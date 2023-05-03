One of BYU’s most promising young offensive talents isn’t going anywhere.

Just three days after news that Kody Epps had entered the NCAA transfer portal, the fourth-year sophomore wide receiver announced on social media Wednesday morning that he will stay at the school.

Epps explained his reason for staying at BYU.

“Cougar Nation I want you to know that BYU is the place that I love and where I want to be,” he wrote in a message shared on Twitter.

“It was a tough decision in the first place to enter the portal because I love BYU. Even though some great opportunities were presented to me in the portal, I did not use the portal as a way to leverage, or test waters, because I have too much respect for the generational connection I’ve built here and coach Kalani’s belief in me.”

Epps reportedly received plenty of interest from other Power Five programs during his brief time in the portal, and On3 rated the 5-foot-11, 187-pound wideout the No. 5 best available wide receiver in the transfer portal.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Monday morning that Epps had received offers from Auburn, Colorado, Miami and Ole Miss. He also reported that Epps received interest from Utah, as well as Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

“If anything I have come to understand through all this that there was no point in trying to find a new home when what I needed and wanted was already here where I am,” Epps continued.

“Cougar Nation, my teammates and coaches are who I love and who I want to play for. Plus I have too many teammate’s weddings that I can’t miss this summer.”

“I’m here to stay! Now let’s go show the Big 12 ‘what them scoougs be bout!’”

During the time that Epps was in the portal, BYU received a commitment from Eastern Michigan wide receiver Darrius Lassiter on Tuesday.

The Cougars also have offered several wide receivers in the transfer portal in recent weeks, to help bolster a position group that is trying to replace departed receivers Puka Nacua (a fifth-round NFL draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams last weekend), Gunner Romney and Brayden Cosper.

Epps missed the final five games of the 2022 season and spring practices following shoulder surgery.

He was one of the Cougars’ top receivers of the 2022 season despite playing in only eight games. During his breakout season, Epps caught 39 passes for 459 yards and six touchdowns prior to the injury and was one of the team’s top playmakers.

He’s projected to start alongside fellow returning wide receivers Keanu Hill and Chase Roberts as BYU prepares for its first season in the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars also return tight end Isaac Rex.

Epps and Roberts will both be sophomores this season, while Hill and Rex will be juniors.