. Wilson completed just 8 of 18 passes for 67 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Now, Corner Canyon and Wilson will have the opportunity to show better against the Gaels, who finished last season ranked No. 2 nationally in USA Today’s top 25 high school rankings.

This is the home opener for Corner Canyon and a chance for Wilson and the Chargers to show how much they’ve developed since that lopsided loss last season.

Bishop Gorman has a bevy of talent again, with eight of the top 15 recruits from the state of Nevada in the 2024 class on its roster, according to 247 Sports.

Among them is Gaels quarterback Micah Alejado, a three-star prospect who is committed to Hawaii, as well as three-star recruit and linebacker Charles Correa, a UNLV commit.

Oct. 6 — Bingham at Corner Canyon

This year, Corner Canyon won’t have a region game against Skyridge.

Last season, the Chargers beat the Falcons during the regular season, but Skyridge beat Canyon Canyon later in the 2022 6A state championship game.

The Chargers will be in Region 2 this season, thanks to a new round of UHSAA realignment, while the Falcons will be in Region 3.

Instead, Bingham stands as likely Corner Canyon’s biggest challenger for region supremacy.

Wilson bounced back from his tough outing last year against Bishop Gorman with a strong effort to help Corner Canyon beat Bingham in the third week of the season.

In that game, Wilson completed 50% of his passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

This season, the Chargers and Miners meet up two weeks before the start of the playoffs in a game that’s expected to have postseason implications.