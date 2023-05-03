High school soccer: 4A/3A/2A playoff roundup

4A Playoffs

The Bobcats held on to secure a one-goal victory over Snow Canyon Wednesday, punching their ticket to the 4A quarterfinals. Ean Haws and Kyle Robinson scored the goals for Sky View, which will face Crimson Cliffs next round.

Five different players found themselves on the score sheet for Green Canyon, which cruised past Pine View for an 4A opening-round victory Wednesday. Brayden Jensen led the way for the Wolves, scoring a hat trick, while Ryan Scott recorded the shutout in goal.

Ridgeline bested Bear River for the third time this year, advancing to the 4A quarterfinals, where it’ll face Green Canyon. Diego Vazquez finished with two goals for the RiverHawks. The final scoreline meant Ridgeline beat the Bears 11-0 on aggregate this year.

Thanks to four first half goals, the third-seeded Thunder defeated Hurricane to advance to the 4A quarterfinals. Jaxon Resendez and Daniel Simister each scored twice for Desert Hills, while Zac Davis notched three assists.

Dixie scored five goal in the first half, propelling it past Cedar City and into the 4A quarterfinals. Hayes Thompson led the way, scoring four goals for the Flyers, who’ll face top-seeded Layton Christian next.

Tied at one goal apiece at halftime, the Mustangs scored two unanswered goals in the second half to keep their season alive. Three different players scored a goal for Mountain Crest, which will face Desert Hills in the 4A quarterfinals.

3A Playoffs

Top-seeded Ogden defeated Providence Hall with relative ease, booking a matchup with Judge in the 3A quarterfinals. Seven different players recorded a goal for the Tigers. The first goal came in the opening minute as Ty Robinson assisted younger brother Eli.

Judge cruised to a comfortable win over Emery Wednesday afternoon, securing its place in the 3A quarterfinal round. Five different players scored, while Luke Hartung and Nahuel Batalla each notched two assists. Keeper Kolby Sessions notched the clean sheet in goal for the Bulldogs.

The Trojans stuffed the stat sheet in their 3A second round victory over Richfield Wednesday. Led by Jett Beckstrom (three goals and two assists) and Ty Warner (one goal and four assists), eight different players recorded goal contributions for Morgan. The fourth-seeded Trojans will face Carbon next.

First half goals from Logan McEvoy and Luke Brady were all Carbon needed to defeat Canyon View and advance through the 3A second round. The fifth-seeded Dinos will take on Morgan next as they hope to secure a spot in the 3A semifinals.

Second-seeded Juan Diego looked the part in its second round matchup Wednesday, putting nine goals past Grantsville to advance into the 3A quarterfinals. Hauroa Morgant notched five of the goals on his own. The Soaring Eagle scored eight goals in the first half alone.

After being knotted-up at halftime, the Rabbits found the back of the net three times over the game’s final 40 minutes to defeat Ben Lomond and advance to the 3A quarterfinals. Teegan McDonald led the way for Delta, scoring twice.

The third-seeded Templars breezed past Grand in Wednesday’s 3A second round, booking a quarterfinal matchup with Juab. Manti’s Jesus Contreras netted a hat trick, while Devontae Cruz notched two goals and two assists.

Juab notched three goals in the first half, the added a fourth in the second half for good measure as it secured its spot in the 3A quarterfinals. Four different players found the scoresheet for the Wasps, while keeper Wyatt Cunningham secured the shutout.

2A Playoffs

The Eagles notched six goals in their second round victory over Intermountain Christian Academy. Peter Hakim was the leading goal scorer with two, while Oliver Hakim notched five assists. APA West Valley will take on Maeser Prep for a chance to extend their season another game.

The eleventh-seeded Waterford Ravens pulled off the upset over sixth-seeded Beaver Wednesday, advancing to the 2A quarterfinals. James Heistand got the game’s lone goal in the first half, and the Ravens managed to keep the Beavers off the scoresheet. Waterford will play Gunnison Valley next.

The Bulldogs steam-rolled South Sevier, netting eight goals to advance into the 2A quarterfinals. Jon Wilden scored five times for Gunnison, which will face the No. 11-seeded Waterford Ravens next time out.

A second half goal from Lincoln Hiatt was all that separated the two sides, but it was enough for American Heritage to secure its spot in the 2A quarterfinals. The Patriots will play Rowland Hall for a chance to play in the semifinals. Weston Larsen recorded the shutout for American Heritage.

In what was the most lopsided result of the day, the Jayhawks blew past Freedom Prep by a 15-goal margin to book their spot in the 2A quarterfinals. Daniel Filho and Carlos Garcia combined to score nine goals for St. Joseph.

The reigning 2A champion Winged Lions kept their chances at a repeat alive, as they defeated Merit Academy and advanced to the quarterfinal round. Charlie Frech scored three, while Anthony Sanchez assited on three for fourth-seeded Rowland Hall.

The second-seeded Lions found the back of the net five times, as they advanced past Draper APA and into the 2A quarterfinals. Aidan Simmons contributed on all five goals (two goals and three assists) for Maeser Prep.

